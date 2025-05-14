Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss, & More at NIGHT AT THE PIER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Night at the Pier, Family Equality’s signature fundraising gala, returned on Monday, May 12 for an unforgettable evening of celebration, inspiration, and show-stopping Broadway performances. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

Held at the stunning Pier Sixty in New York City, this annual event brings together LGBTQ+ families, allies, and advocates to honor the changemakers who have fought for equality and shaped a more inclusive world. This year raised $1.5 million in support Family Equality’s work to advance legal and lived equality for LGBTQ+ families nationwide.

The night included musical Performances by 2025 Tony Award nominees Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending), Megan Hilty (Death Becomes Her), Nicole Scherzinger ( Sunset Blvd) with additional appearances by Academy Award nominee Demi Moore, Tony Award nominee Cole Escola, Two Time Grammy Award nominee Debbie Harry, Tony Award nominee Bill T Jones, Jim Obergefell and Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Marlo Thomas among others. The list of attendees who came out for the event to honor the charity and the famed manager included Billy Eichner, Jessica Lange, Lucy Liu, Georgina Chapman, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Katie Couric, Wilson Cruz, Zac Posen & more.

This year, entertainment industry powerhouses Jason Weinberg and Merritt Johnson were honored with the Luigi Caiola Luminary Award presented by Academy Award nominee Demi Moore, two-time Grammy Award nominee Debbie Harry and Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Marlo Thomas. Weinberg and Johnson are steadfast supporters of Family Equality and their continued advocacy and leadership have made a lasting impact, helping to ensure that every LGBTQ+ family has the legal protections, visibility, and support they deserve.

Peggy Gillespie, co-founder/director of Family Diversity Projects, a national nonprofit organization devoted to helping eliminate discrimination, received the Hostetter-Habib Family Award presented by Tony Award nominee, renowned choreographer, Bill T. Jones.

The event also included a celebration of ten years of marriage equality with Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case that ushered in marriage equality, Obergefell v. Hodges.

Honorary Chairs for the event were Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and Nick Scandalios. Members of the esteemed Honorary Committee included Kristin Caskey, Bruce Cohen and Gabe Catone, John Gore, Kevin Huvane, Jef Kaplan and Amanda Green, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi, Joe Machota and Michael Russell, Margo and James L. Nederlander, Zac Posen and Harrison Ball, Lauren Reid, Daryl Roth, and Robert E. Wankel.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris

