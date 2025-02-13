Ryan Guerrero's BROADWAY MONDAYS to Take Place at The Comedy Village: Times Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



While Broadway may go dark on Mondays, Broadway Mondays is lighting up the night with show-stopping performances, comedy, and an unforgettable atmosphere in the heart of the Theater District. This weekly cabaret, hosted by Ryan Guerrero, brings together rising stars and seasoned performers to belt out Broadway and contemporary hits, all while serving up plenty of laughs.

Taking place every Monday at 7 PM at The Comedy Village (off the first Monday of each month), Broadway Mondays invites both industry hopefuls and casual fans to take the stage or sit back and enjoy the magic. With themed shows once a month, a rotating lineup of talented singers, and a comedian host tying it all together, every week promises a fresh and thrilling experience. Plus, with food and drinks available, it's the perfect way to kick off the week in style.

"After every show, people tell me how much fun they had-whether they were in the audience or on stage," says host Ryan Guerrero. "Doing a show like this, just outside of Times Square, couldn't feel more right. I look forward to meeting new performers and audiences every week."

Tickets are just $20 and can be purchased online or at the door. Whether you're a die-hard theater fan, a lover of live music, or simply looking for a fun night out in NYC, Broadway Mondays is the place to be. Performers can also sign up via Instagram at @wherebwaygoes to be part of the show.

