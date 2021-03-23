Lexi Garcia, Teddy Toye, Luke Islam & More to Take Part in CABARET ON THE COUCH Fundraiser For Broadway For All

The online series Cabaret on the Couch wil returns Friday, March 26th at 8pm to celebrate one year of performances and arts advocacy. Featuring show tunes, originals, and pop standards, the evening will benefit Broadway for All: an organization that brings together young artists with entertainment industry trailblazers to develop socially conscious leaders and passionate creators. Learn more about their mission here: broadwayforall.org.

Performers include: Lexi Garcia (Hamilton), Teddy Toye (The Prom), Nikisha Williams (The Color Purple Nat'l Tour), Luke Islam (America's Got Talent), Stephen Lysak, Eleri Ward, Jade Litaker, Katryna Marttala, Darren Cementina, Olivia Griffin, Ian McQueen and Tori Vitucci, with additional contributions from Broadway for All program alumni. Tune in to the show here.

Cabaret on the Couch debuted in March 2020 to spotlight New York-based arts organizations in a time of need. Since then, the show has supported 10 non-profits, and been home to over 100 artists, including rising star talent, and special guests from Anastasia, The Book of Mormon, Mrs. Doubtfire, Hadestown, Wicked and more!

The Cabaret on the Couch team includes: Hannah Hall [Talent Director], Elizabeth Fahsbender [Social Media Manager], Tori Vitucci [Showrunner] and Ian McQueen [Producer]. To stay up-to-date, follow along on Instagram: @cabaretonthecouchlive.