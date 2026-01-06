Marti Gould Cummings to Present ARE YOU THERE ASTEROID? IT’S ME MARTI at Joe's Pub

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marti Gould Cummings will present the New York debut of Are You There Asteroid? It's Me Marti, landing at Joe's Pub on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The show marks the launch of a year-long celebration of music, entertainment, and unabashed fun. Tickets are now on sale.

"Joe's Pub is such an iconic venue where some of my favorite artists and idols have performed. After two years, I am beyond excited to be back for my third show at Joe's!" Marti shared.

The production is directed by Michael LaMassa, with musical direction by Darnell White, and features an all-star band including Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray), Jamie Cepero (Exorcistic), Mike Rosengarten (Be More Chill), Sean Murphy (Heathers), and Sam Merrick (& Juliet).

As always with Marti's high-energy, joy-filled performances, audiences should expect the unexpected. As a tease, the night will include electrifying takes on "American Idiot," "Zombie," and "Get Over It," among other surprises.

"I hope people leave energized, empowered, and given a moment to laugh in a chaotic world," Marti said.

Marti Gould Cummings plays Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St. At Astor Place.) on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 9:30 p.m.

Host Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. An OUT 100 honoree, Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The NY Times, among others as well as on Good Morning America, The View, and Inside Edition. They produced and starred in the number one-rated Fusion Television Docuseries Shade Queens of NYC, hosted their own talk show, The Marti Report on Logo, Worst Cooks in America, Hulu's Drag Me to Dinner, The X Change Rate, and Dragged for Yahoo! Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden. They currently serve as a performer and cruise director for Vacaya LGBTQ Travel. Their documentary Queen of New York was featured on the Advocate channel and Revry. In 2025, Marti was NYC Pride Marshal and made history as the first drag queen to perform on all seven continents.