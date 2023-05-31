Robbie Rozelle Returns to Birdland With BRING ME GIANTS in June

BroadwayWorld Award-winner Robbie Rozelle has announced his return to the historic nightclub Birdland with an all-new show, “Bring Me Giants” on June 29, 2023 at 8:30pm.

“Robbie Rozelle is fearless,” began a recent review of the celebrated entertainer. But how true is it? His deeply personal new show, “Bring Me Giants,” examines how everything is anxiety-inducing all the time. Filtered through his razor-sharp wit, and featuring special guests Liz Callaway (Anastasia), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet), Ari Axelrod (Bistro and BroadwayWorld Award winner), and Allison Wilkes (The Shrill Collective), “Bring Me Giants” is a spellbinding night that’s cheaper than therapy. From the creator of “Songs From Inside My Locker” (called “the gold standard of cabaret recordings” by Behind the Curtain) and “The Next One,” (hailed as “a hilarious time” by Cabaret Scenes), the NYC cabaret sensation returns to Birdland. One part raconteur, one part stand-up comic, and one part musical storyteller, Rozelle is excited to show all of his parts. Musical direction and arrangements by longtime collaborator Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and his signature band The Two-Drink Minimum.

Birdland Theater is located at 315 West 44th Street, NYC.

Robbie Rozelle is a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Frequently playing to sold out crowds across Manhattan, his show “Songs From Inside My Locker” was recorded live and released in 2020 to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at 54 Below. As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony award nominee Melissa Errico, Broadway stars Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Nathan Salstone. His frequent collaborations with 15th Anniversary Elphaba Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album “Wild and Free,” which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records, where he regularly produces albums, including the recent duo album “Something Stupid,” for Patti Murin and Colin Donnell. @divarobbie

Photo Credit: Stephen Mosher