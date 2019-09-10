Photo Coverage: AT THIS PERFORMANCE...Returns to The Green Room 42

Sep. 10, 2019  

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... returned to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys and Understudies from AIN'T TOO PROUD; BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER; WICKED; KISS ME KATE; BE MORE CHILL; A STRANGE LOOP and ANASTASIA on Monday, September 9th.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE...Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Daniel Dunlow

Stephen DeAngelis

Jared Wayne Gladly

Jared Wayne Gladly

Jared Wayne Gladly

Lauren Blackman

Lauren Blackman

Lauren Blackman

Elijah Caldwell

Elijah Caldwell

Elijah Caldwell

Christine Cornish Smith

Christine Cornish Smith

Christine Cornish Smith

Joel Waggoner

Joel Waggoner

Joel Waggoner

Emily Rogers

Emily Rogers

Emily Rogers

Jelani Remy

Jelani Remy

Jelani Remy

Eugene Gwozdz

Jared Wayne Gladly

Lauren Blackman

Elijah Caldwell

Elijah Caldwell

Christine Cornish Smith

Joel Waggoner

Joel Waggoner

Emily Rogers

Jelani Remy

Lauren Blackman, Jelani Remy, Elijah Caldwell, Joel Waggoner, Christine Cornish Smith and Jared Wayne Gladly

Joel Waggoner and Christine Cornish Smith

Eugene Gwozdz, Joel Waggoner, Elijah Caldwell, Christine Cornish Smith, Jelani Remy, Jared Wayne Gladly, Emily Rogers, Lauren Blackman and Stephen DeAngelis



