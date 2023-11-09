Mark MacKillop to Present The Third Installment Of DUETS at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of Mark Mackillop, star of West Side Story, Anastasia and Dirty Dancing, with the third installment of his “Duets” series on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM. He will be joined by an illustrious list of stars from Broadway TV, and cabaret, including Lila Coogan (Anastasia), Joy Franz (Into the Woods), Morgan Higgins (Bad Cinderella), Julie James (Sirius XM Radio), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet), Amy Hillner Larsen (Once Upon a One More Time), Tatianna Lofton (A Beautiful Noise), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Wicked), Matt Raffy (& Juliet), Robbie Rozelle (BroadwayWorld Award winner), and Greg Treico (Hamilton). All proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets are $20-$65, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Mark Mackillop – originally from Vancouver, British Columbia – grew up performing in musical theatre. At 17, he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation's oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. He danced three seasons with the ballet before moving to New York to pursue musical theater. After performing in On Your Toes as part of the New York City Center Encores! series, he spent a year playing Riff on the international tour of West Side Story. Mark also toured the US performing in the national tour of Dirty Dancing, and most recently playing Prince Siegfried on the first national tour of Anastasia. Mark is also the highest fundraiser for Broadway Bares, which benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. To date he has personally raised over $393,000 for BC/EFA.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.



UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM

*Livestream Available*

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled “A Lot of Livin' to Do!” After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon. The show, directed by WILL NUNZIATA, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM

“A Christmas Special”

*Livestream Available*

Who did not grow up with the old school 70s/80s network Christmas specials? Well entertainer Robert Bannon brings his own take on the holiday to brighten up the holiday cheer. A live band, special guests, and festive cheer galore. You will hear holiday classics, an epic diva Christmas mashup, and a medley of songs you grew up loving for the holidays. Robert will also be celebrating his first Holiday single, a cover of the classic, “Don't Save It All for Christmas Day.” Bring your partner, friends, kids, loved ones, anyone who needs some seasonal cheer and come down to the Jolliest Show in town.

Saturday, December 9 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

“It's A Wonderful Life”

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn't it A Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM

STEPHANIE NAKASIAN

Celebration - A night of swing and fun

*Livestream Available*

Stephanie Nakasian is an exciting, well-seasoned vocalist and master of innovative jazz improvisation, completely authentic with a fresh and vibrant sound all her own. Bringing high energy to every performance, Stephanie enthralls listeners with her pure tones and a flawless delivery, engaging them on a personal level with a love for the music that is playful, electric and spontaneous in story and song. Stephanie is returning to New York City for the holidays with her favorite trio, comprising New York pianist Matt Baker, as well as Karl Kimmel and Alvester Garnett. Stephanie, also the mother of jazz singing sensation Veronica Swift, will be presenting an intimate evening of swinging standards with a sprinkle of holiday favorites.

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM

“Off the Top!”

Television and Broadway veteran Jason Kravits (“Halston,” “Law & Order,” “The Practice,” “Friends”) makes his Chelsea Table and Stage debut with a jaw-dropping evening of completely improvised music and comedy that you have to see to believe. Over the course of one exhilarating hour, Kravits uses audience suggestions pulled from a fishbowl to create an entire life story in song, with every bit of it - including every lyric and melody - made up on the spot! You'll be on the edge of your seat.. until you're rolling in the aisles. Backed by the most fearless band in the business, and joined by special guests, “Off the Top!” is music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and magic, all stirred together and into one intoxicating cocktail of fun. The evening features musical director Philip Orr, with Sean Dixon on drums, and Michael O'Brien on bass.