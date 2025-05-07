Ryan Silverman, Rachel Zatcoff and More to Star in MOZART’S DON GIOVANNI: A ROCK OPERA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, the curtain rises—and the volume cranks—on a whole new Don Giovanni. Beginning performances on June 16, before its opening night on June 30, 2025, through August 26, 2025, at New York City’s famed Cutting Room. Originally composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with a libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, Don Giovanni is the world's greatest opera. Mozart’s Don Giovanni – A Rock Opera is a bold reimagining of the iconic opera, translated, orchestrated, and directed by Adam B. Levowitz.

A thrilling adventure of the irresistible bad boy who lives fast, loves hard, and laughs in the face of danger—until his past comes knocking. Don Giovanni is a classic tale of desire, morality, and karma. This bold, brand-new production is sung in English with a thought-provoking, hilarious libretto and backed by a full-throttle rock orchestra that breathes new life into one of opera’s greatest scores.

Opera has never been this hardcore.

While Don Giovanni will return to the stage of The Metropolitan Opera this September, this summer’s production at The Cutting Room offers an electrifying alternative—a raw, rebellious reimagining that trades velvet seats for electric riffs and operatic convention for rock revolution.



“The power of Don Giovanni has always been the story — that hasn’t changed. What I changed is some of what the characters say, and how they reveal themselves. My new libretto gives them voices that connect with a 2025 audience, in a way that speaks directly to today’s world. This reimagining creates a genuine American version of the operatic tradition, while preserving Mozart’s undeniable musical genius.”

— Adam B. Levowitz

The cast includes Ryan Silverman (Broadway’s Chicago, Side Show, Cry-Baby) as Don Giovanni, Richard Coleman (National Tour: My Fair Lady) as Leporello, Rachel Zatcoff (Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera) as Donna Elvira, Alyssa Giannetti (National Tour: Love Never Dies) as Donna Anna, Felipe Bombonato (Broadway’s Les Misérables) as Don Ottavio, and Edwin Jhamaal Davis (Seattle Opera’s The Magic Flute) as The Commander, with Sophie Belkin (Regional: Grease), Kevin Hegmann (Regional: Rock of Ages) and Sean Mannix (Regional: Into the Woods). The designer and creative team includes costumes by Debbi Hobson, casting by Cindi Rush, and LDK Productions will act as General Managers.

Comments