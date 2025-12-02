Music Theatre of Connecticut FESTIVE FRIDAYS Celebrate Holiday Music and Broadway Hits This Month

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music Theatre of Connecticut will present two Festive Friday cabarets this month as part of the company’s 39th season. Local performer and MTC MainStage alum Mia Scarpa will appear on Friday, December 12, in her cabaret Home for the Holidays.

The following week, on Friday, December 19, Broadway actor and MTC alum Frank Mastrone will perform A Festive Friday with Frank & Friends. Both performances are scheduled for 8 p.m.

Scarpa’s appearance follows previous work at MTC, including roles in The Bridges of Madison County, Ragtime, Always…Patsy Cline, and her one-woman show Just Judy: A Tribute to Judy Garland.

Mastrone, who has appeared on Broadway in The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, and Jekyll & Hyde, returns to MTC after performing in La Cage Aux Folles earlier this year and Clybourne Park in 2023.

Ticket are $60, fees included, and can be purchased online at https://www.musictheatreofct.com/holiday-cabaret-2025 or over the phone at (203) 454-3883. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT.