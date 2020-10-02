Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

RICHARD SKIPPER CELEBRATES 50th Broadcast to Feature Children's Author Ruthie Darling

Article Pixel

Tune in October 3rd at 3PM ET/12 Noon PT.

Oct. 2, 2020  

Richard Skipper celebrates the 50th Broadcast of Richard Skipper Celebrates with children's author Ruthie Darling! Tune in below on Saturday Afternoon October 3rd at 3PM ET/12 Noon PT.

Ruthie Darling, author of "The HOLE Story," a nationwide and global success, is a former Elementary Grade School teacher who has been inspired by children throughout her life. She is passionate about all forms of creative self-expression and pursuing the Arts continues to fill her soul and capture her spirit.
For more information about Ruthie's upcoming projects and events, visit ruthiedarling.com.

Richard Skipper is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru. Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates, he has conducted over 1000 interviews celebrating people in the arts. Designer David Josef, actor Kevin Ligon , fashion guru George Brescia , actress Adinah Alexander , cabaret entertainer Leslie Orofino, entertainer Karen Mason, actress Mary Callanan, lighting designer and technical director Stuart J. Allyn, actress and singer Sally Darling, documentarian Thomas Quinn, Margery Lowe, screenwriter Cyrus Voris, and legendary entertainer Sarah Dash!. Please visit RichardSkipper.com


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Jessica Vosk's Upcoming COCO CATCH UP Performance at Birdland!
  • Presentan La Ciencia De La Tristeza, Volumen Que Reúne La Obra Poética De Darío Galicia
  • 9 Andy Karl and Orfeh Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Shoshana Bean to Present BROADWAY MY WAY On BroadwayWorld Events October 23rd