The Love Show NYC's GL'AMOUR: A FESTIVE FROLIC Extends at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater

Step into a world of visual enchantment and allure with Gl'Amour! The iconic Love Show performers take you on a tantalizing cabaret experience of live singing, dance, burlesque and whimsy. This special event takes place at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater, a secret speakeasy nestled in Manhattan's Theater District.

Performances run through May 31.

Tucked away in a secret corner of the Theater District, The Hidden Jewel Box Theater is a space like none other, a bohemian haven mixing decorative elements drawing from Rococo paintings, Victorian boudoirs, 1970s discotheques and Grimm fairy tales. Get your tickets now and become part of the secret, only at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater. The location of the theater is strictly on a need-to-know basis and will be revealed only to those who have purchased tickets to a show. Exact location and instructions for theater entrance emailed upon ticket purchase.