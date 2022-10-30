Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

This last week the Thirty-third annual cabaret convention took place in New York City at Rose Theater at Jazz At Lincoln Center. For three nights, cabaret artists that had been invited by the Mabel Mercer Foundation to perform in the extravaganza played to full houses of fellow artists and fans of the industry and art form. Each night had a theme and a host that had curated the talent, and arrived with some prepared comments on the topic at hand: the lyrics of Yip Harburg, the legacy of Nat King Cole, and the general topic of the Great American Songbook. Some artists appeared with their usual musical director, while others performed with the Cabaret Convention-appointed band, which varied from night to night.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Helane Blumfield attended all three performances in order to bring our readers a visual representation of the proceedings.

Opening Night - Look to the Rainbow: The Songs of Yip Harburg

Host: Andrea Marcovicci

Band: Alex Rybeck & Jon Weber - piano, Steve Doyle - bass, Dan Gross - Drums.

Recipient of the Mabel Mercer Award, Jeff Harnar, was unable to attend.

Maude Maggart:

Todd Murray:

Paula Dione Ingram:

Elena Bennett:

The Showbroads:

Anna Bergman:

Christian Holder:

THOSE GIRLS

Eve Eaton, Karen Mack, Rachel Hanser, Wendy Russell:

Andrea Marcovicci with Danny Bacher:

Josephine Sanges:

Clearly Now

Sean Harkness, Marcus Simeone, Lina Koutrakos:

Tovah Feldshuh:

Ann Kittredge:

Danny Bacher:

Marissa Mulder:

Michael Demby-Cain:

Ari Axelrod:

Madalynn Mathews:

Andrew Walesch:

Karen Akers:

Marta Sanders:

Leanne Borghesi:

The Second Night- Unforgettable: A Tribute to Nat King Cole

Host: Natalie Douglas

Band: Jon Weber - piano, Jonathan M. Michel - bass, Ed Cherry - guitar

Presentation of the Donald F. Smith Award to Eric Yves Garcia

Natalie Douglas

Aaron Lee Battle:

Gabrielle Stravelli:

Scott Coulter:

Julia Parasram:

Bryan Eng:

Billy Stritch:

Katelyn Myers:

Darius de Haas:

Valarie Pettiford:

Eric Yves Garcia:

Marilyn Maye:

Elias Javier:

Amanda King:

Nicolas King:

Aisha de Haas:

Stacy Sullivan:

T. Oliver Reid:

Clint Holmes:

Ken Page:

The Third Night - Through the Years: Celebrating Timeless American Standards

Host: KT Sullivan

Band: Jon Weber - piano, Steve Doyle - bass, Ray Marchica - drums.

Presentation of the Julie Wilson Award to Moipei

Sandy Stewart:

Tim Connell:

Spider Saloff:

Phillip Officer:

Carole J. Bufford:

Rob Russell:

Celia Berk:

Emma Pittman:

Hannah Jane:

Sidney Myer:

Jillian Mustillo:

Marieann Meringolo:

David LaMarr:

Karen Mason:

Haley Swindal:

Lennie Watts and Kim Grogg:

Meg Flather:

Amra-Faye Wright:

Kim David Smith:

Shana Farr:

Ben Jones:

Anaïs Reno:

Mark Nadler:

Moipei:

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.