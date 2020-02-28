Live At Birdland Jazz Club & Birdland Theater Announces March 9 - March 22 Lineup

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced listing for March 9 through March 22:



Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include John Pizzarelli Quartet, Yellowjackets, Constantine Maroulis, Michelle Lordi, David Berger Orchestra, Ty Herndon and Vitaly Golovnev.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, find Andy Farber Quintet, Lee Squared, Webster University Senior Class Showcase, Antonio Ciacca Quintet, Steve Wilson and the Analog Band, Jean Brassard, Jinjoo Yoo Trio, Marissa Licata, Alejandro Aviles, Madeleine Peyroux, Larry Fuller, Andy Bey Quartet and Augie Haas.

Repeat engagements include Burlesk! at Birdland, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, The Birdland Big Band, Eric Comstock with Sean Smith and special guest Barbara Fasano, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.



More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com.



March 9 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Constantine Maroulis



Broadway at Birdland presents accomplished actor, producer, singer, and songwriter Constantine Maroulis. Well known for his Tony-nominated performance in Rock of Ages and his epic run as a finalist during the heyday of American Idol, Maroulis has maintained an active touring schedule worldwide, contributing breathtaking vocal performances and a genial-but raw-stage presence to acclaimed projects such as Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, RockTopia, and Adler's Appetite featuring legendary Guns N Roses drummer Steven Adler. He is set to release a new original album, Until I'm Wanted, in early 2020.

$40 VIP; $30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 9 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Andy Farber Quintet



Born into an artistic family, mentored early by legends of jazz music, and later the student of prolific jazz composers and arrangers, Andy Farber has been on the radar and rarefied shortlist of such musical legends as Wynton Marsalis, Shirley Horn, B.B. King, Ray Charles, and others since his early 20s. Farber's star-studded career has included years as saxophonist and arranger for vocal icon Jon Hendricks, frequent commissions from Marsalis's Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, a two-year run with his own big band at Birdland, and a long-time position teaching jazz composition and arranging at The Juilliard School in New York City. He brings an elegant, tough-swinging quintet to Birdland for one night.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 9 (Monday) 9:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party



Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soirée that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. Since 1993, it's been a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum



March 10-14 (Tuesday - Saturday) 8:30 & 11 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The John Pizzarelli Quartet

Jazz guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multifaceted career, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz. Hailed by the Toronto Star as "the genial genius of the guitar" and as "a rare entertainer of the old school" by the Seattle Times, Pizzarelli received the 2009 Ella Fitzgerald Award from the Montreal International Jazz Festival, placing him among an exclusive list of winners including Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, and Harry Connick Jr. Testament to the artist's dedication and energy, he founded Radio Deluxe with John Pizzarelli in December 2005, a nationally syndicated radio program that he continues to co-host with his wife, Broadway star Jessica Molaskey. Pizarelli pares down to a quartet for this week after an engagement with his 7-piece band at Birdland the preceding week.

$50 tables; $40 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 10 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Lee Squared - The Liberace and Peggy Lee Comeback Tour



Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee have joined forces for a comeback tour! In this comedy and music spectacle, New York City Bistro and MAC award winners David Maiocco and Chuck Sweeney envision these old-school musical legends finding their way in the Instagram era. Formed in 2016, Lee Squared features New York City favorites David Maiocco as Liberace and Chuck Sweeney as Peggy Lee. Long-time friends and collaborators, Maiocco and Sweeney had been performing these iconic characters individually and decided that two Lees were better than one! (Liberace was known to friends as "Lee.") They imagined what it would be like if both were still alive and touring together today...trying to stay relevant. The result is an evening of music and laughter, from the virtuoso playing of Liberace, to the sultry jazz and swing of Miss Lee.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum





March 10 (Tuesday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher



The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 7 pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

March 11 (Wednesdays) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band



Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 11 (Wednesday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

The Webster University Senior Class Showcase



Enjoy a dazzling night of music and musings as the current 2019 senior class at Missouri-based Webster Conservatory makes its New York City debut alongside Webster alumni. Webster's distinguished theatre program has produced winners of Tony, Emmy, Golden Globe, NAACP Image, and Screen Actors Guild awards. Come join the entire Gorlok family in celebrating 52 years of Webster Conservatory as we walk down memory lane. From Bernstein to Bareilles, this is an evening you won't want to miss.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 11 (Wednesday) 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Antonio Ciacca Quintet



Born in Germany, raised in Italy and educated in the United States, pianist, composer, arts-presenter and educator Antonio Ciacca has established himself as an indomitable artist, consummate musician, and powerful advocate of the gospel and jazz tradition. Ciacca's work as a bandleader includes twelve highly-acclaimed albums, and his work as a sideman includes stints with legends Art Farmer, James Moody, Lee Konitz, Johnny Griffin, Wynton Marsalis, Steve Lacy, and Steve Grossman. His delicately impassioned pianism is sure to delight.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 12 (Thursday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Michelle Lordi Quartet



Vocalist Michelle Lordi's vivid, elegant expression has received international accolades and heavy rotation on jazz radio stations in the US and abroad. Comfortable inhabiting multiple musical worlds, Lordi may be found performing with bebop greats, exploring experimental soundscapes in her original music, or delivering taut, spellbinding jazz interpretations of pop ballads. In recent releases, Lordi has developed a unique sound, graciously and humbly marrying folk, alt-country, and jazz sensibilities. Her recently released fourth album, Break Up with the Sound, has received worldwide critical acclaim.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 13 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band



Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music for sold-out audiences. Directed by David DeJesus and featuring weekly guest artists who drop-in from around the NYC jazz scene, come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

March 12-14 (Thursday - Saturday) 7:00 & 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Steve Wilson & The Analog Band featuring Ray Angry, Corcoran Holt, and Willie Jones III



Steve Wilson has attained ubiquitous status in the studio and on the stage with the greatest names in jazz. A musician's musician, he has released seven critically-acclaimed recordings under his own name and brought his distinctive sound to more than 100 albums led by such celebrated and wide-ranging artists as Chick Corea, George Duke, Michael Brecker, Dave Holland, Dianne Reeves, Bill Bruford, Maria Schneider, and Joe Henderson. Renowned by both audiences and peers, Wilson's skills as a leader, sideman, and composer are undisputed. For this engagement at Birdland, he brings three leading voices in jazz to round out his quartet.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 14 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (bass) and special guest Barbara Fasano (voice)

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit OUR SINATRA (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

March 15 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

David Berger Jazz Orchestra



David Berger is recognized internationally as a leading authority on the music of Duke Ellington and the Swing Era. Conductor and arranger for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra from its inception in 1988 through 1994, Berger has transcribed more than 750 full scores of classic recordings including more than 500 works by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. Berger has composed and arranged more than 1000 pieces over a career spanning 50 years. The David Berger Jazz Orchestra has performed all over the U.S. and Europe, as well as on TV and in movies.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

March 15 (Sunday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Jean Brassard



Acclaimed for his Bistro award-winning tribute to Yves Montand "The Kid From Paris," Québécois-New York singer-songwriter-actor Jean Brassard performs an intimate cœur-à-coeur with "I Have Lived: Jean Brassard Salutes Aznavour" celebrating the French artist of Armenian descent whose career spanned over seven decades. The show is musically directed by Kathleen Landis on piano and songs will be performed in both English and French.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 15 (Sunday) 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Jinjoo Yoo Trio with Kihong Jang and Jamale Davis



Jazz Pianist/Composer/Arranger Jinjoo Yoo is a dynamic performer with a unique voice. Hailing from Seoul, South Korea, Jinjoo currently resides in New York and collaborates with different projects and leads her own group as well. As a leader or a sideman, she has toured/performed internationally, including performances in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, Spain, Poland, Hungary, and South Korea. She will present her recent compositions and arrangements dedicated to her jazz heroes including Mary Lou Williams, Nat King Cole, Clarence Profit, Barry Harris, Jimmy Rowles, Bud Powell, and Thelonious Monk.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 15 (Sunday) 8:30 & 11:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra



Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 16 (Monday) 7:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Ty Herndon



Ty Herndon is a master of the ties that bind. The Grammy-nominated and Dove award-winning recording artist has the ability to connect with an audience far beyond his onstage performance. More than 20 years into his career, Herndon has a passion and commitment to his music that continues to play out in his lyrics. "If I haven't lived it, I haven't sung it" as Herndon says. Having a career spanning two decades, 20 Billboard charted singles and five million albums sold, Herndon sees no signs of slowing down. For those who know him, his passion and commitment to music is not surprising. He continuously performs shows and withholds a heavy appearance schedule; proving Herndon as unstoppable.

$30-50 tables; + $10 food/drink minimum



March 16 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Marissa Licata



New York and Boston based, Honduran American violinist, Marissa Licata, is a star powerhouse soloist. Her electrifying passion and vibrant presence have been featured on world-renowned stages across 4 continents. Her dazzling intensity both on stage and on camera have been mesmerizing audiences, fellow artists and fans everywhere. With a resume of global accomplishment, drawing on World music influences from Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East - Marissa's unique Gypsy fusion highlights universally familiar melodies with contagious rhythmic energy - a relentlessness presented with tremendous passion, heart, joy, and a stylish flair all her own.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 16 (Monday) 9:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party



Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soirée that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. Since 1993, it's been a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

March 17-21 (Tuesday - Saturday) 8:30 PM & 11:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Yellowjackets



After more than 30 years together, the quintessential electric jazz group Yellowjackets celebrate their most recent album and fourth release for Mack Avenue Records, Raising Our Voice. Adding vocals on seven tracks, Raising Our Voice, takes a subtle resistant stand against the status quo of the cultural and political undercurrent of our times. Led by founding member, keyboardist and primary composer Russell Ferrante, the Yellowjackets continue to practice their signature brand of high energy rhythm and improvisational group chemistry. Also featuring drummer (since 1986) William Kennedy, saxophonist (since 1991) Bob Mintzer and recent addition, bass virtuoso Dane Alderson.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 17 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret



Due to popular demand, Birdland Theater is proud to announce more performances of Everybody Rise! A Resistance Cabaret. This evening of classic show tunes, all lethally revised for the age of Trump, stars an impressive array of musical theater dynamos, including Taylor Crousore, Daisy Hobbs, Michael Kostroff, Christine Pedi, Dylan Thompson and Nick Wyman under the musical direction of Matthew Martin Ward. They'll be joined at each performance by two Special Guest Stars, to be announced soon. Everybody Rise! springs from the fiendish mind of Joe Keenan, an Emmy, Kleban, and Thurber-Award winning novelist (Blue Heaven, My Lucky Star), lyricist, playwright, and TV writer (Frasier). As the fateful 2020 election approaches, Keenan's brilliantly funny songs are both the call to arms and the hilarious antidote to despair we need to survive today's news and change tomorrow's.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 17 (Tuesday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher



The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 7 pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum





March 18 (Wednesday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band



Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 18 (Wednesday) 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Alejandro Avilés



Alejandro Avilés is a first generation Cuban-American who comes from a long lineage of musicians. In fact, Mr. Avilés' family has been considered by the Guiness Book of World Records for having the longest, continuous musical group in the world. The Orquesta Hermanos Avilés was started by his great-grandfather, Manuel Avilés, in1882 in Holguin, Cuba, and remarkably is still in existence today. Based in NYC, Alejandro Avilés works as an adjunct professor at both Hofstra University and Hunter College teaching saxophone and jazz improvisation while performing as a versatile musician in various genres and on Broadway. Avilés has performed on several award-winning recordings including Emilio Solla's latest album Puertos, which went on to receive a 2019 GRAMMY nomination.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 19 (Thursday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Vitaly Golovnev



Trumpeter Vitaly Golovnev was born in Nalchik, Russia into a family of musicians. In November of 2003 Mr. Golovnev moved to New York City. Since his arrival he has found himself in high demand working with many of New York's most prominent Big Band's including the Mingus Big Band, David Berger and "Sultans Of Swing" Orchestra, Brooklyn Big Band, and Hal McKusick Nonet. Vitaly Golovnev has been active leading and composing for his own group since they formed in 2005. His highly anticipated debut album, consisting of nine Golovnev originals, To Whom It May Concern (Tippin'), is scheduled to be released in January of 2009. Mr. Golovnev has been fortunate to perform as a sideman with many notable musicians including Wynton Marsalis, Richie Cole, Lew Tabackin, Randy Brecker, Billy Cobham, Paul Bollenback, and Donny McCaslin. Mr. Golovnev was awarded as a semifinalist in the prestigious 2007 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Trumpet Competition.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 19 (Thursday) 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Madeleine Peyroux

"Music has the power to soothe the savage breast" asserted the poet William Congreve, articulating that the arts have the power to heal. A notion subscribed to by many, including acclaimed musician Madeleine Peyroux, who in 2017 harnessed the healing power of song for her Anthem album and world tour (2018-2019). In an attempt to address "our torrid political climate", the artist employed her intimate, personal style of folk-pop songwriting coupled with spellbinding jazz driven delivery to convey thought-provoking reflections on country, self and everything in between. Madeleine has spent much of her thirty-year career on the road, perfecting the live-performing skills she cultivated as a teenager busking in Paris. "Touring has become part of my make up" says the celebrated musician, "after years on the road, not touring would be hard for my psyche at this point." The Jazz virtuoso is ready to travel "down the soothing path" again with her aptly titled trio The Dreamers.

$30-$40; $10 food/drink minimum

March 20 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band



Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music for sold-out audiences. Directed by David DeJesus and featuring weekly guest artists who drop-in from around the NYC jazz scene, come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

March 19-21 (Thursday - Saturday) 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Larry Fuller Trio



Larry Fuller is an internationally acclaimed pianist, band leader and clinician known to "swing like a beast!" Early in his career, Fuller's undeniable talent earned him the position of musical director and pianist for vocalist Ernestine Anderson, pianist for drummer Jeff Hamilton's Trio, and final pianist in legendary bassist Ray Brown's Trio.Since 2013 - harnessing his extraordinary experience - Fuller has led the Larry Fuller Trio. He presents a musical program rarely experienced live today, consistently praised for his emotive, swinging style, monster technique, and program versatility. Fuller's latest album, Overjoyed, was released last May. From bop, to stride, to swing, to blues, Fuller's performance at Birdland Theater is not to be missed!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 21 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (bass) and special guest Barbara Fasano (voice)

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit OUR SINATRA (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum



March 22 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

George Gee Orchestra



After conducting a 1979 radio interview with legendary William 'Count' Basie, George Gee determined he would one day lead his own big band. Now, with nearly 40 years experience as a conductor and 20 years leading weekly shows in Times Square's SWING46, Gee's swing band dreams have blossomed wildly, and he leads what is perhaps New York's most popular swing dance orchestra. He brings his group to Birdland for a characteristically lively set of music.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 22 (Sunday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Andy Bey Quartet



Jazz legend Andy Bey is at the Birdland Theater for a special engagement. He will be appearing with Mack McLean on Drums and Joe Martin on Bass! Pianist and vocalist Andy Bey has earned much critical praise for the subtle vocal stylings he creates within his four-octave voice and his deftly understated piano playing. A prodigiously talented child, he had learned to play boogie-woogie piano tunes by the age of three, entertaining his eight siblings. In 1952, at age 12, he performed with Louis Jordan at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, and as a teenager he appeared regularly on television programs such as Star Times Kids and Spotlight on Harlem, often performing opposite legendary jazz figures including Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 22 (Sunday) 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Augie Haas



In-demand trumpeter, composer and teacher Augie Haas returns to Birdland Theater, performing alongside vocalists Major Attaway and Chantal Mitvalsky, trumpeter Andrew Neesley and saxophonist Alexa Tarantino. Haas will perform selections from his five albums that he has released as a bandleader. His most recent release Have We Met? released in 2018, highlights the diversity of his musicianship, not only as a trumpet player, but as a crooner too. Augie has worked with artists including Harry Connick Jr., The Maria Schneider Orchestra, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, The Gil Evans Project and the Birdland Big Band.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 22 (Sunday) 8:30 & 11:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





