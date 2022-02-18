Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Coverage: Deborah Silver Brings GLITTER & GRITS to the Kravis Center

The show was directed by Tony-nominated Director Jeff Calhoun and Associate Director DJ Salsbury.

Feb. 18, 2022  

South Florida is Deborah Silver "Glitter & Grits" country and her fans filled Rinker Playhouse at The Kravis Center last night to be entertained by the hometown glamorous celebrity singing star. Debbie didn't disappoint! Singing and entertaining are organic for the nationally applauded, and energetic enterprising vocalist. Possessing an alluring and coquettish voice, melodically comfortable in many music styles Debbie is a dynamic performer.

Her show had lots of ingredients, and like a comprehensive food buffet it had something for everyone, with no one leaving without getting a full plate of music performed by a well prepared, exquisitely dressed (6 costume changes) artist . Grits is usually not on my menu but there was sure a lot of Glitter and Country on the stage of the Rinker Playhouse last night.

Joining Deborah on stage were vocalists Donna Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Barry Manilow tour), Will Stone (Tony Awards, Tick Tick Boom) American Idol Casey Abrams, jazz legend, Jesse Jones Jr; Western swing fiddle champion, Melody Allegra; award winning trumpet virtuoso, Summer Camargo; and acclaimed Broadway percussionist and guitarist, Clint de Ganon and Marc Malsegna; led by the renowned stage and screen Music Director/arranger Nick Petrillo. The show was directed by Tony-nominated Director Jeff Calhoun and Associate Director DJ Salsbury.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Deborah Silver, Glitter & Grits

Deborah Silver

Deborah Silver & Clint de Ganon

Deborah Silver

Nick Petrillo, music director & Deborah Silver

Nick Petrillo, & Deborah Silver

Deborah Silver

Deborah Silver

Deborah Silver & Casey Abrams

Deborah Silver

Deborah Silver

Melody Allegra & Deborah Silver

Melody Allegra & Deborah Silver

Melody Allegra & Jesse Jones Jr.

Deborah Silver & Casey Abrams

Deborah Silver

Jesse Jones Jr., Summer Camargo, Casey Abrams

Jesse Jones Jr., Summer Camargo, Casey Abrams

Deborah Silver & Donna Cherry

Deborah Silver & Donna Cherry

Deborah Silver

Glitter & Grits and All That Jazz

Glitter & Grits and All That Jazz

Madison Silver & Larry Silver

Deborah Silver & friend

Patty Chamberlin & Rob Russell

Bill Boggs


