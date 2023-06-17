Margo Brown to Reprise FOREVER ME WITH LOVE at Don't Tell Mama in July

Vocalist Margo Brown will reprise her celebrated show, Forever Me with Love, with two shows in July at Don't Tell Mama in Manhattan. Margo Brown is the 2022 Broadway World Award Winner for Best Duo Show, You're Nothing Without Me, with Lisa Dellarossa, and a 2018 Broadway World Award Winner (Best Debut Show) for Margo Sings Mercer. Margo will be accompanied by Music Director Jon Weber on piano and Steve Doyle on Bass. The show is directed by Tanya Moberly. Show dates are July 13th at 7PM and July 15th at 4PM at the legendary theater district cabaret, Don't Tell Mama, which is a CASH ONLY ROOM. There is a music charge of $20 per person and $20 per person minimum (which must include two drinks). There is a food menu available. Reservations should be secured in advance at the following links:

July 13: Click Here

July 15: https://tinyurl.com/4pypa8a4



Forever Me with Love is the title of Margo Brown's debut CD, a collection of love songs from the Great American Songbook, including works by The Bergmans, The Gershwins, Jerome Kern, Brourman/Gottlieb and more. There are twelve tracks expertly arranged by Phil Hinton and recorded at Phil Hinton Studios in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The recording is available now on Amazon, iTunes and all streaming platforms as well as directly from Margo Brown at www.margobrownentertainment.com

She has appeared at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Don't Tell Mama and The Metropolitan Room in New York City. She also appears in various nightclubs, theatres and private venues across the country, and is also an actress who has appeared in series TV including Burn Notice, Graceland, Bloodlines, The Glades and Rock of Ages, as well as commercials.

Established in 1982, Don't Tell Mama is celebrating over 40 years as a world famous entertainment destination. Located on renowned Restaurant Row in the heart of New York's theater district, don't tell mama is one-of-a-kind – a veritable nightlife mall with four individual spaces: a piano bar, a restaurant and 2 separate cabaret showrooms: a cineplex of cabaret!

Visit Margo Brown online at: https://www.margobrownentertainment.com/