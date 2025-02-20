M. Can Yasar to Present TURKISH RHAPSODY at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Using an eclectic selection of music, Yasar tells the story of a Turkish-immigrant in search of love, identity, and belonging in America. With songs from Madonna, Bob Merrill, Jule Styne, Queen, Radiohead, and Cher, the show also includes Yasar’s original songs in his one-of-a-kind blend of Turkish-American composition. The performance will take place at Don't Tell Mama on February 27th at 8pm.

“Turkish Rhapsody” is written by M. Can Yasar, directed by multi-award-winning director Lennie Watts, and music director Tracy Stark, with Don Kelly on drums, and Skip Ward on bass.

“Yasar has a big smile and a bigger voice, an infectious enthusiasm and a knack for captivating storytelling. The show is cannily strung together through well-chosen, evocative excerpts from the songs of Queen, underlining the similarities in looks and sound to the legendary Freddy Mercury.” – Gerry Geddes (Bistro Awards)

M. Can Yasar is a New York-based Turkish actor, writer, and musician. As an actor/writer, his original shows include, “A Hundred Dollar Bill” at the United Solo Festival (Theater Row) that received the Best Autobiographical Show Award; “Smoke Point” (The Brick Theater); an extended version of “A Hundred Dollar Bill” at New Works Series (TADA Theatre), “Master of Time” at the New York Theatre Festival (Theater Latea), “Only Place I Belong” (The Tank Theater). His most recent cabaret debut “Turkish Rhapsody” (Don’t Tell Mama) won the BroadwayWorld Best Cabaret Debut Award in 2025. He is a member of The What Co.’s Cross-Pollination series, supported by The Dramatists Guild, and he is a 2024 Cabaret and Performance Fellow at the Eugene O’Neill Theater. He is an advocate of telling queer, immigrant stories.



Established in 1982, Don’t Tell Mama is celebrating over 40 years as a world-famous entertainment destination. Located on renowned Restaurant Row in the heart of New York’s theater district, Don't Tell Mama is one-of-a-kind - a veritable nightlife mall with four individual spaces: a piano bar, a restaurant and 2 separate cabaret showrooms: a cineplex of cabaret! Countless luminaries have come through our doors such as Liza Minnelli, Paul Newman, Joan Rivers, Bette Midler, Rosie O'Donnell, Chita Rivera, Kathy Griffin, Audra MacDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Mario Cantone, & Cuba Gooding Jr., to name but a few.

