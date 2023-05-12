Photos: Anthony Nunziata Sneak Previews Cafe Carlyle Debut at Cafe Centro

The season finale of the Sanford Fisher Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro got a extra special treat last night as vocalist Anthony Nunziata wowed an overflow crowd with some of the musical selections he will be performing just 24 hours later at Cafe Carlyle in New York City with his longtime collaborator and music director Jeff Franzel.

The handsome romantic tenor has been on a country wide concert tour that has garnered him much critical acclaim and excited audiences in every city he has sung in. Anthony's message is straightforward and compelling...he thrills you with his remarkable voice and blankets you in an ocean of great music performed with a passion and honesty that make him an artist worthy of the standing ovations that are common place at all his performances.

As I watch all these political office seekers crisscrossing the country, trying to figure out how to connect to an audience, I can't help but think of Anthony. Connecting to an audience is never a problem for the charismatic singer. He electrifies the patrons from whatever stage he's appearing on.

Luckily, Anthony is also a great athlete (tennis/pickle ball champion). Who else could rush from the intimate stage of Cafe Centro in Palm Beach, cheers and standing ovations still ringing in his ears and head off to New York City, where in a few hours he will make his debut at the legendary Cafe Carlyle?

Producer Fisher is planning next years Cabaret Series and it promises to be a spectacular follow up to this year's sold out shows.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff