NiCori Studios & Productions Starts Star-Studded MUSIC AT THE MANSION: PORCH PERFORMANCES May 8th

NiCori Studios & Productions in association with Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center and Frungillo Catering will be producing: MUSIC AT THE MANSION: "PORCH PERFORMANCES" beginning on May 8 and continuing with 15 different singers through September 25. Join NiCori Studios & Productions for an evening of dinner and entertainment hosted by Music at the Mansion host, Corinna Sowers Adler that will be safe, socially distant, and fun! Meal to include an elegant, boxed dinner by Frungillo Catering including salad, entree, side dish, dessert, and coffee. Each night will include a performance by one of New York City/New Jersey's top Cabaret/ Broadway/TV performers on the large wrap-around porch at Oakeside. Performers to include Stearns Matthews on May 8, Lisa Yaeger on May 15, Christina Bianco on June 5, Rosemary Loar on June 27, Lisa Viggiano on July 3, Ami Brabson on July 10, Jane Seaman on July 17, David LaMarr, and Darnell White on July 24, Nicolas King on July 31, Marissa Mulder on August 14, Ty Stephens on August 21, Tony Carlin and Susan Knight on August 28, Celia Berk on September 4, Natalie Douglas on September 18 and Corinna Sowers Adler on September 25. All begin with dinner at 7 pm with performance to follow. Tickets are $65 per person and include full meal and performance. BYOB

The series begins on Saturday, May 8 with MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs) and Bistro Award winning vocalist, Stearns Matthews. Stearns has performed at The Town Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, and The Metropolitan Room. His critically acclaimed debut album SPARK won the 2015 Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording as well as the LaMott/Friedman MAC Award for Outstanding Recording. He also won the 2015 MAC Award for Best Male Vocalist.



Lisa Yaeger will perform on Saturday, May 15. She is a 2018 Bistro Award winner for Outstanding Vocalist. She was nominated for a MAC Award for her debut show It Must Have Been Love in 2014. Her critically acclaimed new show JERSEY GIRL ran for 5 performances in 2017 and was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Award for Best Show of the Year.



From stage to screen, Christina Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. Dubbed 'The Girl Of A Thousand Voices,' she's performed on major television programs including, The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Today Show. Most recently, Christina was performing in Funny Girl at the Théâtre Marigny in Paris. Christina will appear on PORCH PERFORMANCES on Saturday, June 5.



On Sunday, June 27, Rosemary Loar returns to sing on the PORCH PERFORMANCES series. She is a veteran of six Broadway shows and has had leading roles in two Off-Broadway productions, four national tours, and numerous regional theaters. (Phoebe Award best musical theater actress). As a concert artist, she has been featured on PBS, at Carnegie Hall, Town Hall, North Carolina Symphony, and cabarets in New York, LA, Chicago, Kansas City, and for over a decade in Munich. In 2012 Ms. Loar won the MAC Hanson Award for continuing excellence in Cabaret.



BroadwayWorld, Bistro Award, and MAC Award winning artist, Lisa Viggiano, will return to NiCori's PORCH PERFORMANCE series on Saturday, July 3. For Independence Day weekend, the concert will celebrate the American song, including songs from the Great American Songbook as well as American Pop/Rock music. Lisa will be joined by MAC Award winning musicians, Tracy Stark on the keys and Matt Scharfglass on the strings.



Actor, singer, and producer, Ami Brabson joins us on Saturday, July 10. She played Vanessa on the final season of POWER (Starz Network). Other television credits include Judge Karyn Blake / LAW & ORDER SVU, Mary Pembleton / HOMICIDE: Life on the Streets, Judge Tchaikovsky / BULL, DAMAGES, THE JURY, LAW & ORDER, and various Soap Operas. Ms. Brabson is an accomplished soprano and cabaret singer who has performed at New York City venues as varied as Merkin Concert Hall, The Metropolitan Room, and Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar.



Jane Seaman sings a rainbow of vocal styles from show tunes to classical to jazz and will perform on PORCH PERFORMANCES on Saturday, July 17. She's a Broadway veteran--ANYTHING GOES with Patti LuPone, Howard McGillin & Leslie Uggams, THE SECRET GARDEN with Mandy Patinkin and Rebecca Luker, BIG RIVER with Daniel Jenkins and Marin Mazzie. A Juilliard graduate, Professor Seaman is on faculty at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Paper Mill Playhouse Theatre School, and Marymount Manhattan College, NYC.



Duo David LaMarr and Darnell White join us on Saturday, July 24. David was seen in the National Tour of Jersey Boys and headlining on Carnival, Princess, and Disney Cruise Lines. Darnell is a Juilliard graduate who has performed at NYC venues including 54 Below, The Iridium, Birdland, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Sid Golds.



Entertainer Nicolas King performs on Saturday, July 31. He has been performing since he was 4 years old appearing on Broadway in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, A THOUSAND CLOWNS, and HOLLYWOOD ARMS. This multi-award-winning performer toured the country as the opening act for Liza Minelli for 10 years. Nicolas will be performing on PORCH PERFORMANCES on Saturday, July 31.



Deemed by TIME OUT NEW YORK as, "One of the cabaret world's biggest breakout successes of the past five years", multi-award-winning singer/recording artist Marissa Mulder joins us on Saturday, August 14.



Broadway singer/dancer Ty Stephens returns to PORCH PERFORMANCES on Saturday, August 21. Ty appeared on Broadway in SOPHISTICATED LADIES and MARILYN, AN AMERICAN FABLE. Ty has toured the world with his band, SoulJaazz, and has released four studio albums of original music.



Susan Knight and Tony Carlin bring their show FAMILY MATTERS to PORCH PERFORMANCES on Saturday, August 28 featuring their children Connor and Grace. Tony is a Broadway veteran of well over a dozen shows and Susan has been seen on stages around the country and on film and television with credits including Blue Bloods, Madam Secretary, Blacklist, The Nutty Professor, Star Trek Voyager, and Seinfeld (finale).



Michael Feinstein says, "I so enjoy Celia's beautiful vocal sound and style, and her taste in song choices." Rex Reed calls her "One of the best singers I've heard in a long time." And Stephen Holden wrote in The New York Times, "Ms. Berk makes you feel about New York the same way a Cole Porter song makes you feel about Paris." Multi-award-winning singer, Celia Berk joins us on Saturday, September 4.



Natalie Douglas is an internationally acclaimed vocalist and has been honored with twelve MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs) Awards, a Nightlife Award, two Backstage Bistro Awards, and a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Best Vocalist Award. The Times (UK) says Natalie Douglas is "a true force of nature" and "in a league of her own," and she has been called "simply everything" by the New York Daily News. She will perform on PORCH PERFORMANCES on Saturday, September 18.



PORCH PERFORMANCES series creator and six-time TONY Award nominee for Excellence in Theatre Education singer, Corinna Sowers Adler, finishes out the second season of the series on Saturday, September 25. Corinna performs her solo shows all around the country including New York's famed Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center.



All performances will happen rain or shine under the large wrap-around covered porch. Virtual tickets will also be available for each show. All performers subject to change. Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center is located at 240 Belleville Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ. Visit NiCoriStudios.com for tickets and more information.