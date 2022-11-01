Patti LuPone Adds Performance & Livestream to 54 Below Run

Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone has added an additional concert on January 1 at 8pm to her previously announced 15-show engagement at 54 Below. This performance will also be livestreamed. For more information visit 54below.com/PattiLuPone

Patrons currently on the waitlist for Ms. LuPone's shows will be contacted first to purchase tickets to the in-person show on January 1. The remaining tickets will be put on sale to the public after that process is completed. Livestream tickets can be purchased now at 54below.com/LuPoneLIVE

Patti LuPone's appearances at 54 Below have already achieved the status of legend. Featuring musical direction by Joseph Thalken, each evening will be a different show as she sings and tells stories from her illustrious career-whatever she pulls from the hat. Join them this season for the never-to-be-forgotten experience of seeing the great star in the intimate atmosphere of 54 Below, or from the comfort of your own home on January 1.

Patti LuPone: Songs from a Hat plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) December 20-23 & 26-30 at 7:00pm. Cover charge is $150 ($166.50 with fees), with premium seats for $205 ($221.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets for the livestream are $40 ($43.50 with fees).

Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/PattiLuPone. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.