Review: The Friars Put on a Show at Patsy's Italian Restaurant

They may not have a physical space to call their own or a conventional club anymore but the Friars have the same spirit and talent they had when they resided in the “Monastery” on 55th street in NYC. A group of its most popular members, entertainers and officers from those wonderful years gathered in the Frank Sinatra Room at Patsy’s Italian Restaurant on 56th street last night (October 28) for a fun-filled evening that brought back memories and recreated the excitement of those years. Entertaining during the sumptuous meal served by the Scognamillo Family, who have been entertaining New Yorkers with great food since 1944 were: Tony Babino, Jamie deRoy, Jenna Esposito, Bill McCuddy, George Pettignano, Sal Viviano, and Alan Zweibel.

I knew I was in the right place the first time I entered the Friars Club in 2007. I looked to my right and saw a renowned singer; to my left was a famous comedian. I loved being a fly on the wall as they made small talk, oblivious to the fact that this unknown, new Friar in their midst was an eavesdropper. It was an exciting beginning for me since, all my life, I have been enamored of the talented men and women who create those wonderful moments of humor and emotion that we call entertainment. The fact that the aforementioned conversation was occurring in the men’s bathroom only added to the thrill: I had of finally being able to “hang” with some of my heroes.

Quite often it’s like that in Patsy’s: you never know which celebrity might be at the next table. And if you happen to be taken to the back stairway that leads upstairs to the room that Frank Sinatra dined in, the magic might happen.

In typical Friar fashion, MC Bill McCuddy, comedian, former entertainment reporter and writer for Saturday Night Live led off the evening with some remarks that have to stay within the walls of the Friars; however I’m sure our laughter upstairs was heard by the folks dinning downstairs. We had Italian and American Songbook tunes by singers Tony Babino, Jenna Esposito and George Pettignano, and Jamie deRoy brought back her signature song “Jews Don’t Camp,” for the occasion. Sal Viviano thrilled the assembled, who even stopped eating to give him a standing ovation for his super singing of signature Sinatra songs. Talk about comedy….Saturday Night Icon, famed author, comedy genius Alan Zweibel was interviewed by Bill McCuddy and had some fascinating and humorous narratives about his work with Billy Crystal and others. I only wish I could repeat here the joke he first got paid for writing ($7.00). The Friars don’t have the “Ed Sullivan Room, the William B. Williams Billiard Room (where Jackie Gleason rehearsed daily for his performance of Minnesota Fats in “The Hustler”), the Card Sharks in the Joey E. Lewis Card Room, the Billy Crystal Bar or Frank Sinatra Main Dinning Room anymore, but we do have the same laughter, fellowship, and talent that made the FRIARS great… and we had it last night at Patsy’s Italian Restaurant.



Alan Zweibel & Bill McCuddy



Alan Zweibel



Alan Zweibel & Bill McCuddy



Jamie deRoy & Tony Babino



Sal Viviano



Bill McCuddy



Tony Babino & Eda Sorokoff



Tony Babino & Eda Sorokoff



Jenna Esposito



George Pettingnano



Jamie deRoy



Bill McCuddy



Ralph Compagnone



FRIARS



Eda Sorokoff & Judy Gilbert



FRIARS



FRIARS



Wayne Diamond



Sal Viviano



Michael Caputo



FRIARS



Marty Silver



Sal Viviano



Sal Scognamillo