Photos: Anthony Nunziata Sneak Previews Cafe Carlyle Debut at Cafe Centro

The handsome romantic tenor has been on a country wide concert tour that has garnered him much critical acclaim

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 2 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE Photo 3 Oscar Williams' WORKING TITLE Works For Him
Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some G Photo 4 Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

The season finale of the Sanford Fisher Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro got a extra special treat last night as vocalist Anthony Nunziata wowed an overflow crowd with some of the musical selections he will be performing just 24 hours later at Cafe Carlyle in New York City with his longtime collaborator and music director Jeff Franzel.

The handsome romantic tenor has been on a country wide concert tour that has garnered him much critical acclaim and excited audiences in every city he has sung in. Anthony's message is straightforward and compelling...he thrills you with his remarkable voice and blankets you in an ocean of great music performed with a passion and honesty that make him an artist worthy of the standing ovations that are common place at all his performances.

As I watch all these political office seekers crisscrossing the country, trying to figure out how to connect to an audience, I can't help but think of Anthony. Connecting to an audience is never a problem for the charismatic singer. He electrifies the patrons from whatever stage he's appearing on.

Luckily, Anthony is also a great athlete (tennis/pickle ball champion). Who else could rush from the intimate stage of Cafe Centro in Palm Beach, cheers and standing ovations still ringing in his ears and head off to New York City, where in a few hours he will make his debut at the legendary Cafe Carlyle?

Producer Fisher is planning next years Cabaret Series and it promises to be a spectacular follow up to this year's sold out shows.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

JIM CARUSOS CAST PARTY Featuring Billy Stritch Makes Its Carmel Debut At Feinsteins at Hot Photo
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Featuring Billy Stritch Makes Its Carmel Debut At Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

Jim Caruso's Cast Party will make it's Carmel debut at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20 at 7:30pm.

THE BRAT PACK Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy to R Photo
THE BRAT PACK Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy to Return to Birdland

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of “The Brat Pack” — featuring Broadway stars Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy – on Monday, June 12 at 7:00 PM.

Judi Mark Comes to Dont Tell Mama This Month Photo
Judi Mark Comes to Don't Tell Mama This Month

Judi Mark comes to Don't Tell Mama next week with Merely Marvelous, the Songs of Gwen Verdon. Performances are Wednesday May 17, 2023 at 7pm and Wednesday May 24, 2023 at 7pm.

WHATEVER I FEEL Will Bring Michael Kirk Lane Back To The Stage Photo
WHATEVER I FEEL Will Bring Michael Kirk Lane Back To The Stage

Musical Comedy Cabaret is back on the bill when Michael Kirk Lane takes his Chelsea Table + Stage bow.


From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in th... (read more about this author)

Photos: Anthony Nunziata Sneak Previews Cafe Carlyle Debut at Cafe CentroPhotos: Anthony Nunziata Sneak Previews Cafe Carlyle Debut at Cafe Centro
Photos: Tony Danza Brings STANDARDS AND STORIES to Café CarlylePhotos: Tony Danza Brings STANDARDS AND STORIES to Café Carlyle
Photos: John Pizzarelli Debuts New Album 'Stage & Screen' at BirdlandPhotos: John Pizzarelli Debuts New Album 'Stage & Screen' at Birdland
Photos: Charles Busch Brings 'My Foolish Heart' to 54 BelowPhotos: Charles Busch Brings 'My Foolish Heart' to 54 Below

Videos

Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' Video Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU