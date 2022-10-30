Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield
Three nights of cabaret artists and artistry had Rose Theater all abuzz.
This last week the Thirty-third annual cabaret convention took place in New York City at Rose Theater at Jazz At Lincoln Center. For three nights, cabaret artists that had been invited by the Mabel Mercer Foundation to perform in the extravaganza played to full houses of fellow artists and fans of the industry and art form. Each night had a theme and a host that had curated the talent, and arrived with some prepared comments on the topic at hand: the lyrics of Yip Harburg, the legacy of Nat King Cole, and the general topic of the Great American Songbook. Some artists appeared with their usual musical director, while others performed with the Cabaret Convention-appointed band, which varied from night to night.
Broadway World Cabaret photographer Helane Blumfield attended all three performances in order to bring our readers a visual representation of the proceedings.
Opening Night - Look to the Rainbow: The Songs of Yip Harburg
Host: Andrea Marcovicci
Band: Alex Rybeck & Jon Weber - piano, Steve Doyle - bass, Dan Gross - Drums.
Recipient of the Mabel Mercer Award, Jeff Harnar, was unable to attend.
The Showbroads:
THOSE GIRLS
Eve Eaton, Karen Mack, Rachel Hanser, Wendy Russell:
Andrea Marcovicci with Danny Bacher:
Clearly Now
Sean Harkness, Marcus Simeone, Lina Koutrakos:
Madalynn Mathews:
Andrew Walesch:
The Second Night- Unforgettable: A Tribute to Nat King Cole
Host: Natalie Douglas
Band: Jon Weber - piano, Jonathan M. Michel - bass, Ed Cherry - guitar
Presentation of the Donald F. Smith Award to Eric Yves Garcia
Julia Parasram:
Katelyn Myers:
Elias Javier:
The Third Night - Through the Years: Celebrating Timeless American Standards
Host: KT Sullivan
Band: Jon Weber - piano, Steve Doyle - bass, Ray Marchica - drums.
Presentation of the Julie Wilson Award to Moipei
Emma Pittman:
Jillian Mustillo:
Karen Mason:
Lennie Watts and Kim Grogg:
Anaïs Reno:
Moipei:
About Helane Blumfield:
About Helane Blumfield:
