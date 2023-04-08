Photos: Go Inside GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST at The Triad

Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay and The Orchestra of the Depraved (Hannah Mount, Mary Spencer Knapp and Natasha Thweatt) returned to The Triad with GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST on April 1.

The show, conceived and starring chanteuse Artemisia LeFay, is an au courant invocation of the cabarets and nightclubs of 20th-century Europe's Sodom & Gomorrah-- namely, Weimar Republic Berlin. Though life may tire and uninspire you, our brand of cabaret will serve as a darkly glamorous tonic to remind you of the impact this style of music has had on history (and those who were victims of it). It is a tribute to the martyrs of art and performance, especially those who went from being accepted to being condemned by those in power. Music by Weill, Spoliansky, Hollaender, LeFay and others.

Photo Credit: Hoyeon Choi