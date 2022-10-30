Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Three nights of cabaret artists and artistry had Rose Theater all abuzz.

Oct. 30, 2022  

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield This last week the Thirty-third annual cabaret convention took place in New York City at Rose Theater at Jazz At Lincoln Center. For three nights, cabaret artists that had been invited by the Mabel Mercer Foundation to perform in the extravaganza played to full houses of fellow artists and fans of the industry and art form. Each night had a theme and a host that had curated the talent, and arrived with some prepared comments on the topic at hand: the lyrics of Yip Harburg, the legacy of Nat King Cole, and the general topic of the Great American Songbook. Some artists appeared with their usual musical director, while others performed with the Cabaret Convention-appointed band, which varied from night to night.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Helane Blumfield attended all three performances in order to bring our readers a visual representation of the proceedings.

Visit the Mabel Mercer Foundation website HERE.

See the Helane Blumfield website HERE.

Opening Night - Look to the Rainbow: The Songs of Yip Harburg

Host: Andrea Marcovicci

Band: Alex Rybeck & Jon Weber - piano, Steve Doyle - bass, Dan Gross - Drums.

Recipient of the Mabel Mercer Award, Jeff Harnar, was unable to attend.

Maude Maggart:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Todd Murray:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Paula Dione Ingram:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Elena Bennett:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

The Showbroads:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Anna Bergman:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Christian Holder:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

THOSE GIRLS

Eve Eaton, Karen Mack, Rachel Hanser, Wendy Russell:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Andrea Marcovicci with Danny Bacher:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Josephine Sanges:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Clearly Now

Sean Harkness, Marcus Simeone, Lina Koutrakos:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Tovah Feldshuh:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Ann Kittredge:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Danny Bacher:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Marissa Mulder:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Michael Demby-Cain:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Ari Axelrod:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Madalynn Mathews:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Andrew Walesch:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Karen Akers:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Marta Sanders:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Leanne Borghesi:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

The Second Night- Unforgettable: A Tribute to Nat King Cole

Host: Natalie Douglas

Band: Jon Weber - piano, Jonathan M. Michel - bass, Ed Cherry - guitar

Presentation of the Donald F. Smith Award to Eric Yves Garcia

Natalie Douglas

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Aaron Lee Battle:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Gabrielle Stravelli:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Scott Coulter:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Julia Parasram:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Bryan Eng:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Billy Stritch:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Katelyn Myers:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Darius de Haas:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Valarie Pettiford:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Eric Yves Garcia:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Marilyn Maye:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Elias Javier:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Amanda King:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Nicolas King:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Aisha de Haas:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Stacy Sullivan:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

T. Oliver Reid:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Clint Holmes:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Ken Page:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

The Third Night - Through the Years: Celebrating Timeless American Standards

Host: KT Sullivan

Band: Jon Weber - piano, Steve Doyle - bass, Ray Marchica - drums.

Presentation of the Julie Wilson Award to Moipei

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Sandy Stewart:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Tim Connell:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Spider Saloff:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Phillip Officer:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Carole J. Bufford:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Rob Russell:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Celia Berk:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Emma Pittman:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Hannah Jane:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Sidney Myer:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Jillian Mustillo:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Marieann Meringolo:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

David LaMarr:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Karen Mason:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Haley Swindal:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Lennie Watts and Kim Grogg:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Meg Flather:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Amra-Faye Wright:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Kim David Smith:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Shana Farr:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Ben Jones:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Anaïs Reno:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield Mark Nadler:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Moipei:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield

About Helane Blumfield:

Photos: CABARET CONVENTION 2022 at Rose Theater by Helane Blumfield THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.

