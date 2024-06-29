Linda Eder, Laura and Linda Benanti, and More to Play 54 Below Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve and expand the art of the cabaret, honor the music of Broadway, and provide an unparalleled experience to diverse communities. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

MAKE IT GAY: A PRIDE CELEBRATION, FEAT. MIKI ABRAHAM & MORE! – JULY 1 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Cornerstone Creative Co., featuring the direction of Emmy Daniels, Haley Keizur, and Torie Brown, is thrilled to make their New York and 54 Below debut. Created with the purpose of uniting people of faith and diverse sexualities, Cornerstone Creative Co. hopes to celebrate and uplift often unheard voices and illuminate intersectionality of identity. Make it Gay: A Pride Celebration will bring together a cast of Broadway alumni and rising stars- and will feature your favorite musical theater classics, but Make. Them. Gay.

For one night, straight is not the standard. Performances will shine a light on pre-existing queer subtext or genderbend to fruity perfection. With selections that range from Wicked's “What Is This Feeling,” sung through a sapphic lens, to an mlm rendition of Waitress's “You Matter to Me,” Make it Gay: A Pride Celebration is a reclamation of the art that shaped us. As a special Pride Month “extension,” one day into July, join us for a joyful exploration of love on stage, in all of its hues, for all the gays!

Music direction by Kelly Stoneberger.

Featuring Miki Abraham, Madison Baker, Hunter Emmett Burke, Sophia Rose Byrd, Layla Hope Clarke, Ella Dolynchuk, Jacob Elliott, Luke Gilmore, Celina James, Gracie Kendall, Grace Knight, Victoria Narayan, Landon Priess, Lilian Stoneberger, Kevin Matthew Taylor, and Joseph Thor.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRING ON TOMORROW: HITS OF THE 80S WITH RAFFAELE PRODUCTIONS – JULY 1 AT 9:30PM

Featuring hit songs from the 1980s such as “Let's Hear It For The Boy,” “Out Here On My Own,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” and the iconic “FAME,” watch as Broadway's next generation makes their 54 Below debuts. Raffaele Productions is excited to be back at 54 Below after their Northshore Vs Westerberg Miscast Cabaret. Since then, Raffaele Productions has grown into a 3 branch company, RAFCO, and now has a casting office, management office, and production department producing over 6-8 full length musicals a year for both youth performers and adults. This year, Raffaele Productions has been working with a very dedicated group of actors, between the ages of 14-18, who have been preparing to work professionally in the entertainment industry. They are now excited to perform alongside some of their mentors and favorite Broadway artists in NYC singing these iconic songs. What a thrill it will be to see them singing in harmony with some of those who have inspired them to this very day. You don't want to miss this evening where the stars of tomorrow bring the iconic sounds of the past to life. From electrifying performances to heart-stopping ballads, these young talents are set to leave an indelible mark. Don't miss your chance to say you saw them here first!

Featuring Sydney Buchwald, Nova Bulin, Despina Cheilas, Samuel Goldman, Ava Guzman, William Herbert, Madelyn Jimenez, Aaron Kaplan, Ava Lanot, Philip W. Leon, Alexa Nazario, Angelina Pascutto, Violet Radgowski, Khristian Romano, Robert Silverstein, Josephine Sullivan, and Devin Williams.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER – JULY 2 & 7 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room.

$150 cover charge (includes $15 in fees). $206.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GOES TO HOLLYWOOD – JULY 2 AT 9:30PM

Lights, camera, ACTION!

The lights are always glowing and the cameras are always rolling here at 54 Below Goes to Hollywood! Come join Aly Marie Mazzie, Gina Teschke, and friends as we take a trip to La La Land. We will pay homage to the greatest stars of film and TV history! This concert will feature songs from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Singin' in the Rain, and more.

Featuring Justin Abarca, Andie Angel, Julie Biancheri, Flynn Byun, Christian Clausnitzer, Michelle Cosentino, Aurora Dekovitch, Addyson Hamilton, J.Q Hennessey, Sofia Marchese, Jillian Mauro, Aly Marie Mazzie, Laura Renee Mehl, Ashley Merritt, NaFis, Luke Pearlberg, Rose Taylor Riley, Erich Schleck, Kyle Smith, Audrianne Spiedel, Sofia Svenson, Gina Teschke, and Eve Tjoumakaris.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIZ CALLAWAY AND JASON GRAAE: HAPPILY EVER LAUGHTER – JULY 3, 5, & 6 AT 7PM

The performance on July 6 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Celebrate the hot sultry days of summer with Liz Callaway and Jason Graae as they join forces for a romantic (but platonic) evening of love songs, high belting, and hilarity! With more than 11 Broadway shows, 150 recording/cast albums, and 35 movies and television shows between them, these college pals who made their NYC Off-Broadway debuts together have stories! With Alex Rybeck, Musical Director.

Liz Callaway is a Grammy and Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also provided the singing voice for numerous animated movies, including the Oscar-nominated Anastasia.

Grammy non-nominee Jason Graae has been featured on and off- Broadway in A Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, Snoopy!, Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh (Drama Desk Nomination – Best Actor in a Musical), Forever Plaid (original Sparky), and recently as The Wizard of Oz in the national tour of Wicked, but the pinnacle of his career, sadly, was as the voice of Lucky for Lucky Charms Cereal. He did win the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award so…

$39 cover charge (includes $5 in fees) - $84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $99 premium seating (includes $10 in fees) - $139 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF THE SPICE GIRLS, FEAT. KIMBERLY MARABLE & MORE! – JULY 3 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Spice Girls will not appear at this performance.

Stop right now, thank you very much! 54 Below is giving you everything, all that joy can bring—the celebration of the Spice Girls that you really, really want.

“Spice Up Your Life” with us as we commemorate the thirtieth anniversary of the best-selling girl group of all time, with girl power-packed performances of their chart-topping singles, highlights from their solo careers, and more!

Put on your platform boots and kick off the summer with the ultimate Nineties night out. “Say You'll Be There” — 54 Celebrates 30 Years of The Spice Girls is where you'll “Wannabe!”

Produced and directed by Caseen Gaines, with music direction by Brandon Jackson. Hosted by Kaisha Huguley and Rachael Joyce.

Featuring Jeremy Abram, Bethany Anderson, Major Attaway, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Britaney Chanel, Emily Sarah Cohn, Dylan Glick, Marielle Greguski, Kristin Bria Hopkins, Kaisha Huguley, Sejal Joshi, Ashley Jossell, Rachael Joyce, Kimberly Marable, Maggie McDowell, Erika Mesa, Rocky Paterra, Maya Santiago, Emily Kay Shrader, Jordan Sison, Tara Tagliaferro, Deanna Jolie Thomas, Andreas Wyder, and Elijah Zurek.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – JULY 6 & 20 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel on July 6 and Robert Frost on July 20.

The performance on July 6 will feature Abigail Carter, Willie Demyan, John Easterlin, Quentin Fettig, Cooper Grodin, Albert Nelthropp, and Sophie Rapeijko.

The performance on July 20 will feature Christopher Brian, Liz Lark Brown, Bill Daugherty, John Easterlin, Cooper Grodin, MOIPEI, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LESLIE BAEZ'S MUSICAL ODYSSEY: A JOURNEY THROUGH GENRES, FEAT. TONY WINNER MALEAH JOI MOON & MORE! – JULY 7 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Leslie Baez, renowned for her roles in Green Room 42's UNINVITED, Thank You for the Music, and Coming Out! A New Musical, makes her 54 Below debut with Leslie's Musical Odyssey: A Journey Through Genres. Guiding you through her transformative journey to fulfill her lifelong artistic aspirations, this solo concert seamlessly blends various genres and musical styles, weaving a tale of dedication, passion, and freedom. Revel in the influence of Musical Theater, Pop/Rock, R&B, and Soul on her life as a performer.

Joining this captivating musical exploration are Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon (Hell's Kitchen), vocalist Anthony Chavers, bassist Haley Vogel, with music direction by Noah McKane (Swan Lake Rock Opera), all uniting to ensure a night of enchantment, celebration, joy, and heartfelt emotion.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MICKEY SMITH JR.: BACK IN THE CITY – JULY 8 AT 7PM

Louisiana contemporary jazz & soul artist Mickey Smith Jr. is a saxophonist, singer, songwriter, musician, and ambassador for The King's Academy (TKA). Smith, the 2020 Grammy Music Educator Award Recipient, performs along with his wife, children, and students from TKA. The Back In the City Experience is known musically for its explorations into jazz, funk, pop, and soul, as well as their takes on beautiful ballads that give hope and inspiration to audiences to keep on going.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALEX ARLOTTA: GOTTA START SOMEWHERE – JULY 8 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a new, contemporary, and (dare I say) original evening featuring the songs of up-and-coming composer, Alex Arlotta! In an unforgettable celebration of his new album Gotta Start Somewhere, experience “I Am There For You,” “Houston Lovin',” “The Memories,” and “Pretty Fast” like never before (aka, in person)! Featuring an all-star cast comprised of Cap '21 BFA Graduates, this concert is produced and directed by Alex Arlotta, Taylor Neilson, Joshua Eiger, Amanda Berkson, and Annika Martens.

Featuring Alex Arlotta, Angelo Antinori, Shiloh Bennett, Olivia Berkson, Hannah Burke, Juliana Conte, Jessie Englander, Diego Enrico, Grace Estes, Jeremy Fuentes, Samantha Gibbs, Connor Holland, Claire King, Hannah Lehrer, William Maus, Eitan Prouser, Josh Tanzer, and Karoline Thomas.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KIRSTEN AGRESTA-COPELY: AQUAMARINE LIVE – JULY 9 AT 7PM

“This unique voyage into the deep blue sea feels significant, timeless, and heartfelt.”

–New Age Music Guide

Kirsten Agresta-Copely, Grammy nominated harpist and composer who has played in over a dozen Broadway shows makes her 54 Below debut with Aquamarine Live. In a seamless blend of musical artistry with mesmerizing visuals by OBIE Award-winning multimedia artist Laurie Olinder, the show conveys a profound sense of wonder and mystery in a spirit-caressing, hypnotic immersion. Featuring music from the Grammy-nominated album with special guests Katie Kresek (Tony Award winner, Moulin Rouge) on violin and Eleanor Norton (Alan Cumming's Legal Immigrant) on cello. Spend an evening in liquid sunshine experiencing this one-of-a-kind show.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BEYONCÉ, FEAT. ISABELLA ESLER, STEPHANIE TORNS, & MORE! – JULY 9 AT 9:30PM

Beyoncé will not appear at this performance

Back by popular demand! The music of the legendary Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, comes to 54 Below fresh off of the release of her latest album Act II. From classics like “Crazy in Love” and “Love on Top” to new chart toppers like “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “Break My Soul,” join some of Broadway's best as we celebrate the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time: Beyoncé. Produced by Linnae Medeiros.

Featuring Krystal Joy Brown, Sean-Michael Bruno, Courtnee Carter, John Clay III, Kayla Davion, Dominic Dorset, Isabella Esler, Amina Faye, Cailen Fu, Olivia Elease Hardy, Keirsten Hodgens, Olivia Kaufmann, Liisi LaFontaine, Aramie Payton, Ximone Rose, Allison Semmes, Stephanie Torns, Nik Walker, and Deejay Young.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SHARON OWENS: MEMORIES – A TRIBUTE TO BARBRA STREISAND – JULY 10 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Sharon Owens is the best Barbra Streisand tribute in the world!” – Las Vegas Journal Review

Sharon Owens, winner of Fox TV's “Performing As…” and star of ABC's hit show “The Next Best Thing,” makes her 54 Below debut in Memories – A Tribute to Barbra Streisand. This tribute takes you through over 50 years of Barbra Streisand's music career covering the classics such as “People,” “Evergreen,” “Don't Rain On My Parade,” “The Way We Were,” and many more. Sharon's uncanny resemblance in both voice and looks has earned her critical acclaim performing at venues across the country and all over the world. Don't miss this magical evening celebrating everyone's favorite Funny Girl.

Sharon began her career as a Streisand Tribute for the multi-million dollar production show Legends in Concert. Her uncanny resemblance in both voice and looks propelled her career to the status of headlining in her own show Barbra and Frank, The Concert That Never Was. During her time impersonating Streisand, she won a national competition in 2005 on Fox TV called “Performing As…” as well as making it to the finals in 2007 of the ABC hit show “The Next Best Thing.” She has performed for Access Hollywood, Extra, and has been seen in People magazine and TV guide as one of the best “impersonators” in the world.

Her incredible voice does mimic the sound of the incomparable Streisand style yet her voice as a solo artist, has a style all her own. She masters the American Songbook as well as sings her favorite standards of all time. She has her Master's degree from Chapman University and a BA from the University of South Florida.

Produced by Natalie Grillo.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ANDREW LIPPA – JULY 10 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a showcase of the many incredible works by renowned composer, Andrew Lippa! Taking contemporary musical theatre by storm, Lippa's compositions have been nominated for numerous Drama Desk and Tony Awards! Enjoy songs from hit musicals such as Big Fish, The Addams Family, The Wild Party, Little Princess, and more! Featuring talented recent NYU grads as well as professional theatre performers, this is a “Wild Party” you won't want to miss!

Produced by Beverly Skinner.

Music direction by Mason Margut.

Featuring Richie Cardile, Erin Clemente, Vicky Fleisch, Sarah Gellerman, Abigail Hart Goldman, Savannah LaSalle, Kiera Matthews, Emily O'Leary, Kayla Rodríguez Pérez, Allison Steinert, Matthew Harper Stevenson, Abby Turner, Steven Van Dao, Josh Vreeland, and Maddy Wagner.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NATASHA YVETTE WILLIAMS – JULY 11 & 12 AT 7PM

The performance on July 12 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Natasha Yvette Williams, The Grammy Award winning, Tony Award nominated performer brings her celebrated solo show to 54 Below. This evening chronicles some of NaTasha's escapades from Fayetteville, North Carolina to Broadway, and beyond on the wings of music and laughter. Featuring music from well known gospel, jazz, R&B artists, and some well known showtunes, complete with personal stories and life lessons she learned along the way, Williams will take you on a delightful journey through her long and illustrious career, ensuring each moment will both delight you and tug at your heartstrings. Come! You can't afford to miss it! NaTasha Yvette Williams is unlike any other artist so, an evening with NaTasha Yvette Williams promises to be an extraordinary event!

Born in Rochester, NY, Natasha joined her church's “tiny tot” choir and honed her performance skills as a child in front of the tv with her family, making her debut on stage by the age of 13 at the Fayetteville Little Theater. A proud and founding member of Black Theatre United, Williams has made her reputation with many productions, including her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in A Night with Janis Joplin, as well roles in Porgy and Bess, Chicken and Biscuits, Waitress, Chicago, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and the Broadway production The Color Purple. Venturing into TV/film, she can be seen in shows and films such as “ Run the World,” “Partner Track,” “Harlem',' “New Amsterdam,” “The Good Fight,” “The Godfather of Harlem”, and the Disney+ movie Better Nate Than Never. She's also sung with the Indianapolis Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, and Baltimore Symphony.

Earning a master's degree at Michigan State University, Williams has received an Outer Critics Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical and a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Some Like It Hot.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees) - $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 PASSES THE BECHDEL TEST: A NIGHT CELEBRATING WOMEN, FEAT. TORY VAGASY, ERIN ROSE DOYLE, & MORE! – JULY 11 AT 9:30PM

“The Bechdel Test” definition? A way of evaluating whether or not a work of fiction is sexist and gender stereotypes women. To pass the Bechdel Test, according to acclaimed American cartoonist Alison Bechdel, a work must feature at least two women, these women must talk to each other, and their conversation must concern something other than a man. And in this show we plan to ACE this test!!! This show will be filled with songs sung by women for women about anything but men! Come out for a night of girl power as we empower, touch hearts, make you laugh, and look good while doing it all.

Starring Viola Albright, Madeline Bourgeois, Addison Clover, Erin Rose Doyle, Rosie Dunphy, Raquel Nobile Fernandez, Zoe Fox, Sophie Goron, Mia Grizzuti, Jacqueline Birgitte Hennessy, Kendyl Ito, Divine Iweha, Claire Latourette, Aly Marie Mazzie, Morgen McKynzie, Rose Messenger, Morgan Paige, Tory Vagasy, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! FEAT. BETH LEAVEL – JULY 12 AT 9:30PM

“Hilarious!” — The New York Times

“At last! A musical of, for, and by the people!” — Time Out NY

Broadway's Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway's Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway's Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Emceed by Greg Triggs, with music direction and piano by Gary Adler.

Featuring presenters/improvisers Heidi Gleichauf, Deb Rabbai, Rob Schiffmann, and Pat Swearingen.

Featuring special guest Tony Award winner Beth Leavel.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HONEY CONE: NOW, THEN & FOREVER – JULY 13 AT 7PM

“Forever No. 1, Honey Cone's ‘Want Ads' accomplishes what every pop song should set out to do: finding a new, novel and fun way to present extremely relatable emotions and situations.” – Billboard

Honey Cone, the timeless hit-making group and members of the Soul Music Hall of Fame, make their 54 Below debut in Honey Cone: Now, Then & Forever. Named the “Best Female Vocal Group” by the National Association of Television and Radio Announcers, Honey Cone (Shelly Clark, Kathy Merrick, Wendy Smith-Brune) will take the audience on a thrilling journey through their celebrated music catalog, featuring the Top 10 Billboard hits “Girls It Ain't Easy” and “One Monkey Don't Stop No Show,” as well as their #1 R&B/Pop “Stick-Up” and the worldwide hit record “Want Ads.” The first act to appear on “Soul Train” will also share selections from Motown to NYC and favorites from inspirations and friends, including Teena Marie, Donna Summer, and Tina Turner. Spend a hot summer night with the sweet Now, Then & Forever, Honey Cone. Music direction by Tony Boyd.

Joined by Rich Bomzer on saxophone, Tony Boyd on bass guitar, Chad Franklin on keyboards, and Leroy Lefty Thompson on drums.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ASHLEY CHIU: 10 YEARS IN NYC, THANK YOU & GOODNIGHT – JULY 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Ashley Chiu returns to 54 Below to make her solo concert debut in Ashley Chiu: 10 Years in NYC, Thank You & Goodnight. Fresh off her Broadway principal debut in Once Upon a One More Time, Ashley has been seen Off-Broadway (KPOP), on national tours (A Chorus Line), television (“Law & Order Organized Crime,” “FBI: Most Wanted”), and has graced the big screen in Emmy-award winning director Maria Schrader’s She Said. In this intimate storytelling cabaret, Ashley will share the culmination of an artist’s decade in the big apple and her journey from NYU to Broadway, lululemon to law firm C-suite, and covid to red carpet. Featuring music from classic Broadway shows and contemporary pop artists, Ashley and her Broadway friends recount the story of one woman’s trek through the grit and grime of the concrete jungle to find artistry, music, love, and the door to her next chapter.

Featuring special guests Gabrielle Beckford (Once Upon a One More Time), Leighann Bibb Colin, and Barbara Tirrell (Funny Girl, Fiddler on the Roof, Wicked).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum

LEA DELARIA: BRUNCH IS GAY – JULY 14 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring special guest Grammy Award winner Janis Siegel.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as French Toast, Buttermilk Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NICK CARTELL: A THOUSAND SPOTLIGHTS ALBUM PRE-RELEASE CONCERT, FEAT. CASEY LIKES & PHOENIX BEST! – JULY 14 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“It’s not Cartell’s first time playing Prisoner 24601, and it shows — the tenor effortlessly shows off his thundering chest voice in the musical’s first act before transitioning to a bright falsetto as Valjean softens in a show-stopping rendition of “Bring Him Home”” – Variety

Nick Cartell, currently starring as Jean Valjean in the North American tour of Les Misérables in the iconic role he has now played over a thousand times, makes a triumphant return to 54 Below. An intimate evening filled with humor and heart bringing him back “home” to NYC, A Thousand Spotlights is the pre-release celebration for Nick’s forthcoming album of the same name! Available everywhere now for pre-sale and officially out on July 26, 2024 (Nick’s birthday!). The show features a collection of Cartell’s never-before-heard stories of his time on the road with Les Miz, Broadway runs of the 2012 revival of Jesus Christ Superstar, Scandalous: The Musical, and Paramour, interwoven with songs from the album: Broadway, Disney, some jazz, and even some songs that didn’t make the cut.

The evening is arranged and music directed by Brian Eads (Les Misérables, the album A Thousand Spotlights), with special guests Phoenix Best (Teeth, Les Misérables, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) and Casey Likes (Back To The Future, Almost Famous).

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! BLOODY MARY BY MARIA WIRRIES – JULY 14 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for Bloody Mary, a new musical written by Broadway actress and singer/songwriter Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen, Kinky Boots). Maria’s previous original musical written with Christian Thompson, In-Gauged, sold out 54 Below in 2023. Now, this debut evening of the rip-roaring music from Bloody Mary will feature some of Maria’s nearest and dearest who have blown the roofs off the stages of Broadway, national tours, and top tier regional houses alike! Bloody Mary is a campy, heartfelt, horror classic in the making set in rural Nowheresville, USA. Maria goes back to her country/folk roots as she takes you on a journey where your dreams can become your nightmares and the little voice in your head could be an ancient demon spirit that will help you achieve them.

Produced by Stephanie Lazard and Laura Mehl. The piece will be directed by Allison Dayne Smith, with musical direction by Veronica Leahy.

Featuring Alexandre Bagot, John El-Jor, Darron Hayes, Chelsea Hooker, Jessie Lanza, Katie Nixon, Justin Sargent, Kaleb Wells, Maria Wirries, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE CAST OF MJ THE MUSICAL PRESENTS: THE JAM – JULY 15 AT 7PM

The Broadway cast of MJ the Musical is proud to bring their talents to the 54 Below stage.

Produced by Sarah Sigman and Blu, The Cast of MJ The Musical Presents: The Jam is a concert where cast members will sing pop and R&B music that brings them joy and fuels their passion.

Featuring principals, ensemble members and your favorite “Cover Corner,” this will be a sensational night of music that will make you feel like part of the family. You’ve seen them kill it on Broadway every night… and now the cast can’t wait to show you what else they can do.

Featuring Dasia Amos, Blu, Nick T. Daly, Zachary Downer, John Edwards, Tré Frazier, Michael Harmon, Matthew Frederick Harris, Ayana Jackson, Bre Jackson, Apollo Levine, Matte Martinez, Sage, Tavon Olds-Sample, Sarah Sigman, and Antoine L. Smith.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRANDON MICHAEL NASE, FEAT. KUHOO VERMA & MORE! – JULY 15 AT 9:30PM

Join Brandon Michael Nase as he makes his NYC and 54 Below solo concert debut. An internationally known performer, musician, and educator, Brandon brings you a night of genre-spanning music with favorites from U2 to Prince to ChloexHalle. Known for his unique vision and musicality, Brandon was most recently seen in the inaugural commissioned production of Watchnight at the NYC Perlman Performing Arts Center and across the country as Old Deuteronomy in the Cats revival national tour. Brandon has performed with the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, DSO, and made his Carnegie Hall debut in December of 2021, performing alongside Kelli O’Hara with the NY POPS!

In addition to performing, Brandon recently has returned from music supervising the critically acclaimed London revival of Passing Strange at the Young Vic.

You do not want to miss this intimate night.

Featuring Wildlin Pierrevil, Marina Pires, and Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick).

Joined by Paul Johnson on bass, Malachi Mabson on keys, Mwanzi Harriott on guitar, and Joshua Simpson on drums.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LUCIE ARNAZ: I GOT THE JOB! SONGS FROM MY MUSICAL PAST WITH MUSIC DIRECTOR RON ABEL – JULY 16-20 AT 7PM

The performance on July 17 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand after a sold-out 54 Below engagement!

Celebrating a life on stage, Lucie Arnaz (Pippin, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, They’re Playing Our Song) makes a triumphant return to Broadway’s Living Room in I GOT THE JOB! Songs From My Musical Past. From her first role at 14 as The Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland to a grandmother hanging upside down on a trapeze while singing about the preciousness of life in Pippin, Lucie and musical director Ron Abel offer audiences this brand new concert sharing stories and songs that Lucie has long been known for. With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway’s greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them. Join us for an evening of honoring our great American musical theatre that is not to be missed!

On July 17, celebrate Lucie’s birthday, streaming live and in-person!

Lucie Arnaz began her long career in a recurring role on the television program “The Lucy Show.” At fifteen, she became a series regular on “Here’s Lucy,” and she later starred in her own series “The Lucie Arnaz Show.” On film, Lucie has co-starred in The Jazz Singer with Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Olivier. Lucie’s Broadway credits include They’re Playing Our Song, Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Pippin.

Arnaz and her husband of thirty-eight years, actor/writer Laurence Luckinbill, teamed up to form ArLuck Entertainment, a film and television production company, and together produced the documentary Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie, which was honored with an Emmy. During her distinguished career, Lucie has received numerous accolades including a Golden Globe nomination, a Theatre World Award, and Chicago’s famed Sarah Siddons award.

$78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $128 premium seating (includes $13 in fees) - $133.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHARLIE ROMAN AND THE GLAD RAGS ORCHESTRA CELEBRATE THE 1920S AND 1930S – JULY 16 AT 9:30PM

Charlie Roman and his Glad Rags Orchestra are proud to bring their celebration of 1920s and 30s popular dance band music to 54 Below! Led with vocals by Charlie Roman and conducted by saxophonist Gabriel Evan, Glad Rags will delight your hearts and ears with romantic and enchanting melodies from popular music of the Golden Era. From up-tempo hot jazz numbers, to heart melting vocals to songs like “Midnight, The Stars and You,” Glad Rags will transport you to a time of elegance and musical sophistication you never knew you were missing. With a rare repertoire from the likes of Ray Noble, Rudy Vallee, Al Bowlly, and more, don’t miss this chance to be won over by the tuxedo clad Glad Rags Orchestra!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANDREW J. KOEHLER: MY GOLDEN AGE, SONGS FROM AN OLD SOUL – JULY 17 AT 9:30PM

Join Andrew J. Koehler at 54 Below in My Golden Age: Songs From An Old Soul. A multi-hyphenate artist born and raised in New York, Andrew has been performing in New York City and across Long Island for over a decade. His resume contains notable roles and shows such as Ernst Ludwig in Cabaret, Billy Flynn in Chicago, and The Big Dream Off-Broadway. Andrew takes you on a journey through time and classic repertoire while featuring a surprise special guest or two. With music from shows like I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Carousel, She Loves Me, and The Phantom of the Opera, complete with standards made famous by Frank Sinatra, Andrew shares what it’s like to be an Old Soul in the present day. Boasting brassy vocals with a rare gravitas reminiscent of the 1940s, he is sure to have you leaving the building with a newfound appreciation for the Golden Age of Musical Theatre!

Featuring Samantha Eagle, Kaitlyn Mendez, Domenick Napoli, Maggie Robinson, and Patrick Silk.

andrewjkoehler.com

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: BOY ON BILLBOARD – JULY 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a powerful evening of hope and healing featuring the songs of Boy on Billboard! In a stellar celebration of new works and female writers, experience unforgettable new hits like “Wait With Me,” “Helping People,” “Crashing Down,” “Music in the Sky,” “Cases Like This,” and more! Based on the true story of James Apple, his sister, and his battle with mental illness, this work takes a fearless dive into a timely story of tragedy and family. Featuring cast of up-and-coming stars, this concert is produced and directed by composer Lisa Apple, playwright Meg Parker Wilson, and producer Heath Bromley. Music direction by Darnell White.

Featuring Jack Austin, Jacqueline Castillo, Clay Davis, Laura Davis, Megan Demsky, Avery Jayne Doyle, Brandon Edwards, KyLea Ingram, Mikaela Phillips, Ryan Polite, and Ashley Seal.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS A CARTOON CABARET – JULY 19 AT 9:30PM

Bringing you songs from your favorite animated shows and movies, it’s A Cartoon Cabaret at 54 Below! Experience an array of songs sung by one of the most “animated” casts you’ll ever see! Produced by Shayne Vasquez, not only will this be a nostalgic spectacle, but it’ll be a show to shed some much needed light on the voice acting community!

Th-th-th-THAT’S all folks! See you there!

Featuring Flynn Jungbin Byun, Addison Clover, Wes D’Alelio, Finnigan B. Faye, Molly Kavanaugh, Corey Loftus, Clark Mantilla, Billy Platt, Rebecca Russell, Dustin Scully, Shayne Vasquez, Chloë Wendler, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT SIEGEL’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH, FEAT. KENITA R. MILLER, CHRISTIANE NOLL, & MORE! – JULY 21 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your body and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (and is fast-approaching 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town! Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Featuring Bill Daugherty, William Michals, Tony Award® nominee Kenita R. Miller, Tony Award® nominee Christiane Noll, Allison Semmes, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LAURA AND LINDA BENANTI: MOTHERS KNOW BEST – JULY 21, 23, & 24 AT 7PM

Experience Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti as she joins forces with her mother, Linda, in a touchingly humorous show about mother-daughter relationships. Music direction by Billy Stritch.

Raised in Kinnelon, New Jersey, Laura jumped right from the lead in her high school musical Hello, Dolly! to Maria in the 1998 Broadway revival of The Sound of Music. She has since starred in 11 Broadway shows and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards®, winning one Tony Award® for her role as Louise in Gypsy (2008). A star of both stage and screen, Laura has an impressive television and film roster.

Her mother, Linda Benanti, was part of the national tour of The Odyssey with Yul Brynner and performed off-Broadway and regionally as The Girl in The Fantasticks, Guinevere in Camelot, Marion in The Music Man, Anne in A Little Night Music, Nanette in No, No, Nanette, Sarah in Guys and Dolls, and many others. After retiring from performing, Linda opened a vocal studio in Kinnelon, New Jersey. From this studio, Linda teaches everyone from local students to Broadway stars. Linda is thrilled to be out of retirement and performing across the country with her daughter!

$39 cover charge (includes $5 in fees) - $100.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $99 premium seating (includes $10 in fees) - $161 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLACKER THE BERRY: AN ELECTRIFYING ALL-BLACK CABARET AND BURLESQUE SHOW, FEAT. TAYLOR IMAN JONES & MORE! – JULY 21 AT 9:30PM

Join us for Blacker The Berry: An Electrifying All-Black Cabaret and Burlesque Show, featuring a talented cast of Black Broadway performers. Produced by Sunphillage Productions, known for their innovative events across Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, this show promises live music, captivating burlesque performances, and a night filled with entertainment. As a current cast member of The Wiz on Broadway, producer Michael George is thrilled to bring this unique and exciting experience to the stage. Don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in a night of glamour and celebration at Blacker The Berry.

Hosted by Kyle Freeman.

Featuring Lauryn Adams, Jay Copeland, Michael S. George aka Cinna Marie, Christina Jones, Taylor Iman Jones, Polanco Jones, Jr., Mariah Lyttle, Kareem Marsh, Janayé McAlpine, and TJ Wilson.

Band led by Manny Houston (Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE RINK, FEAT. KAREN ZIEMBA & MORE! – JULY 22 AT 7PM

Charles Kirsch, the 16-year-old host of the theater podcast Backstage Babble, will host and produce this evening celebrating the underappreciated 1984 musical The Rink. The show tells the story of Anna, originally played by Chita Rivera, who is attempting to sell the decaying roller rink she owns, when her daughter Angel, portrayed by Liza Minnelli, returns home and throws a wrench in things. The score was penned by John Kander and Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret) with a book by legendary playwright Terrence McNally.

The concert will feature Broadway and cabaret stars performing songs from the score, as well as original cast and creative team members sharing their memories of the Broadway production.

The concert will also celebrate the memory of beloved Broadway star Chita Rivera, who recently passed away at the age of 91. Her performance in this musical is among her most indelible, and her songs from the show, including “Chief Cook and Bottle Washer” and “Don’t Ah Ma Me,” will be brought back to thrilling life by this all-star cast.

Michael Lavine will serve as musical director for this evening celebrating one of Broadway’s hidden treasures. No theater fan should miss it!

Featuring John Bolton, Tony® Honoree Ben Davis, Sara Gettelfinger, Ilene Graff, Tony Award® nominee Mark Jacoby, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Bianca Marroquín, Karen Mason, Caroline O’Connor, Stephanie Pope, Tony Award® nominee Mary Testa, and Tony Award® winner Karen Ziemba, plus a special video message from Tony Award® winner Jason Alexander.

Male ensemble Quinn Corcoran, Danny Gardner, Bruce Landry, and Andrew Leggieri.

With an introduction by Tony Award® nominee Scott Ellis (Doubt).

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LET’S BE BAD: CELEBRATING BROADWAY VILLAINS, HOSTED BY BWAYSHO – JULY 22 AT 9:30PM

Let’s Be Bad: Celebrating Broadway Villains brings you a night of spine-chilling and spellbinding performances of some of Broadway’s most iconic villain songs! From Evillene in The Wiz to Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors, Broadway has captured the thrill of villains who we love to hate. Featuring the talents of Broadway veterans and rising stars alike, we invite you to a bewitching time you won’t want to miss!

Produced and directed by Rissa Lavilla and Kaitlin Rowan.

Co-directed by Matthew Cullen.

Hosted by BwaySHO.

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Joined by Lexi Bodick on bass, David Mayers on guitar, and Emmanuel Solano on drums.

Featuring Red Concepción (he/them), Pasquale Crociata (he/him), Nesziah Dennis (they/them), Eleanna Fin (she/her/hers), Ellis Gage (any pronouns), Evynne Hollens (she/her), Heather Makalani (she/her), Carla Mongado (she/her), Olivia Oguma (she/her), Jana Prentiss (she/her), Adriana Ripley (she/her/hers), Angelo Soriano (he/him), Ayanna Nicole Thomas (she/her), Sydney Williams (she/her), and Cat Woods (she/her).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS VULFPECK – JULY 23 AT 9:30PM

Vulfpeck will not appear at this performance.

“It Gets Funkier” at 54 Below for an evening celebrating the songs of Vulfpeck. No need to “Wait For The Moment” as tonight, it’s here! Wait and see what surprises we have in our “Back Pocket” and join us on our quest to “Dean Town.”

Since being founded in 2011, Vulfpeck has become one of the first bands to sell out Madison Square Garden without a manager or backing label. Come enjoy some of the best voices of theatre today breathing new energy into funky Vulfpeck favorites!

Produced by Spencer Sher.

Featuring Delaney Brown, Jessica Hakim, André Jordan, Ximone Rose, Sean Steele, Becca Suskauer, and Stella Wunder.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ANIMATION – JULY 25 AT 7PM

54 Below’s about to get animated! Thomas Sanders, Joshua Turchin, and their ensemble of Broadway performers are thrilled to bring their celebration of the best of musical animation to 54 Below! 54 Sings Animation honors your favorite musical animated television shows from “Steven Universe” to “Hazbin Hotel” and beyond! This is one unforgettable evening you won’t want to miss, so grab your tickets and tune in!

Musical direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Audrey Bennett, Swayam Bhatia, Maya Jade Frank, Ellis Gage, Caroline Huerta, Alyssa Jaffe, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Ariel Neydavoud, Thomas Sanders, and Terrence Williams Jr..

Joined by Dave D’aranjo on bass, AJ Kostromina on drums, and Neal Rosenthal on guitar.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE MUSIC OF NASHVILLE, FEAT. RYAN MCCARTAN & MORE! – JULY 25 AT 9:30PM

Join us for 54 Sings The Music of Nashville, an evening that encapsulates the spirit and storytelling of Music City and its impact on the entertainment industry and Broadway! Featuring timeless hits from artists like Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, and Taylor Swift to contemporary country and folk tunes featured in ABC’s show “Nashville” and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, our performers will take you on a musical journey that honors the rich legacy of Nashville through a night of heartfelt tributes. Starring an unforgettable cast inspired by the roots of country music, producers and performers Grace Chermak and Anna Rae Haller are thrilled to bring this passion project to 54 Below!

Featuring PJ Adzima, Grace Chermak, Zakary Clausell-Santos, Sammy Daoud, Anna Rae Haller, Emilee Hassanzadeh, Ryan McCartan, Charlie Tassone, Roni Shelley Perez, Dan Piering, J’Kobe Wallace, and Ali Fumiko Whitney.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JEFF HARNAR SINGS SAMMY CAHN THE SECOND TIME AROUND – JULY 26 & 27 AT 7PM

The performance on July 27 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Jeff Harnar presents his critically acclaimed show Sammy Cahn All The Way, with music director Alex Rybeck and director Barry Kleinbort.

The show shines a special spotlight on Cahn’s lyrics for Sinatra, Hollywood, and World War II. Featured songs include “All The Way,” “Teach Me Tonight,” “Call Me Irresponsible,” “My Kind of Town (Chicago Is),” “I Fall in Love Too Easily,” “Saturday Night (Is the Loneliest Night of the Week),” and “Time After Time.” Sammy Cahn was a lyricist with more Academy Award nominations than any other songwriter: 26! He won 4 Oscars, an Emmy, wrote a string of hits for Frank Sinatra, Doris Day and Dean Martin, wrote “High Button Shoes,” “Skyscraper” and “Walking Happy” for Broadway, and during World War II wrote a catalog of songs that captured the emotional climate of the nation.

Featuring Eric Comstock on Jul 26 only, Clint Holmes on Jul 27 only, Sally Mayes on Jul 26 only, MOIPEI on Jul 26 & 27, and Nicole Zuraitis on Jul 27 only.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! – JULY 26 AT 9:30PM

Now That’s What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone’s favorite hits from Tony Award®-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan’s rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you’ll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won’t forget!

Featuring Joshua Vincent Bernard, Giovani Cadet, Yael Chanukov, Cara Rose DiPietro, Morgan Doherty, Haile Ferrier, Dalita Getzoyan, Trey Lundquist, Douglas Morgan, Moana Poyer, Alexa Renée, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOMS’ NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES – JULY 27 AT 9:30PM

Mamas do so much for their kids and the ones they love – but they need a little time for themselves, too! Introducing Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Produced, created, and directed by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

Featuring Lani Corson, Laura D’Andre, Alex Ferrara, Maria E. Lane, Grace Morgan, Jennafer Newberry, and more stars to be announced!

Stay tuned for future updates on our star-studded cast. Follow along at @momsnightoutconcert.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – JULY 28 AT 7PM

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

Stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS AJR, FEAT. GABBI MACK & MORE! – JULY 28 AT 9:30PM

AJR will not appear at this performance

“The Entertainment’s Here!” Can’t make their concert? Just want to jam to more AJR hits? Let’s go out with a “Bang” at 54 Below with music by the American indie pop trio AJR. Have you had “100 Bad Days?” Well, you’re about to feel “Way Less Sad.” Come listen to some of their hottest hits including “Weak,” “World’s Smallest Violin,” “Karma,” plus new songs from The Maybe Man album. Directed and produced by Julie Biancheri, with music direction by Brandon Jackson.

Featuring Josh Alvarez, Livia Barrell, Max Bartos, Julie Biancheri, Allison Calabrese, Gabriella Carucci, Daniel Echevarria, Gabbi Mack, David Medina, Armani Moon, Morgan Paige, and more stars to be announced!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF A.J. HOLMES AND KALEY MCMAHON – JULY 29 AT 7PM

Join songwriting team A.J. Holmes and Kaley McMahon in a showcase celebrating a partnership that started way back when they were teenagers. Featuring songs from Team StarKid’s hit musical Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier, deep cuts from their earliest collaborations, and the debut of some never-before-heard songs from upcoming projects. This show has everything (and more): princesses, villains, desperate tweens, and singing office supplies. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll ask yourself, “gosh, why aren’t these two better known??”

Featuring George Abud, A.J. Holmes, Talia Suskauer, Kuhoo Verma, and more stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOAH MARLOWE, FEAT. NIC ROULEAU & SIERRA FERMIN! – JULY 29 AT 9:30PM

Noah Marlowe, star of Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, also known for Disney’s Mary Poppins and Elf, makes his 54 Below solo debut. Recounting special moments from his exciting career, Noah takes the audience on a tour of the songs and shows that have shaped his artistic journey from a child actor to Broadway leaning man. Featuring music from his favorite Jewish writers, original songs, as well as Broadway hits, Noah promises a deeply personal evening of fun, excitement, and lots of riffing!

Special guests Sierra Fermin and Nic Rouleau.

Musical direction by Adam Dorfman.

Direction by Nate Patten.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOE ICONIS & FAMILY – JULY 30 – AUGUST 3 AT 7PM

Joe Iconis & Family are proud to return to their home-away-from-home for a blow-out run that promises to be their biggest shows yet. Featuring a massive cast of Iconis’s beloved Rogue’s Gallery of showtune punks, expect to hear classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend your Summer in the Cellar with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater principles as they blaze into the future. Family is forever. Come be part of ours.

Joe Iconis is a Tony®-nominated musical theater writer and performer. His musical Be More Chill has played Broadway, London, and Tokyo, and his new show The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse this summer. Joe is the author of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, Punk Rock Girl!, and more. His albums include the 44-song retrospective Album, the original cast recordings of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter,Things To Ruin, and Be More Chill (both OCR and OBCR, which have been streamed over 750 million times); Two-Player Game (with George Salazar), and The Joe Iconis Rock & Roll Jamboree, all available on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. Joe is hugely inspired by Robert Altman, Dolly Parton, The Muppets, and the Family of artists he frequently surrounds himself with. www.MrJoeIconis.com

Featuring Sara Al-Bazali, Jeannette Bayardelle, Nick Blaemire (Aug 1-3 only), Liz Lark Brown, Katrina Rose Dideriksen (Jul 30-Aug 1 & Aug 3 only), Molly Hager (Aug 1 only), Danielle Gimbal (Jul 30 only), Morgan Siobhan Green, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Jeremy Morse, Lance Rubin, George Salazar (Aug 1-3 only), Brooke Shapiro (Jul 30-Aug 1 only), A.J. Shively, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and more stars to be announced!

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees) - $111.50 (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS PEOPLE WHO SING LIKE PEOPLE – JULY 30 AT 9:30PM

Big Broadway names are taking over 54 Below — or are they? Have you ever wanted to hear popular Broadway voices sing something they shouldn’t? For example, if Lin-Manuel Miranda sang “Memory”… or Norbert Leo Butz sang “Defying Gravity?” Well, in 54 Sings People Who Need Sing Like People, produced by Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, Trevor) and Noah Manumaleuga, you’ll hear just that! Join our performers for a night of pure fun as they sing through popular Broadway repertoire while doing impressions of your favorite Broadway stars!

Featuring RJ Christian, LR Davidson, Aaron J. Dix, Noah Manumaleuga, Kaden Potak, Danielle Threet, Joshua Turchin, and more to be announced!

Produced and directed by Noah Manumaleuga.

Produced and music directed by Joshua Turchin.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRIS, MRS. – A NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL – JULY 31 AT 9:30PM

Christmas is coming early to 54 Below! Beat the heat and ring in the season with Chris, Mrs. – A New Holiday Musical. After a celebrated Canadian premiere, Chris, Mrs. is headed to NYC! Featuring an all-star cast and an exciting original score, this concert will showcase the music from the upcoming studio album. It’s never too early to fall in love with your new favorite holiday show. From the elf to the Scrooge, you are bound to be wrapped up in the holiday spirit.

Produced and directed by creators Matthew Stodolak and Katie Kerr.

Featuring AJ Bridel, Cailen Fu, Isaac Grates-Myers, George Krissa, Addison Wagman, and more stars to be announced!

You can learn more about the show and hear the music here: chrismrs.com.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

