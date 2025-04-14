Laurie Roldan to Present A SONG FOR YOU: THE MUSIC OF KAREN CARPENTER at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the New York debut of Bay Area vocalist Laurie Roldan in the East Coast debut of her acclaimed concert “A Song for You: The Music of Karen Carpenter” on Saturday, May 31 at 1:00 PM. Inspired by the enchanting melodies and powerful storytelling of Karen Carpenter, Laurie shares personal stories and memories in a delightful evening woven through Carpenter hits such as “Close to You,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Superstar,” “Ticket to Ride,” and many more. The evening will feature music director Nicolas Perez, currently serving as music assistant on the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club, as well as guest musicians and vocalists. A livestream option is available for $20.



Laurie Roldan, the Bay Area-based singer and actress, has been a guest artist at many special events throughout the West, has appeared as a soloist with symphony orchestras throughout California, and has performed lead roles at various Bay Area theaters. Some of her favorite roles include The Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Shellie Award nominee), Percy in The Spitfire Grill (Shellie Award nominee), Sarah in Guys and Dolls, Rose in The Secret Garden, and Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar. She was also part of the Dean Goodman Award-winning cast of A Grand Night for Singing. She volunteers every year to sing for the Hospice of the East Bay “Tree of Lights” events throughout the Bay Area. Her unique inspirational album, Even That, was recorded to comfort those going through difficult times.



Nicolas Perez is an accompanist and music director based in New York City. Some of his favorite theater credits include An Enchanted Evening and Let’s Dance (Transcendence Theater Company); In the Heights (Center Repertory Company, Berkeley Playhouse); I, Too, Sing America (San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company); Sister Act (Broadway by the Bay); The Rocky Horror Show (San Jose Stage Company), West Side Story (Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre); and The Speakeasy SF, an immersive theatrical experience that entertained San Francisco crowds for over three years. During his time as Music Supervisor and Principal Accompanist with the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus he had the honor of collaborating with Andrew Lippa and Stephen Schwartz on an exciting new choral piece, Songs of the Phoenix. Nick has performed with the Grammy Award-winning San Francisco Symphony, recorded and composed music for the Netflix documentary Barry & Joan, and recorded at Skywalker Sound with Leslie Ann Jones.

