Festival of Cabaret to Feature 'Reimagining Cabaret: The Genres Explored'

The next installment of the acclaimed Reimagining Cabaret concert series returns this spring with Reimagining Cabaret – The Genres Explored, debuting at Freedom Hall’s Nathan-Manilow Theater on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Tickets are now available at $30 (General Admission), $45 (Preferred), and $55 (VIP) here.

Following a wave of critical praise from CBS News, the Chicago Sun-Times, and NBC, this vibrant concert experience continues its mission of reintroducing audiences to the timeless tradition of cabaret—through the soul-stirring sounds of jazz, rhythm and blues, classical, musical theatre, and more.

Created, produced, and directed by Lynn Colbert-Jones, Managing Director of Black Voices in Cabaret and recipient of the 2024 Chicago BroadwayWorld Award for Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance, the production promises to both honor the genre’s roots and push its boundaries. With Theodis Rodgers, Jr. as Music Director and the ever-charismatic Margaret Murphy-Webb returning as emcee, the evening is set to deliver musical brilliance with signature flair and spontaneity.

Every concert in the Reimagining Cabaret series is one-of-a-kind—featuring a fresh lineup of songs, singers, and surprises. Audiences leave uplifted, moved, and eagerly awaiting the next performance. The Chicago Sun-Times hailed the experience as “incredible singing, and scatting, snapping and dramatic flair, " leaving audiences “rapt from start to finish.”

The new cast includes Brianna Johnson, Meagan McNeal, Ron Gutierrez, Devon Sandridge, Bruce Henry, Joan Collaso, and Kal Marshell. The returning cast is Bobbi Wilsyn, Isiah Mitchell, Ava Logan, Madeline Morgan, Holly McGuire, Randy Johnson, Evelyn Danner, Sean Harris, Darcelle Williams, Gene Williams, and Margaret Murphy-Webb.

