Rupert Holmes, OBC HAIR Cast Members & More Join 54 CELEBRATES FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS

Tony Award winner Rupert Holmes (Drood), Heather MacRae (OBC Hair), Michael McElroy (appearing via video, Rent) and Natalie Mosco (OBC Hair) have been added to FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: IN CONCERT at 54 Below on September 11th, 2022 at 9:30pm.

They join the previously announced Mary Callanan, André De Shields, Ed Dixon, Penny Fuller, Anita Gillette, Richard Holmes, Amy Jo Jackson, Arbender J. Robinson, and Lee Roy Reams.

Routledge Press' highly praised new book FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew, which rounds-up fifty musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is now being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals at 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club.

Testimonials to the power of the book include:

"This book is a wonderful resource for all students of musical theatre and for all devoted theatergoers. Well researched and thoughtfully compiled it is a great addition to the study of this form that we all love." - John Doyle, Tony Award Winning Director (Sweeney Todd, Company)

"An extraordinary resource for students of musical theatre or for any theatre-lover, Schneider's book is a celebration of the art form and the key moments that shaped it. He wisely knows the best way to ensure its future is by understanding its past." - Susan Stroman, Tony Award Winning Director/Choreographer (Crazy for You, The Producers)

"If you consider yourself a lover of musicals, you must read Fifty Key Musicals." - Jerry Zaks, Four Time Tony Award Winning Director (Guys and Dolls, Hello, Dolly!)

Fifty Key Stage Musicals will play 54 Below on Sunday, September 11th, 2022, at 9:30pm in a concert directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider.

Schneider said, "Putting this concert together will be just one of many incredible resources for future students of musical theatre that will be available to them through the Fifty Key Musicals series. We are so honored so many legends will be back to tell us their memories of creating these landmark shows."

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.