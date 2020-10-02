RICHARD SKIPPER CELEBRATES 50th Broadcast to Feature Children's Author Ruthie Darling

Tune in October 3rd at 3PM ET/12 Noon PT.

Richard Skipper celebrates the 50th Broadcast of Richard Skipper Celebrates with children's author Ruthie Darling! Tune in below on Saturday Afternoon October 3rd at 3PM ET/12 Noon PT.

Ruthie Darling, author of "The HOLE Story," a nationwide and global success, is a former Elementary Grade School teacher who has been inspired by children throughout her life. She is passionate about all forms of creative self-expression and pursuing the Arts continues to fill her soul and capture her spirit.

For more information about Ruthie's upcoming projects and events, visit ruthiedarling.com.

Richard Skipper is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru. Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates, he has conducted over 1000 interviews celebrating people in the arts. Designer David Josef, actor Kevin Ligon , fashion guru George Brescia , actress Adinah Alexander , cabaret entertainer Leslie Orofino, entertainer Karen Mason, actress Mary Callanan, lighting designer and technical director Stuart J. Allyn, actress and singer Sally Darling, documentarian Thomas Quinn, Margery Lowe, screenwriter Cyrus Voris, and legendary entertainer Sarah Dash!. Please visit RichardSkipper.com

