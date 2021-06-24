Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Travis Moser Brings THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT to The Green Room 42

Jun. 24, 2021  

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser returned to The Green Room 42 with Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt.

Travis paid homage to the legendary Ms. Ronstadt with very special guests Bistro Award winner Jack Bartholet, Obie Award-winner Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop), and 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nominee Lillian Andrea De Leon, all mainstays of the NYC cabaret and/or theater scene.

Musical director Drew Wutke (Bway's Kinky Boots, Amazing Grace and Live From Lincoln Center), along with a full band, reimagined an eclectic collection of award-winning, quintessential anthems that are sure to inspire your inner Linda.

Songs included "Just One Look," "Blue Bayou," "I Don't Know Much," "When Will I be Loved," "Desperado" and many others!

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Travis Moser, Lillian Andrea De Leon, Elijah Caldwell

Travis Moser, Lillian Andrea De Leon, Jack Bartholet, Elijah Caldwell

Travis Moser

Travis Moser

Travis Moser

Elijah Caldwell

Elijah Caldwell

Jack Bartholet

Travis Moser

Travis Moser

Lillian Andrea De Leon

Lillian Andrea De Leon

Lillian Andrea De Leon


