Review: Donna McKechnie Illuminates The Essence of Stephen Sondheim at 54 Below

For years we’ve heard and read about who is the definitive interpreter of Sondheim. We’ve been told the late Barbara Cook, Bernadette Peters, Jeff Harnar, Patti LuPone, Melissa Errico, Cleo Laine, Betty Buckley and many others, but Donna McKechnie is in a league of her own, from both time travel (as early as starring in the National Tour of A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM) and steady through the lifetime of the genius himself. They were also friends, and Donna has gleaned so much about living through the profound lyrics and sophisticated music from the legend who any actor worth their salt find themselves worshiping at the altar of and hungry to connect. Ms. McKechnie doesn’t need that hunger. She knows stuff and we get to witness. Then, she adds magic dust. Her innate gifts as a dancer allow her to fill in musical moments that contain no lyrics, with her body, her face and her soul and can move us “With One Look.” Yes, it’s true. After a year’s run in WICKED as Madame Morrible she dove right back in and is looking stunning and singing what seems to be stronger than ever.

Her trio, expertly led by Ian Herman, boasts Ray Kilday on Bass and Ray Marchica on Percussion and simply cannot be beat in supporting and letting her fly and allowing the drama to come forth.

If you want to learn anything about performing or being on a stage and inhabiting material, this is your girl. A pro of the highest order with an abundance of heart and soul, revealing her truth. His truth. Our truth.