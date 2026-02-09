Photos: See Highlights of Jeff Harnar's BLAME IT ON MY YOUTH at Don't Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BLAME IT ON MY YOUTH is Jeff Harnar’s look back at the 1980s and the songs he sang at Don’t Tell Mama with pianist and music director Alex Rybeck. Together they have gone on to appear in nearly every major venue nationwide, in London, Oslo and Paris, had their shows filmed for PBS, and recorded five albums together for Original Cast Records, Varese Sarabande and PS Classics.

BroadwayWorld’s Stephen Mosher writes in his review of BLAME IT ON MY YOUTH that “Jeff Harnar embodies cabaret, what it was in the beginning, what it was in its New York City heyday of the Eighties, and what it should always be. And anyone with an interest in cabaret, in what cabaret is, should be, could be, can be, should not only grab at every chance to see Jeff Harnar in action.”

Read Stephen Mosher's full review of the show here, and below, see a photo set snapped at the February 5th show by photographer Conor Weiss

Jeff Harnar will play BLAME IT ON MY YOUTH on February 12, 19, and 26, 8 pm at Don't Tell Mama. Tickets are available here.

Visit Jeff Harnar’s website here and Alex Rybeck’s Facebook page here.