Rhonda 'Passion' Hansome To Appear In EAT DRINK LAUGH Comedy Showcase At Pangea

Actor and comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome will be among the featured performers at the live comedy showcase Eat Drink Laugh on Saturday, January 17, at Pangea Restaurant-Cabaret in Manhattan’s East Village. The show will begin at 9:00 p.m.

Hansome will appear alongside host Paul Hallasy and a lineup that includes Eric Spahn, Joe Fulton, Allen Enlow, Joan Reinmuth, Mindy Matijasevic, Bob Greenberg, Rob Sajous, Mike Hernandez, Jeff Greenberg, and Debbie Bazza. Pangea is located at 178 Second Avenue (at 11th Street) and is accessible via the N or R train to 8th Street or the No. 6 train to Astor Place.

Tickets are priced at $10 in advance and $15 at the door, plus fees, with a $20 food and beverage minimum. Seating is first come, first served, and all sales are final.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on television programs including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline’s Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, The Arsenio Hall Show, An Evening at the Improv, and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award recipient and has served as an opening act for artists including Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason, and The Pointer Sisters.

In addition to her performance work, Hansome is an award-winning Off-Broadway director with more than 40 production credits in the New York metropolitan area. She was nominated for Best Director for Dust of Egypt at the 2022 New York Theater Festival and created and performed her solo show Lie Baby Lie at the Gene Frankel Theatre in October 2021 as part of the City Artists Corps. She also served as a host for the Sixth Annual Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest in New York City.