Photos: The Staff Show Off Their Stuff in 54 DOES 54 at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s no big secret that, at plenty of New York City restaurants and cabarets, many of the employees behind the scenes are pursuing their goal of being singers, actors and dancers. On April 5, 2025, the staff at 54 Below, Broadway’s Living Room, showed off their stuff in the annual 54 Does 54. The night was a grab bag of entertainment with a wide range and variety of talent. With a live band, high-spirited enthusiasm filled the performers and the very full audience. It was a long but lively show, featuring a cast including Mark Beyer, Mandisa Boxill, Rae Ann Cabralis, Grace Flavien, GG, Sarah Goodman, Isa Harris, James Klapak, Antonio Martinez, Alex Martins, Cassi Mikat, Georgia Ossorguine, Luis Palomino, Pier Lamia Porter, Elizabeth Precius, Macon Prickett, Shayna Rives and Gretchen Schneider.

Things began promisingly with the evening’s producers amd co-hosts, Macon Prickett (who has his own show at the venue again on May 3) and Alex Martins, both showing some star quality with “Let Me Be Your Star” from Smash. In a cute bit, they pretended to be surprised when, while bantering about what they’d sing next, a voice interrupted them to “explain” that there was some confusion– there were many other performers on the bill. Happily, the duo returned near the end to sing “Bosom Buddies” from Mame with the lyric getting some additional jibes and jokes so they could faux insult each other in more custom-tailored ways. Their two numbers were definite highlights, combining well-received playfulness and pizzazz.

Some other show tunes were effective in this staff show, too. A number from the musical Waitress (“What Baking Can Do”) was not just an apt choice for the night’s theme, but splendidly done by Isa Harris. Another selection from that score was on the musical menu, too: Mark Beyer and Cassi Mikat taking on the duet for the doctor and the waitress, “Bad Idea,” playfully frantic and over the top. A song about saying “Yes” to life’s opportunities, from the Kander & Ebb score to 70, Girls, 70 got the requisite radiant carpe diem sensibility in sunny Sarah Goodman’s delivery. And what’s a cabaret night without a Sondheim moment? “Moments in the Woods” checked that box and Georgia Ossorguine was on target with this tricky lyric that needs precision– and she nailed it. Maitre d’ GG did nicely with the dream of living happily ever after “Somewhere That’s Green.” And hats off to Shayna Rives bringing “The Mad Hatter” (Wonderland) to soaring red-hot life. Pier La Mia Porter took time with the Whitney Houston hit “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” starting with a slow build that skyrocketed to a climax; there’s no denying her talent and power.)

The atmosphere was fun and supportive, with many friends of the performers in attendance. At the bar and entrances, the employees were seen cheering and egging each other on as they got their moments on the stage. Marilyn Maye was in the crowd to observe and support the generation coming up – and who’d be back to their regular jobs soon, greeting and seating and meeting her audience for her annual birthday show.

Visit www.54below.org for more upcoming shows at 54 Below

See the full set of photos from the night below by Stephen Mosher



Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Alex Martins and Macon Prickett. Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Alex Martins and Macon Prickett. Photo credit: Stephen Mosher

Comments