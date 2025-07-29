Matthew LaBanca to Present COMMUNION at The Cutting Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When Broadway actor and musician Matthew LaBanca married the man he loves, the Catholic Church fired him. In this raw, soul-stirring solo show, he takes the mic to tell his true story - through music, story, and unexpected moments of audience harmony. Part concert, part confession, part call to action - COMMUNION is an unforgettable night of truth, song, and spirit.

Following its Off-Broadway run at the cell theatre, COMMUNION makes its debut in a cabaret venue - a first step toward reaching new audiences in concert halls and music spaces nationwide.

COMMUNION runs Sunday, August 3 at 7pm at The Cutting Room (44 E. 32nd Street New York, NY 10016). Running time is 65 minutes.

COMMUNION was originally produced by Knocking at Your Door in association with Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre, Spin Cycle and Alissa Orlando. It was directed by Kira Simring.

Matthew LaBanca performed on Broadway in the original companies of Young Frankenstein, White Christmas, and A Christmas Carol. His solo show Good Enough played Off Broadway at the United Solo Festival, winning the festival's Best Musical Award in 2014. Matthew's controversial termination from the Diocese of Brooklyn in 2021 led to a media firestorm, and is the inspiration for his new solo show, Communion. Matthew has starred regionally in roles such as Bert in Mary Poppins, Don Lockwood in Singin' in the Rain, and Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (BroadwayWorld nomination). TV credits include Broad City, Live from Lincoln Center, and Apple TV+'s Severance. He proudly teaches music at PS151 in Queens and continues touring Communion across the U.S. and internationally.

Kira Simring is the Artistic Director of Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre in NYC, where she has developed and directed new works since 2006. Directing credits include the world premieres of What Kind of Woman by Abbe Tanenbaum, The Women Who Rode Away by Natalia Zukerman (the cell and Off the WALL), Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom (Irish Rep), Crackskull Row by Honor Molloy (New York Times Critics' Pick) and Hard Times: An American Musical by Larry Kirwan (New York Times Critics' Pick). Kira is a three-time Origin Theatre 1st Irish Award Winner for Best Director.

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director Kira Simring) is a not-for-profit dedicated to the incubation and presentation of new work across all artistic disciplines. Founded in 2006, the cell has provided a developmental home in the heart of Chelsea for works in progress by artists ranging from early career to established staples. Originally established as a 21st century salon, the cell has evolved into a cultural hub for the performing arts, food artists, musicians, installation artists, choreographers and more. Past performances include I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, The Final Veil, the revival of Elizabeth Swados' Nightclub Cantata, Fruma-Sarah (starring Jackie Hoffman), The Evolution of Mann, Bastard Jones (a Drama-Desk Award nominee), Crackskull Row, Rady & Bloom's Peter/Wendy, The McGowan Trilogy, Horse Girls, Hard Times: An American Musical (which became the Tony-nominated Paradise Square). New work developed at the cell has been seen on Broadway, Irish Re