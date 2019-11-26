Opera Diva Regina Zona Makes Her Cabaret Debut At The Triad On Sunday, December 8

After decades of showing off in the opera and classical singing world, Regina Zona is ready to begin her SECOND ACT as a Cabaret artist at The Triad, Sunday, December 8th at 5:30 pm. Zona's Music Director is Jonathan K. Parks; the show is directed by Lina Koutrakos.

Following her one-woman show, Becoming...the Queen: One Woman's Self-Help Journey to Authenticity, Zona celebrates how good it is to be "QUEEN" in her career, life and love. Becoming...the Queen: When One Coronation in a Lifetime is Not Enough is a show that features every musical style from opera to Broadway to jazz, taking the audience on a journey through Zona's life as an opera Diva (specifically the iconic Queen of the Night), her secret desire to be a Fosse dancer, her fulfilling career as a voice teacher and how she is growing older gracefully and fabulously!

For more information and tickets click here

The Triad Theater is located at 158 W. 72nd Street, New York, NY





