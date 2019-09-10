Photo Coverage: AT THIS PERFORMANCE...Returns to The Green Room 42

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... returned to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys and Understudies from AIN'T TOO PROUD; BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER; WICKED; KISS ME KATE; BE MORE CHILL; A STRANGE LOOP and ANASTASIA on Monday, September 9th.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE...Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Daniel Dunlow



Stephen DeAngelis



Jared Wayne Gladly



Jared Wayne Gladly



Jared Wayne Gladly



Lauren Blackman



Lauren Blackman



Lauren Blackman



Elijah Caldwell



Elijah Caldwell



Elijah Caldwell



Christine Cornish Smith



Christine Cornish Smith



Christine Cornish Smith



Joel Waggoner



Joel Waggoner



Joel Waggoner



Emily Rogers



Emily Rogers



Emily Rogers



Jelani Remy



Jelani Remy



Jelani Remy



Eugene Gwozdz



Jared Wayne Gladly



Lauren Blackman



Elijah Caldwell



Elijah Caldwell



Christine Cornish Smith



Joel Waggoner



Joel Waggoner



Emily Rogers



Jelani Remy



Lauren Blackman, Jelani Remy, Elijah Caldwell, Joel Waggoner, Christine Cornish Smith and Jared Wayne Gladly



Joel Waggoner and Christine Cornish Smith



Eugene Gwozdz, Joel Waggoner, Elijah Caldwell, Christine Cornish Smith, Jelani Remy, Jared Wayne Gladly, Emily Rogers, Lauren Blackman and Stephen DeAngelis