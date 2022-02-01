Matthew Liu Returns With His Signature Valentine's Day Show I WILL BE HERE at the Duplex Cabaret Theatre

After a packed-house solo debut at The Green Room 42, singer-storyteller and all-around sweetheart Matthew Liu brings his fourth annual Valentine's Day Show to the beautiful Duplex Cabaret Theatre! Whatever Cupid has brought-perhaps passion, perhaps sharp gut pains-Matthew knows just the right tale or tune for you. So singles, couples, throuples and more, let's toast to Love together! If you're looking for something to do and a cheery face to be with on Valentine's Day: "I'll be here" on Monday, February 14th at 7PM at 61 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014.

Where else will Disney, Ariana Grande, RnB, EDM, Mandopop and Broadway intersect? At Matthew Liu's Valentine's Day Show, of course! With an all-new show in tow, Matthew seamlessly interlaces beloved songs and honest stories to surprise and warm even the most cynical of skeptics and the coldest of hearts. Regardless of how one enters, no one leaves a stranger at Matthew Liu's shows - ESPECIALLY when it may be most needed on Valentine's Day.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre will be observing full COVID safety protocol for "Who's Matthew Liu???". Patrons will be masked and asked to show proof of vaccination, ID, and possible temperature check at check in.

TICKETS: https://tinyurl.com/yckjw6re