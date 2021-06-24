Photos: Travis Moser Brings THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT to The Green Room 42

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser returned to The Green Room 42 with Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt.

Travis paid homage to the legendary Ms. Ronstadt with very special guests Bistro Award winner Jack Bartholet, Obie Award-winner Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop), and 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nominee Lillian Andrea De Leon, all mainstays of the NYC cabaret and/or theater scene.

Musical director Drew Wutke (Bway's Kinky Boots, Amazing Grace and Live From Lincoln Center), along with a full band, reimagined an eclectic collection of award-winning, quintessential anthems that are sure to inspire your inner Linda.

Songs included "Just One Look," "Blue Bayou," "I Don't Know Much," "When Will I be Loved," "Desperado" and many others!

