NYC Gay Men's Chorus to Host Entr'acte Garden Party Fundraiser at Tavern on the Green

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus (NYCGMC) has announced that tickets are now on sale for Entr’acte, the Chorus’s annual garden party fundraiser, set to take place Monday, July 21 at the iconic Tavern on the Green in Central Park.

Hosted by acclaimed drag artist and NYC favorite Marti Cummings, the evening will combine community, music, and celebration—all in support of NYCGMC’s mission to entertain, educate, and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. Guests will enjoy live musical and drag performances, handcrafted cocktails, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and remarks from NYCGMC artists and leaders.

The night will also include a special performance by NYCGMC’s a cappella ensemble, TONEWALL, and live and silent auctions led by Marti Cummings, featuring luxury travel packages, exclusive theater experiences, and more.

Evening Highlights:

VIP Reception (6–7 p.m.): Includes premium cocktails, exclusive hors d’oeuvres, an intimate performance, and a meet-and-greet with Marti Cummings.

General Admission (Begins at 7 p.m.): Includes access to the garden party, open bars, and passed canapés.

“Entr’acte is more than a fundraiser — it’s a celebration of community, artistry, and the shared joy that defines NYCGMC,” said Executive Director Rashad V. Chambers.

All proceeds from the event directly benefit NYCGMC’s artistic programs and outreach efforts, helping to sustain its ongoing work as a voice for LGBTQIA+ equality and empowerment through music.