Jared Goldsmith Will Bring Comedy Solo Show to Chelseas Table + Stage

Jared Goldsmith will bring his solo show, "It's a Nerd, It's a Bird, It's JARED!", to Chelsea Table + Stage next month. The performance will be held on Friday, March 20 from 9:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

You’ve seen him on the For You Page and on the Broadway stage. Maybe you’re one of his 1 million TikTok followers. Maybe you saw him play the nerd in Dear Evan Hansen or the bird in The Little Mermaid at Paper Mill Playhouse. It’s a nerd…it’s a bird, it’s Jared!

Jared will bring the world premiere of his original musical comedy show to the Chelsea Table + Stage for 2 nights only! With a fresh original score featuring his beloved viral hits as well as never before heard tunes, Jared’s show is a musical about musicals. Part stand up, part musical comedy.

Part Sondheim, Part Bo Burnham. Part nerd, part bird. Come watch him fly (metaphorically) in this intimate never before seen show about life in the world of the theatre. There will also be a featured artist who is TBA at this time.

More Information:

Food & Beverage Minimum:There is a $25 minimum per person, per set (excluding tax and tip).

Doors open and dinner service begins 1 hour before showtime.

Livestream Access:A livestream link will be emailed 30 minutes prior to the event.

Ticket Policy:Your ticket serves as your reservation — no additional booking required.