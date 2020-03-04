Photo Coverage: Avery Sommers & Rob Russell at New Cabaret Room

Here are two statements rarely heard in the world of Cabaret. "There goes that Cabaret Singer driving off in his new Bentley!" and "Did you check out that beautiful new Cabaret Room?"

Well, one of those statements is now true because last night was the debut of a new Cabaret Room initiated by The Society for the Preservation of The Great American Songbook. This new music venue is located in the elegant North Palm Beach Country Club which is open to the public. The other statement was almost true because Avery Sommers and Rob Russell who were the room's opening night electrifying performers welcomed "The Old Jock" Dick Robinson as he drove up in his nearly new Bentley!

It was a spectacular show, Avery Sommers & Rob Russell didn't really just "tear down the house", they have helped build a new one for Cabaret in Palm Beach. It was announced by Sandy Fisher the executive producer of the series that Rob Russell will be the permanent Emcee of the new Cabaret Room.

As Dick Robinson, founder of The Society stated...."Through this exciting new series, audiences will be able to experience this timeless and enduring music as it comes to life on stage at the magnificent and centrally located North Palm Beach Country Club,"

The inaugural show of the series starred Avery Sommers and Rob Russell in a new and original show, "We Love Being Here With You". The standing ovations these Palm Beach favorites received attested to the fact that the sold out audience loved being here with them in this new Cabaret Room. They were accompanied by pianist and Music Director Bobby Peaco, bass player Paul Shewchuk, and drummer Howie Gordon. Kai Koren winner of the Society's 2016 Young Artist Award opened the show.

Avery Sommers appeared on Broadway in Ain't Misbehavin', Showboat, Chicago, and Platinum, and in the national tours of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas with Ann-Margret, and Chicago with Chita Rivera and Joel Grey. She was also seen in Regina Taylor's Crowns at City Theatre in Pittsburgh, and Hairspray at Actors' Playhouse. Sommers has been featured in 10 independent films shot in South Florida, and her current performance schedule includes gigs in New York City and various local venues.

Rob Russell was the longtime Entertainment Director & Emcee for the world famous Royal Room cabaret at The Colony Hotel. An audience-wowing performer himself, he performs regularly at Café Centro in the Northwood Village neighborhood of West Palm Beach, and recently released his first CD, Hello Again.

Both Sommers and Russell are on the Honorary Board of Advisors for PGAS and can be heard frequently on Legends Radio 100.3FM and at LegendsRadio.com.

The opening concert of the After Dinner Cabaret series is generously underwritten by Judy & Jerry Kaufman, and Ann & Robert Tuteur.

"We are all very excited about our new cabaret series since we will be bringing the very best performers and musicians to South Florida on a regular basis throughout the year at an extraordinary and very special venue, the ballroom of the North Palm Beach Country Club," says Sanford (Sandy) Fisher, the Executive producer of the After Dinner Cabaret series and another Honorary Board Member of The Society. "We will be announcing more upcoming shows in the near future."

"The After Dinner Cabaret series is designed to allow audiences to dine on their own before the show, although many may decide to have dinner at Farmer's Table, the beautiful new restaurant at the North Palm Beach Country Club, which recently opened to rave reviews," adds Fisher. Prior to the show lavish desserts and coffee were served in the Cabaret Room.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Sanford Fisher, Executive Producer



Rob Russell



Rob Russell



Kai Koren, 2016 Young Artist Winner The Society for the Preservation of The Great American Songbook



Dick Robinson, Sanford Fisher, Isanne Fisher



Howie Gordon, Bobby Peaco, Paul Shewchuk



Missy Robinson, Sally Robinson, Dick Robinson, Eda Sorokoff



Stephen Sorokoff & Dick Robinson



Judy Kaufman & Jerry Kaufman



Eda Sorokoff & Deborah Silver



Isanne Fisher & Missy Robinson



Sanford Fisher & Rob Russell



Sanford Fisher, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff



Bobby Peaco, Music Director & Sanford Fisher



Rob Russell & Bonnie Roseman



Dic Robinson & Clare Coco



Avery Sommers & Eda Sorokoff



Mark Frangione & Avery Sommers



Sanford Fisher



Dick Robinson



Dick Robinson & Missy Robinson



North Palm Beach Country Club