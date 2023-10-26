Mia Cherise Hall Brings THE MUSIC IN MY BRAIN to 54 Below in November

The performance is on Wednesday November 15, 2023 at 9:30pm.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Mia Cherise Hall in “The Music In My Brain” on Wednesday November 15, 2023 at 9:30pm. Mia Cherise Hall (Spring Awakening at Northern Stage) is a singular talent with a beautiful brain and a voice that can warm any room. After making a home at 54 Below as a singer bringing down the house in several group shows (Work in Progress, 54 Sings TikTok, Catching Fireflies), Mia is stepping out as a solo artist in The Music in My Brain. Join us as Mia shows you how she experiences music as a neurodivergent person and shares her favorites that keep the wheels of her mind spinning.

Featuring Haile Ferrier (Dear Evan Hansen National Tour), Moana Poyer (54 Sings Daisy Jones and the Six), and Marcus McGee. Music Direction by Canaan Harris. Produced by Vaibu Mohan. 

Mia Cherise Hall  in “The Music In My Brain) plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 15, 2023.  There is a $25-60 cover charge ($29-$67.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT MIA CHERISE HALL

Mia Cherise Hall (she/they/he) is a 21 year old singer, actor, influencer, and Gilmore Girls lover from Western NY. She grew up surrounded by the musical influence of both her parents, and the IB curriculum. Her recent credits include Relapse (Melinda, Off B’way), The Prom (Alyssa Greene, Pioneer Theater), and Spring Awakening (Anna, Northern Stage). The Music in My Brain details their  experience as a neurodivergent performer, and showcases some favorite pieces, theatre or otherwise. We’d love for you to join us for a night of neurodivergent insight, the riffiest of riffs, and crunchiest of harmonies!




