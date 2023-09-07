Nadia Quinn to Present LITERALLY ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN at The Green Room 42 This Month

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present TV, film and Broadway’s fun, funny, magical gal Nadia Quinn in her one-of-a-kind feel-good variety act “Literally Anything Can Happen” for two performances on Saturday, September 23 and Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 PM. Best known for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, HBO’s “Love Life,” Off-Broadway’s The Robber Bridegroom, and Broadway’s Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Quinn hosts this nostalgic, funny, philosophical jaunt through her past and our collective futures. The show is a mix of storytelling, original music, cover songs, readings from her childhood diary, prizes, and human design – a modality of getting to know yourself, for which Nadia has developed an enthusiastic TikTok following (@nadiaquinn44). Anything can happen in this sparkly evening of music and talking, which features an array of exciting surprise special guests, or …no one!



Nadia Quinn is an actor, singer, writer, director, photographer, magic-maker and passionate human design expert living between New York City and Los Angles. The oldest of five daughters, born to a Jordanian immigrant father and an Irish and German midwestern mother, Nadia grew up moving around the US with her family and eventually settling in Wisconsin for high school and college. Nadia has worked professionally in the entertainment business for over 15 years. Her notable credits include: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, “Succession,” “Blackish,” “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt,” Brittany Runs a Marathon, and “Love Life.” She made her Broadway debut in Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and also worked with Alex Timbers on the Roundabout Theatre production of the musical The Robber Bridegroom. She has also been seen on TV in “This is Us,” “Younger,” “Bull,” “The Big C,” and “Smash.”



Nadia performs with David Wain and Ken Marino’s Middle Aged Dad Jam Band, as well as her own soon-to-launch band, Superband, and a series of site-specific theatrical pieces presented on Long Island in collaboration with Isabella Rossellini. During the pandemic, Nadia gained a large TikTok following (@nadiaquinn44) talking about Human Design, a modality of living as your most authentic self. She is writing a book about HD, and offers personalized human design readings and group classes. Critics call her “truly life-changing” (user @001244456 on TikTok), “wildly special and one-of-a-kind” (childhood BFF) and “Babe, you talk so much I can’t possibly listen to everything you say” (Husband).



Nadia Quinn will perform “Literally Anything Can Happen” on Saturday, September 23 and Thursday, September 28, both at 7:00 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $30-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here.



HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42



Thursday, September 7 at 9:30 PM

PAUL IACONO

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered”

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered” is a bawdy evening of excess and exposé with actor/writer Paul Iacono (G.B.F., Fame, and MTV’s “The Hard Times of RJ Berger”). Join Paul for a surreal vaudevillian celebration through the highs, lows, and misadventures from his past five years out of the spotlight. Directed by Eric Gilliland and written by Iacono, Paul weaves insanely personal and wildly hilarious moments from Hollywood to 42nd Street and beyond, accompanied onstage by music director Drew Wutke, with music consulting and arrangements by Peter Saxe.



Friday, September 8 and Sunday, September 10 at 7:00 PM

Two-time Tony Award nominee

JOSIE DE GUZMAN

“Back Where I Started”

Directed by Gerard Alessandrini

Josie de Guzman makes her debut at the venue with a set of career highlights from her Broadway debut in Liz Swados’ Runaways and her Tony nominated portrayals of “Maria” in West Side Story and “Sarah” in Guys & Dolls to her collaborations with Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Robbins, Alan Jay Lerner and Burton Lane, along with a few surprises. The show is directed by Gerard Alessandrini, the creator of Forbidden Broadway, with music direction by Larry Yurman.



Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM

SAM PANCAKE

“Samboyant!”

Directed by Tom DeTrinis

The beloved veteran actor and comedian Sam Pancake (“Search Party,” “Friends,” “Will & Grace”) will perform the New York debut of “Samboyant!” For this live-on-stage memoir, Sam sifts through the detritus of his 30+ year career as an openly homo-licious performer in the business of show and hilariously examines what the hell happened to him, how he got through it, and how things have changed – or not – in this rollicking, tea-spilling, score-settling evening. “Samboyant!,” which premiered at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles earlier this year, is directed by Tom DeTrinis (Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug, Justin Elizabeth Sayre’s Ravenswood Manor). Sam Pancake (yes, it’s his real name!) is an actor, comedian and writer who has been performing on stage and acting in television, movies and commercials for decades.



Monday, September 11 at 7:00 PM

LINDA PURL

Through the Great American Songbook, Linda Purl explores life and love’s grand possibilities and the joy that comes from daring to chase your dreams. Purl’s extensive stage credits include roles on and off-Broadway. Linda is also known to millions for her roles on multiple iconic television series. Besides being Richie Cunningham’s girlfriend, Fonzie’s fiancée on “Happy Days,” Matlock’s daughter Charlene Matlock, and Pam’s Mom/Steve Carell’s girlfriend on “The Office,” she has enjoyed recurring roles on “Homeland,” “General Hospital,” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” (current), and starred in numerous films and made-for-TV movies. Her concert work has been praised internationally from L.A. to Tokyo to Paris to London. She will be joined by music director Tedd Firth on piano, David Finck on bass and Ray Marchica on drums.



Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15 at 9:30 PM

TREVOR ASHLEY

Australian drag and cabaret legend from

World of Wonder’s “Queen of the Universe”

Trevor Ashley makes his debut at The Green Room 42 with a new show featuring songs and stories from his hit TV show “Queen of the Universe” TrAshley will lift the curtain on what really happens when you travel halfway across the world to shoot a reality television programme when you’re a control freak with absolutely no control. Working with the sensational Brian Nash, expect a night of laughs, gay anthems and powerhouse vocals, as Trevor brings his trademark wit and self-deprecation back to New York. Find out why fans across the globe have embraced this “Queen of the Moment,” even if Paramount Plus didn't!



Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM

KIERAN BROWN & MATT BAKER

“Let’s Go to the Movies!”

Rising star vocalist Kieran Brown and renowned Australian jazz pianist Matt Baker present an intimate evening of some of the most popular songs in movie musical history from films including Singin’ in the Rain, The Wizard of Oz, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and more. At the age of 23, rising star vocalist Brown is dazzling audiences all around NYC. With a love for Jazz, R&B, and the American Songbook, Kieran hopes to be a part of the young generation of musicians preserving and revitalizing jazz for the 21st century. Baker leads a powerful trio in New York City, which he has called home since 2010. He performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the USA and internationally and has released 6 albums, his latest a DVD album Live at Birdland.



Tuesday, September 26 and Friday, September 29 at 9:30 PM

“THE FABULIST FOX SISTER”

The Musical Comedy Stage Hit – Direct from London

The online and in-person musical comedy stage hit The Fabulist Fox Sister makes its New York début. Come see Michael Conley's “staggering performance” (The Spy in the Stalls) in this “bewitchingly hilarious play” (Younger Theatre) that’s a “superb entr’acte of history and comedy” (The Reviews Hub) which the critics called “bloody brilliant” (The Family Stage), “eccentric and beguiling” (iNews), “brash and sardonic” (The Stage) and “simply fabulous” (QueerGuru). New York, 1892: Kate Fox, the woman who inadvertently invented séances is holding her last one. Loosely inspired by the loosely true story of Kate Fox, The Fabulist Fox Sister is a silly, scathing and sardonic one-person musical inspired by our own era of approximate truth. The Spectator said that “Netflix should turn this into a series.” The show has music by Luke Bateman and book and lyrics by Michael Conley.



