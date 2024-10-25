Photos: Backstage At The Conclusion of The Cabaret Convention

The ambience in the backstage area and dressing rooms of the Rose Theater during the Cabaret Convention is in some ways the same as in a locker room or dugout before a team takes the field. Players (in this case performers) giving each other encouragement before their turn at bat, and then the congratulations from your teammates after scoring a hit. The affection, support, and respect these cabaret artists who performed in the Mabel Mercer Foundation’s Cabaret Convention have for each other was wonderful to witness. The theme of last night's October 24th show, hosted by KT Sullivan, was "Everything Old IS New Again." As I’ve said before:

This season, The Mabel Mercer Foundation and Jazz At Lincoln Center presented the 35th year of The New York Cabaret Convention from October 22 to 24. Full of pride, history, music and legendary performances, there is something magnetic that draws me and thousands of others to music venues and concert spaces in order to be transported. For me, it has always been to witness and observe “how the magic happens.” Backstage, rehearsals, sound checks, invited dress rehearsals, active dressing rooms and hallways … all of it! Those are the activities that excite me. It probably started when my piano teacher, David Roberts, who was a staff musician at CBS & NBC had me, his 13 year old student, tag along to watch some TV musical show rehearsals during the ‘50s. At 16, I got a summer job at ABC delivering teletype messages to the executives, which also allowed me to sneak into, and witness, some rehearsals. Being a musician in the Borscht Belt during summers of the ‘60’s, found me living in a room “backstage”. The touring entertainers usually asked if they could use my small quarters to get dressed in. There were no fancy dressing rooms in these hotels back then. Conversations with major stars of the day while they dressed and prepared to take the stage, supplied young me with endless excitement. Billy Eckstine even borrowed my tie! So, when Donald F. Smith, founder of The Mabel Mercer Foundation, years ago, asked me if I could take backstage photos at the Cabaret Convention, I happily gave up my seat out front to photograph and chat with the artists as they prepared to go onstage at the legendary annual gathering. Prior to this time, I had no camera and reflect on all the photos I missed capturing during those formative years in the presence of all those greats. But today, and many cameras later, I am thrilled and proud to be able to share with you some photos of this year's magic being made.



KT Sullivan



Amra-Faye Wright



Melissa Errico & Ali Harper



Nicolas King & Eric Yves Garcia



Diva LaMarr



Stephen Sorokoff & Mark Nadler



Aisha de Haas & Jim Caruso



Melissa Errico



Jonathan Arons



Rose Theater



Natalie Douglas



KT Sullivan



KT Sullivan & Rick Meadows



Rose Theater



Mark Nadler & Billy Stritch



Nicole Venessa Ortiz



Julia Parasram, Ali Harper, Marnie Klar



Klea Blackhurst



Melissa Errico



Carole J. Bufford



Marni Klar



Diva LaMarr



Robert Cuccioli



Rosemary Loar



Julia Parasram



Nathan Phan



Deborah Stone



Bryan Eng



T. Oliver Reid & Eric Yves Garcia



Alex Leonard



Diva LaMarr & Darnell White



Boys In The Band & Sidney Myer



Arbender Robinson, KT Sullivan, Alex Leonard



Ali Harper & KT Sullivan



Celia Berk & KT Sullivan



Ali Harper



KT Sullivan



