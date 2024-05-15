Michael Rider to Present Encore Performances Of THIS 'OL HOUSE at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Rider makes his nightclub debut with the story of his odyssey from the family farm in Central Pennsylvania to the metropolis of New York City. This 'Ol House: Stories of a City Bear, Country Queen is a collection of stories and songs detailing Rider's journey of discovery from an awkward, out-of-place, gay boy in the country to an out, openly fabulous queen in the city. Rider shares his story through the songs of Stuart Hamblen, Jerry Herman, Henry Mancini, Stephen Sondheim, Jimmy Webb, and more.

Originally performed at Chelsea Table + Stage on February 9, 2024, the show is directed by Lina Koutrakos with musical director Tracy Stark on piano, Skip Ward on bass, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and David Silliman on drums.

Michael Rider is a voice teacher, coach, performer, and music director with a specialty in music theater and cabaret techniques and the development of the music theater / CCM voice. He has been teaching in his private studio in New York City for nearly 15 years. He runs Your Broadway Voice (YourBroadwayVoice.com) and the Michael Rider Voice Studio (MichaelRiderVoice.com). Rider's work focuses on professional performers and the emerging professional, helping to bridge the gap from the collegiate music theater programs to the wider world of theater production. He also works with non-binary and trans performers, helping them to find their true voices as they navigate the current landscape of the rapidly changing music theater world.

Performance details:

Tuesday, May 21 @ 7:00 PM

Wednesday, May 29 @ 7:00 PM

Michael Rider - Vocals

Tracy Stark - Musical Director

Skip Ward - Bass

Mike Rosengarten - Guitar

David Silliman - Drums

Directed by Lina Koutrakos

The Green Room 42

570 Tenth Avenue

New York, NY 10036

Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor

https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/zPYxPCXr7L86705M2zJe

Tickets: $22 - $52 / food and beverages available (no minimum)

Comments