NASHVILLE IN NEW YORK Series to Return to The Bitter End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The “Nashville in New York” series will return to The Bitter End! This evening will showcase some of the finest singer/songwriters in the country including Toby Lightman, Jeff Cohen, Smithfield, and host artist/founder Brooke Moriber.

Taking place from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the legendary venue located at 147 Bleecker Street, NYC, the event brings the spirit of Nashville to downtown Manhattan. Always an intimate evening, the gatherings feel like eavesdropping on magic. Brooke performs, and brings in her talented songwriter friends to share their stories and play their hits as well. The historic venue creates an unforgettable, up-close listening experience that music lovers always adore.

Previous NINY shows have showcased the talents of Sinead Burgess, Melanie Dyer, Imogen Clark, Blake O'Connor, Little Anthony of The Imperials, Averie Bielski, Brennley Brown, Calista Clark, Kara DioGuardi, Ian Flanigan, John Hampson, Cassandra Kubinski, Toby Lightman, Charly Reynolds, Terre Roche, Emily Shackleton, Shane Stevens, Jon Stone, Claire Wyndham and members of the 615 Collective (which includes tunesmiths Aaron Goodvin, Sarah Darling, Michael Logen and Nicole Witt). The series has also boasted top guest MC's like Jim Murphy, Director of Country Programming at the Music Choice Network. Kelly Ford from THE WOLF and multi-platinum hit songwriter Sam Hollander. Brooke also hosted and performed with songwriters Randall Fowler, Matt Stell and Erin Kinsey (and special guest star Kenya Reese) at Wild Goose Saloon in Denver, CO for a special “Nashville in Denver” event.