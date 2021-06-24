Photos: Travis Moser Brings THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT to The Green Room 42
Classic Ronstadt songs performed included "Just One Look," "Blue Bayou," "I Don’t Know Much," "When Will I be Loved,” “Desperado" and many others!
Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser returned to The Green Room 42 with Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt.
Travis paid homage to the legendary Ms. Ronstadt with very special guests Bistro Award winner Jack Bartholet, Obie Award-winner Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop), and 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nominee Lillian Andrea De Leon, all mainstays of the NYC cabaret and/or theater scene.
Musical director Drew Wutke (Bway's Kinky Boots, Amazing Grace and Live From Lincoln Center), along with a full band, reimagined an eclectic collection of award-winning, quintessential anthems that are sure to inspire your inner Linda.
Songs included "Just One Look," "Blue Bayou," "I Don't Know Much," "When Will I be Loved," "Desperado" and many others!
Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds
Travis Moser, Lillian Andrea De Leon, Elijah Caldwell
Travis Moser, Lillian Andrea De Leon, Jack Bartholet, Elijah Caldwell
Elijah Caldwell
Elijah Caldwell
Jack Bartholet
Jack Bartholet
Jack Bartholet
Lillian Andrea De Leon
Lillian Andrea De Leon
Lillian Andrea De Leon