DISS TRACKS Comes to the Reverie Room

Get ready for a night where the tea is hot, the vocals are sharp as a knife, and the side-eyes come with sequins. DISS TRACKS: The Inaugural Ball, a bold new cabaret, is set to scorch the stage this Saturday, celebrating the art of the musical roast - one jaw-dropping diss track at a time.

Created by performer Emily Madison, DISS TRACKS is a deliciously explicit cabaret concert where Broadway meets beef. From iconic pop feuds to cheeky musical theatre shade, this show delivers a fierce lineup of songs sure to cut deep - all performed by some of NYC's vocal powerhouses.

"There's a real theatricality to a good diss track," says Madison, the show's creator. "It's not just about the insult - it's about the drama, the wit, and the delivery. DISS TRACKS is about honoring the brilliant, brutal artistry of those songs, and every performer has something they need to get off their chest".

With musical direction by Hayden Elefante, a rockin' full band, and an impassioned cast, DISS TRACKS is equal parts glamor and grit.

This cabaret has claws. DISS TRACKS: The Inaugural Ball will leave you feeling inspired- or even clutching your pearls. So break out that revenge dress and head to Reverie Room for a night of full of mic-drops.

