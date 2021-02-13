Photo Coverage: Anthony Nunziata Brings LOVE SONGS FROM BROADWAY Live to the WICK Theatre

Love was in the air last night and finally not restricted to only the air waves of the internet.

"Love Songs From Broadway" were being transmitted live and in person by the romantic tenor voice of Anthony Nunziata in The Wick Theatre's Cabaret. Anthony was the perfect choice by Marilyn Wick to headline the Valentine Day Weekend in her dazzling Cabaret/Dining space.

"Tall, Dark & Handsome" plus Anthony's charming personality and robust voice made everyone in the room fall in love ( with the music for sure). Anthony Nunziata is already known to area audiences for his performance collaborations with his identical twin brother Will. While the two brothers still perform together, Anthony has also launched a flourishing solo career as a vocalist, songwriter and recording artist.

The evening's performance proved there can be social distancing, masks, and somewhat vaccinated patrons, who successfully gather together safely in a night-club to share their love of music, good food, and each other.

The Wick Theatre continues to be the model for how to present safe live entertainment options incorporating a celebrity line up of award winning Cabaret performers at it's dinner/show evenings. The venue brings the ambience of Manhattan night life to Boca, Delray, and Palm Beach. Is there a Cabaret Convention in South Florida's future?

Bobby Peaco, Piano. Juan Rollan, Saxophone

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



