Linda Kahn Performs Her Solo Show, SAY YES! at The Laurie Beechman Theatre This Month

Vocalist Linda Kahn returns with her solo cabaret debut show, Say Yes! on Wednesday, May 25 at 7 PM at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. She will be accompanied by Music Director Christopher Denny on piano and Jay Leonhart on bass. Jeff Harnar directs.

Say Yes! is an eclectic selection of songs exploring the possibilities, freedom and exuberance of choosing to "Say Yes!" Kahn steps in and out of a series of musical vignettes, painting a portrait of transformational moments in her life. The performance features music from many great composers including George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Sara Bareilles, Sergio Mendes and Amanda McBroom.

Kahn studied drama at The University of Southern California and during the next few years appeared in several television movies and theatrical productions. In the mid 1990s she moved to Connecticut with her husband and young daughter and focused on family. In the last six years she has revived her passion for singing by studying with David Friedman, Lina Koutrakos, Lennie Watts, Alix Korey, Kenneth Gartman and Patrick DeGennaro; as well as performing in master classes, cabaret workshops, and online performances. She made her duo cabaret debut in 2017 with Maria Corsaro in What the Hell is Cabaret? at The Laurie Beechman Theatre.

$20 Cover; $25 food/beverage minimum; reservations at www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located in the West Bank Cafe, 407 W. 42nd Street, NYC