Lea Salonga, Casey Likes and More to Perform at 54 Below in November

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54 Below has unveiled its November performance lineup, featuring shows by Lea Salonga, Casey Likes, John Barrowman, Rose Levine, Tara Jackson, Nicolas King and more. See the full lineup!

ROSE LEVINE, FEAT. Seth Sikes! – NOVEMBER 1 AT 7PM

Rose Levine, the Guinness World Record holder for the oldest still performing drag queen in the world, makes her 54 Below solo debut!

A legendary performer with a seventy one year career on Fire Island and other familiar vacation spots including New York City, Rose will sing her Broadway melodies by Jerry Herman, Irving Berlin, Cy Coleman, Cole Porter, and others. With music direction by Mason Griffin, this one-night-only event will celebrate Levine’s legendary life in drag, featuring signature crowd-pleasers, many personal celebrity stories and brand-new numbers. Featuring special guest Seth Sikes!

Robert “Rose” Levine made her Cherry Grove debut in 1955 and has since become one of Fire Island’s most cherished figures. With a legacy spanning hundreds of performances at places such as Fire Island, Rehoboth, Ft. Lauderdale, and Puerto Vallarta—from musicals and parodies to the infamous Who Killed Rose Levine?—Rose is both a showstopper and a community icon. Her contributions during the AIDS crisis, her beloved “Rose’s View” column, and her dedication to Fire Island’s theatrical and fundraising scenes have made her an enduring presence. Still dazzling at 93, Levine will once again take center stage to share her story, her songs, and her indomitable spirit with audiences who’ve grown up on her legacy.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tara Jackson: ALLOW ME TO INTROUDCE MYSELF – NOVEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tara Jackson, veteran dance captain of the long running Broadway juggernaut, Hadestown, is ready to show you exactly what she can do! Returning to 54 Below in her New York solo debut concert, Allow Me to Introduce Myself, Jackson performs the songs that have shaped her into the woman, mother, and artist she is today. Tune your ears to a mix of classic R&B artists like Whitney and Aretha, modern pop divas like Adele and Céline, to Disney, to some good ol’ country music (she is a native Calgarian after all), and everything in between. Mark your calendars! This talent is ready to say, “What’s up, New York! I’m here!”

Music direction by Glenn Alexander II (Les Misérables national tour). Featuring special guest Gregory Treco (Hamilton, Taboo). Also joined by Andre Cleghorn on bass, Alexandria Hill on violin, Steven Jackson on drums, and Matt Pinto on guitar.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Casey Likes: BACK TO THE PAST, FEAT. Milly Shapiro & VALENTINA! – NOVEMBER 2 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

A return for one night only! At 24 years old Casey Likes (Back to the Future the Musical, Heathers Off-Broadway) is relatively new to the scene (and life). But with a professional career already spanning over 18 years, there’s, not surprisingly, a lot for him to reflect upon his journey to the artist he is now. Join Casey at 54 Below as he recounts the music he listened to, the artists who shaped him, and much more – all of which can be revisited from his life thanks to his…..…time traveling abilities. Come prepared to go back in time as you travel through a musical landscape featuring songs from genres spanning early 2000s pop, rock and roll, R&B, and a few surprises, including some special guests that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Orchestrations by Ted Arthur. With Cynthia Meng on piano. Featuring special guests Milly Shapiro (Matilda the Musical, Hereditary) at the 7pm performance only and Valentina (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” The Rocky Horror Show) at the 9:30pm performance only.

For the 7pm performance: $80 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $129.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nicolas King: NO BAD CHORDS – ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT – NOVEMBER 3 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Nicolas King returns to 54 Below with an encore performance of his new show celebrating his long time friend and musical director, Mike Renzi. The pair met when King was 17 years old at a pizza place in Rhode Island, and the rest is history. Hundreds of concerts across the globe together, 3 albums, and 14 years of martinis and memories, the pair played regularly until Mike passed away suddenly in 2021.

Mike Renzi (7 time Emmy Award winner, 10 time Grammy nominee) served as the musical director for Mel Tormé, Lena Horne, and Peggy Lee, and is featured on dozens of their live and studio albums. He also served as accompanist and musical director over his 65 year career for the likes of Lady Gaga, Jack Jones, Frank Sinatra, Blossom Dearie, Maureen McGovern, Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, Dixie Carter, Eartha Kitt, Michael Feinstein, Ann Hampton Callaway, Alan Bergman, and Sandy Stewart and is featured on countless recordings with the best singers in American popular music. He provided music for films as American Hustle and September, and was musical director for “Sesame Street” for 12 years. He appeared on every major stage in the world from Carnegie Hall to the Sidney Opera House, Royal Albert Hall to Lincoln Center, and the Newport Jazz Fest to the White House. Ella Fitzgerald called him “…the best accompanist in the world.”

Nicolas King has appeared on Broadway in A Thousand Clowns with Tom Selleck, Carol Burnett’s Hollywood Arms directed by Hal Prince, and was the longest-running Chip in Disney’s Beauty & The Beast. His TV credits include appearances on “The View,” “Today,” “Sally Jesse Raphael,” twice on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Kenny The Shark,” 8 consecutive years on Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon in Las Vegas, and numerous national TV commercials. He’s the winner of the 2025 MAC Award for Best Major Male Vocalist, 2012 Bistro Award ‘Outstanding Performer of the Year,’ and 2020 BroadwayWorld Award for ‘Best Swing Act.’ His appearances include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Ronnie Scott’s, Birdland, 54 Below, and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. He’s performed and collaborated with artists as Neil Simon, Tony Danza, Linda Lavin, Jane Monheit, Norm Lewis, Debby Boone, Billy Paul, and Jennifer Holliday, and around the country for over 10 years as opening act for his mentor, Liza Minnelli.

King will pay tribute not only to some of Renzi’s most iconic arrangements, led by the inimitable Tedd Firth, but to a wonderful 14 year friendship and magical collaboration.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ADELE – NOVEMBER 3 AT 9:30PM

Adele will not appear at this performance.

54 Sings Adele is an intimate cabaret celebration of Adele’s breathtaking music. Featuring her powerful voice through her hit songs and beloved ballads, the evening will explore the many emotions of love, heartbreak, and finding your voice.

Performed by a cast of incredibly talented singers and musicians, each song is reimagined for the 54 Below stage, with solos, duets, and music arrangements to highlight the beauty of Adele’s work. Whether you’ve been listening to her since “Hello” or found your way to her music recently, we’re sure you’ll “Cry Your Heart Out” with these incredible performances.

Directed and produced by Daphne Bruhmuller, Ashley Castillo, and Abby Godwin. Music direction by Braiden Lee. Featuring Ben Armstrong, Charles Blaha, Daphne Bruhmuller, Ireyssa Cardona, Ashley Castillo, Abby Godwin, Lauren Hartley, Jackie Hauck, Ciara Huckeby, Zach Austin Johnson, Brook Lord, Cristina Rivera Gordillo, Maylin Sauberman, Regine Sophia, Sophia Theokas, Jonathan Uber, and Diana Victoria.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

John Barrowman – NOVEMBER 4 – 7 AT 7PM

The performance on Nov 7 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

John Barrowman comes to the iconic 54 Below for an intimate cabaret-style evening packed with big songs and unforgettable moments from his extraordinary career on the West End and Broadway.

John has captivated audiences worldwide with leading roles in Sunset Boulevard, Anything Goes, Company, La Cage Aux Folles, The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, and more, alongside his internationally celebrated television work in “Doctor Who,” “Torchwood” and “Arrow.” With over two decades of starring roles, platinum-selling albums, concert tours, and television appearances, John brings his signature charisma, powerhouse vocals, and quick-fire humor to one of New York’s most iconic cabaret venues. This is John Barrowman up close and at his dazzling best!

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $162.50 premium seating (includes $17.50 in fees) - $168 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS QUEEN – NOVEMBER 4 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for some classic glam rock fun with 54 Sings Queen. Feel the soaring anthemic highs as we honor the band Queen, one of rock music’s sparkliest crown jewels. Featuring “I Want To Break Free,” “Under Pressure,” and like… so many more. Niche Media Productions is proud to reinvent the songs that stand the test of time!

ASL interpretation during select numbers provided by Samuel Langshteyn. Featuring Precious Angel, Alex Brett, Mackenzie Bruen, Tyler Cirulnick, Eric Fegan, Shafer Gootkind, Daniela Herrera, Tiana Himmel-Jansen, Hunter Hollingsworth, Cassidy Kaye, Samuel Langshteyn, Maddy Le, Timmy Marston, Kathryn Mayer, Jessica McCuish, Darius-Anthony Robinson, Kay Saltonstall, Katherine Stargiotti, Cara Stofa, Matt Tierney, Sarah Vieira, and Lisa Walker.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Stevie Nicks – NOVEMBER 5 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here. Stevie Nicks will not appear at this performance.

Calling all classic rock lovers! Join us as 54 Below celebrates the work of singer, songwriter and generational icon Stevie Nicks. You’ll recognize her from her time in Fleetwood Mac as well as her solo career, including songs like “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stop Draggin ‘My Heart Around.” With fourteen Grammy nominations and 21x platinum hits, she is the first woman to have been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering her music for the first time, this is a night you won’t want to miss!

Featuring Danny Drewes, Emma Gardner, Caroline Jewell, Sasha Lippis, Giovanna Marchese, Victoria Nichols, Olivia Palmer, Lily Parker, Natalie Steele, Lucas Tovar, Joseph C. Townsend, Isabella Victorson, and Gabby Ziccarelli.

LxL Productions is a New York City–based production and events company committed to advancing the careers of emerging musical theatre artists and musicians by providing accessible, high-quality performance opportunities that amplify new voices and introduce innovative work to the New York City theater space.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KHIYON: IN CONCERT – NOVEMBER 6 AT 9:30PM

Khiyon Hursey, award-winning musical theater composer, returns to 54 Below in Khiyon: In Concert. Khiyon will perform songs from his upcoming musicals premiering next year and after. Featuring music from Xtravaganza, premiering next May at Baltimore Center Stage, and Weekend, next spring in NYC, Khiyon: In Concert will show you the future of music in theater. Don’t miss your chance to get a sneak peek before these shows hit the stage!

Music direction by Patrick B. Phillips (The Wiz, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Jeff Ross: Take A Banana for the Ride). Featuring BADDLUCK, Thee Legendary Zenith Juicy Couture, Sis Thee Doll, Julian Hornik, Sarah Hudson, JHart, Kevin Jz Prodigy, Mark Sonnenblick, Jesse St. John, Maximo Xtravaganza, and Nesziah Xtravaganza.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL: THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY ORIGINAL NYC CAST REUNION CONCERT – NOVEMBER 7 AT 9:30PM & 11:30PM

THE DEAD ARE BACK. FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY.

Twenty years ago, they unleashed evil. For one night only, they’re bringing it back. Join us at 54 Below as the original Off-Broadway cast of Evil Dead The Musical reunites to celebrate the cult hit’s 20th anniversary in a wickedly hilarious evening of songs and mayhem. Featuring fan favorites including “What the Fk Was That?,” “All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons,” “Look Who’s Evil Now,” and more. This one-night-only event reunites the cast whose original album debuted at #4 on the Billboard Cast Album charts. Special appearances will be made by original director Christopher Bond and book writer/lyricist/composer George Reinblatt, and more… Fans can purchase a limited-edition blood-red vinyl recording for a post-show cast signing—and if you’re sitting close enough, don’t be surprised if you find yourself in the Splatter Zone. A reunion. A concert. A celebration of a cult phenomenon.

Produced by Jenna Coker-Jones. Music direction by Eric Svejcar (Evil Dead The Musical, Caligula). Featuring Jennifer Byrne, Jenna Coker-Jones, Amy McAndrew, Jake Ezra Schwartz, Tommy Walker, Ryan Ward, Brandon Wardell, Ryan Williams, and Darryl Winslow.

Evil Dead The Musical has become a cult sensation of its own. The show played in New York, has broken records in Toronto, has won awards in Korea, launched three North American tours, and has had over 500 productions mounted across the globe. Critics rave about it, with everyone from The New York Times to Maxim Magazine giving it top marks. This show appeals to both the fans of the films (of which there’s still tons), college students and also their parents who grew up on this phenomenon. There is also the new audience who loves it purely as the musical itself.

Add a Piece of Evil Dead History! THIS WILL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN! Don’t miss your chance to own a Limited & Numbered 20th Anniversary Reunion Edition signed vinyl!

This is the only time the original Off-Broadway cast will sign the cast album together. Each copy includes a commemorative 20th Anniversary Reunion Edition sticker and is individually hand numbered, making it a true collector’s item.

Available by preorder only! Reserve yours now before they’re gone! Choose Event Pickup at 54 Below on November 7th—- Can’t make it to NYC? NO problem! We will have your copy SHIPPED after the reunion. Preorder event pick up here. Preorder USA shipping here.

Evil Dead The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

Book and Lyrics by George Reinblatt. Music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris, & George Reinblatt. Based on characters created by Sam Raimi. By special arrangement with Renaissance Pictures, Ltd. & Studiocanal.

Tickets for these performances are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $91 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Melodie Wolford: WAITING IN THE WINGS – NOVEMBER 9 AT 7PM

Melodie Wolford is a professional actress, singer, and dancer who has had the unenviable task of understudying 24 women during her career. Now, through song and story in Waiting In The Wings, Ms. Wolford shares her extraordinary experiences as a stand by to some incredible ladies including the late, great Chita Rivera.

Melodie Wolford is thrilled to be performing her one woman show at the iconic 54 Below. She recently performed her cabaret at The Triad and The Laurie Beechman Theatre to sell out crowds. Moving to NYC, Melodie was lucky enough to be cast in the national tour of 42nd Street that began her long career doing tap shows. Melodie has done over 100 musicals – but her favorite role has been Bea Asher in the revival of Ballroom. (You just might hear a few of those songs.) As a working New York actress, she has also appeared in films and numerous TV shows, including the obligatory “Law and Orders.” Her son, Alexander Craven, is a young composer/lyricist working with the marvelous Adam Guettel.

Directed by Richard Sabellico. Also joined by Stephen Purdy on piano, Alden Terry on bass/cello, and Adam Wolfe on drums. Mentored by KT Sullivan. Videography by Douglas DeMarco. Dress Designed by David Josef.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BOLD IN PINK: A NIGHT OF STRENGTH AND EMPOWERMENT – NOVEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Step into a night where Broadway’s boldest, brightest, and most fabulously pink characters take center stage for a cause that truly matters. Hosted at the iconic 54 Below, this electrifying cabaret celebrates the power of femininity, resilience, and community with a vibrant tribute to breast cancer awareness. Featuring show-stopping numbers from beloved musicals like Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, Wicked, and more, the evening brings together a group of performers embodying the spirit, humor, and heart of Broadway’s most unforgettable pink icons. From bubbly optimism to fierce determination, each song tells a story of strength—mirroring the journeys of those impacted by breast cancer. This is more than a concert—it’s a celebration, a fundraiser, and a call to action. Join us for a night of music, empowerment, and solidarity as we raise our voices (and a little glitter) in support of breast cancer awareness and research.

Directed and produced by Drea Campo, wear your pink, bring your love of Broadway, and be part of an unforgettable evening where every note makes a difference. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. Donate to the American Cancer Society here.

Assistant direction by Chloe Petterson. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Featuring Ireyssa Cardona, Jianna Caro, Olivia Demarco, Ryan Doyle, Ethan Garrepy, Cydney Gleckner, Callie Henrysen, Maureen Henshaw, Reese Humphries, Ainsley Martell, Emmie Pack, Ella Vakiner, Sam Wooley, and Laura Zoog.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ginger Minj: THE BROAD’S WAY – NOVEMBER 10 AT 7PM

Get ready for a night of wit, charm, and powerhouse vocals as the incomparable Ginger Minj makes her highly anticipated 54 Below debut! Known for her stunning performances on “RuPauls Drag Race,” her scene-stealing roles in film and television, and her undeniable talent as a singer and storyteller, Ginger is set to take the stage in an unforgettable evening of music, comedy, and heart. Featuring special guest Douglas Goodhart and more stars to be announced!

Ginger Minj is a seasoned entertainer with a background in musical theater, comedy, and live performance, who captured international attention on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” most recently as the winner “All Stars” Season 10, where her sharp wit, dynamic stage presence, and powerful vocals have cemented her as one of the most dominant and memorable contestants ever.

With a voice that effortlessly blends Broadway bravado with Southern soul, Ginger will deliver a dazzling mix of show tunes, pop hits, and hilarious personal stories that showcase her signature blend of camp and charisma. Whether it’s belting out a classic ballad or delivering a side-splitting anecdote, Ginger promises a night that is as glamorous as it is heartfelt.

Born and raised in Florida, Ginger’s passion for performance began at a young age, leading her to a career that blends drag with Broadway-style theatrics. She has released multiple albums, and most recently some iconic Broadway cover songs such as “Defying Gravity” and “Fabulous Baby” — showcasing her signature blend of Southern charm, heartfelt storytelling, and comedy-driven musicality.

A true showbiz chameleon, Ginger Minj continues to tour internationally, bringing her unique mix of humor, music, and drag excellence to audiences worldwide. Last year she produced, wrote, and starred alongside Jujubee and Sapphira Cristál in the critically acclaimed and wildly successful Hokus Pokus Live tour across 321 cities in North America.

Her talents extend beyond the stage, with notable film and TV appearances, including Netflix’s Dumplin’ and Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2. Whether belting out a ballad, delivering a cutting one-liner, or embodying a character on screen, she remains a force in the entertainment industry, constantly redefining what it means to be a drag superstar.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CO-STARS OR DATING? – NOVEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Sometimes performers have incredible chemistry with their co-stars. Is that all acting or could it be that they have something going on off-stage? Tonight, our talented group of performers will be singing classic duets from across the musical theatre canon. Meanwhile you, the audience, will vote on whether each group of performers were co-stars at one point, or if they’re a real-life couple outside of the theater.

Produced by Noah Simau (54 Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda). Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Featuring Madison Ablin, Makaila Anderson, Noah Baez, Ricky Bizzaro, Cwen, Van Eveslage, Tori Greenlaw, Madison Rose Gunn, Matt Gunn, Emily Harajda, Wyatt Hatfield, Gabriela Henriquez, Gina Karkoski, Ryan Edward Kim, Jason Korn, Tyler LaPointe, Cassie Miller, Mason Naman, Sophia Quintero, Noah Simau, Hanako Stepper, and Vinny Supp.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway: HERE’S TO LIFE – NOVEMBER 11 – 14 AT 7PM

The performance on Nov 14 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Don’t miss Here’s to Life, the new, uplifting show by Tony-nominated singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway. With her award-winning trio, Callaway dazzles us with a night of gorgeous songs that celebrate life’s richness, despite our challenges and because of them. She breathes wisdom and passion into Arlen, Porter, Rodgers, and the Bergmans, as well as contemporary writers and her own originals. Come and see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…”

The band will be led by music director Billy Stritch on the piano. Joined by Martin Wind on bass and Tim Horner on drums. Featuring special guest (and Ann Hampton Callaway’s sister) Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Anastasia, Miss Saigon, Baby) on Nov 11 only.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees) - $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PATHWAYS: A NEW MUSICAL BY ETHAN CLARK DAVIS AND RYAN P. KENNEDY – NOVEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Inspired by the International Baccalaureate’s “Eight Ways of Knowing” concept, Pathways is a musical dramedy from composer Ethan Clark Davis and librettist/lyricist Ryan P. Kennedy, with additional material contributed by Matthew Sullivan.

The show follows eight twentysomethings gathering at the Lake Michigan home of their friend Amy on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death. As they reconnect, they are forced to confront the challenges of grief while navigating the many hardships and uncertainties of early adulthood. Featuring a rich, character-driven score, Pathways explores the paths we took to get where we are and the paths we must take to get where we’re going. Directed by Ethan Shavelson. Produced by Annie Brown, with music direction by Ben Vazzana. Orchestrations by Asher Shectman and Juan Aguirre.

Featuring Braden Allison, Carolyn Burch, Olivia Busche, Willow Dougherty, Avery Horton, Noelle Johnson, Ryan P. Kennedy, Sarah Lepre, Ellistaire Perry, Scott Silagy, Lucy Stearns, and Keiran Varian. Joined by Miko Hare on guitar, Riku Korenaga on violin, Peter Roefaro on drums, Matthew Sullivan on bass guitar, Bradley Viktor on cello, and Ben Vazzana on piano.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARTIN BONVENTRE: SWINGIN’ IN A NEW DIMENSION – NOVEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM

“At 34, Martin has a lot of future ahead of him—and from where I stand, all of it looks great.” — Will Friedwald, author and jazz journalist

Martin Bonventre returns to the New York stage with Swingin’ in a New Dimension, a high-energy night of classic songs driven by rhythm, movement, and storytelling. A charismatic baritone and natural showman, Bonventre brings the Great American Songbook and golden-age musical theatre to life with the swagger of a nightclub performer and the precision of a theatre artist.

Featuring selections from Golden Boy, She Loves Me, and timeless standards, the evening builds from intimate moments to full-throttle swing, backed by a band of top New York musicians. Fresh off multiple sold-out shows at The Green Room 42 and a sold-out album release at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Bonventre delivers a performance that blurs the line between cabaret, concert, and night out.

Featuring special guests Patty Anne Irwin (Magic School Bus national tour) and Lindsay Rose. With Jason Yeager on piano.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BURN BOOK CABARET – NOVEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM

The Burn Book Cabaret is a celebration of musical theatre’s meanest moments, starring Broadway veterans and rising stars alike. From Mean Girls to Heathers, Audrey II to Amber Von Tussle, these are the characters that say the quiet part out loud.

Whether you’re here for the gleeful chaos of “Candy Store,” or the fiery unraveling of “World Burn,” The Burn Book Cabaret welcomes those who agree that the villain is the most fun role to play. Expect sharp wit, spectacular vocals, and at least one number that will make you feel a little guilty for cheering. You won’t want to miss this night of Broadway havoc.

Directed and produced by Rebecca May Ristow, tonight you can sit with us. Music direction by Analise Levesque. Featuring Aaron Alcaraz, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Brianna Galligan, Gabriela Henriquez, Brenna Kellem, Caroline Moore, Stephen Nickisch, Faith Northcutt, Izzy Oyler, Sophie Pettaway, Caroline Portner, Josh Shepard, Paige Smallwood, David Socolar, Jack Stickler, Jason Eric Testa, and Margot May Waldron.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – NOVEMBER 14 & 28 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans. The performance on Nov 14 will feature Hannah Bank, Leah Corcoran, Cooper Grodin, Ben Jones, Jillian Mitchell, MOIPEI, Izaya Perrier, Diane Phelan, and more stars to be announced! The performance on Nov 28 will feature Graham Dallas, Ava Nicole Frances, Cooper Grodin, Ben Jones, Lily Librach, Valentina Perdido, and more stars to be announced!

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

David Yazbek: AND HIS ANGRY MARONITES - Erik Della Penna, Dean Sharenow, BRIAN KILLEEN – NOVEMBER 16 AT 7PM

Tony winner David Yazbek launches a four show residency at 54 Below, starting on November 16!

David Yazbek returns to 54 Below with his full band, performing songs from his Tony-nominated Broadway show Dead Outlaw, his celebrated album Evil Monkey Man, and debuting songs from his forthcoming new record. The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter and composer of The Band’s Visit, Tootsie, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown has recently signed with ECR Music Group’s Meridian imprint for a series of reissues and new releases.

The New York Times writes, “David Yazbek is a daredevil juggler catching spiked pins in the traveling carnival of his imagination.” AllMusic adds, “Yazbek’s voice is lovely, his lyrics are witty, satirical, off the beaten path, and detailed; they clearly demonstrate his writing prowess.”

$80 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $129.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES Dolly Parton – NOVEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Dolly Parton was more than a star. Even calling her an icon does not quite do the job. Beloved by every generation, by people who love country music, pop, Broadway show tunes, et al., she was a crossover artist who shined with a special light. When she wasn’t writing hit songs that she recorded herself, she wrote songs with or for almost every other kind of star, selling more than 100 million records. And her creativity knew no bounds: she wrote “I Will Always Love You” for Whitney Houston and “Jolene” in the same day! She was a shrewd businesswoman, a magnanimous philanthropist, and a uniquely American treasure that we will celebrate on this evening at 54 Below with a concert full of her most famous songs.

54 Celebrates Dolly Patron will feature a cavalcade of her greatest hits, including “Backwoods Barbie,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Here You Come Again,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “Potential New Boyfriend,” and of course, “Jolene,” and “I Will Always Love You.” These brilliant songs will be performed by a handpicked roster of musical theater, nightclub, country, and concert stars in this special show produced, directed, written, and hosted by legendary NYC impresario, Scott Siegel, who was created nearly 700 major concert events that have been performed all over the world. Music direction by Ron Abel. Featuring Gabrielle Baker, Dawn Cantwell, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Lola Lama, Tricia Paoluccio, Kelli Rabke, KT Sullivan, and more stars to be announced!

Siegel is a prolific author (48 books), critic, columnist, and concert producer, who has worked with hundreds of stars, among them Sutton Foster, Michael Feinstein, Stephanie J. Block, Tony Danza, Robert Goulet, Linda Eder, Liza Minnelli, Chita Rivera, Colm Wilkinson, and Kristin Chenoweth.

At 54 Below, he has created two long-running anchor series, 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits (11 years), Frank Sinatra: The Concert (nearly 100 shows!), and tribute concerts dedicated to The Beatles, ABBA, Billy Joel, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, and more! He is honored and delighted to bring you 54 Celebrates Dolly Parton! In honor of Dolly Parton’s legendary philanthropy, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marilyn Maye – NOVEMBER 17, 18, 20 – 22, 24, 25, 27, & 28 AT 7PM & NOVEMBER 26 AT 8PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport to the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

November 26 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information

For Marilyn’s Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 26, our regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe, which features classic Thanksgiving dishes and other festive favorites. All guests will be charged $95 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity). Pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm.

$113 cover charge (includes $13 in fees). $178 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $183 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FLOZIER: THE MUSIC OF FLORENCE + THE MACHINE AND HOZIER – NOVEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

Florence + The Machine and Hozier will not appear at this performance

Step into Broadway’s basement for a night of folk rock and indie pop icons – Hozier and Florence + The Machine – in a celebration of the artists who can turn longing, emotional devastation, and existential spirals into incredibly catchy songs. Whether you’re worshipping at the altar of love, shaking it out, or just trying to survive your own emotional renaissance, these songs will hit somewhere in between emotional release and full-bodied joy.

Expect to hear songs like “The Dog Days Are Over,” “Take Me To Church,” “Shake It Out,” and ”Too Sweet” sung by some of the best voices you’ll hear in Broadway’s Basement. Produced by Thomas E. Carley, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Produced in association with AfterThought Productions.

Featuring Hannah Bonnett, Ian Brady, Delaney Brown, Sierra Fermin, Giselle Gutierrez, Ava Locknar, Andrew “Andi” Maroney, Marcus McGee, Jack Murphy, Bryanna Navarro, SJ Nelson, Moana Poyer, Michelle Ray, Monica Rosenblatt, Samantha Streich, Sophie Joan Tyler, and more stars to be announced! Bass by Thomas E. Carley.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEVON GATES: MODERN JAZZ MEETS BROADWAY – NOVEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an evening of showtunes reinvented by world-renowned jazz bassist and vocalist Devon Gates and her quartet of rising stars in the NYC contemporary jazz scene. A regular presence on the jazz stage (and well-known for her viral acapella performance of HER’s “Hard Place” with the Harvard Opportunes), Gates brings her unique background to reimagining showtunes she and her audiences know and love from their favorite musicals as jazz standards. With a fresh, modern take on classic showtunes from “Show Me” (My Fair Lady) and “Something Good” (The Sound of Music), to “Dividing Day” (Light in the Piazza) and “As If We Never Said Goodbye/I’m Going Home” (Sunset Boulevard/The Rocky Horror Show), Gates delivers an evening of storytelling and cross-genre fusion that audiences will remember for a long time to come!

Featuring Veronica Leahy on saxophone, Hannah Mayer on piano, and Janae Yates on drums.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ADAM BLOTNER & FRIENDS – THE JEWISH YEAR: GREATEST HITS – NOVEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

Adam Blotner brings the NYC premiere of his hit Jewish musical comedy album The Jewish Year: Greatest Hits to 54 Below for a one-night-only concert event celebrating the holidays, traditions, and beautiful chaos of Jewish life through pop music parody and original comedy songs. A singer-songwriter, commercial composer, and longtime Jewish music leader whose work has been heard for brands including Google, Kellogg’s, Fiverr, and Crunch Fitness, Blotner combines sharp musical theater storytelling with the energy of a live pop concert. The evening features hilarious and heartfelt songs inspired by the Jewish calendar, including over-the-top boy band anthems for Rosh Hashanah, spooky surf-rock tributes to Sukkot, funk-driven Passover dance numbers, and soaring musical theater finales about the holidays most people can’t explain. Blending stand-up-style storytelling, Broadway flair, and affectionate satire of synagogue culture, The Jewish Year: Greatest Hits is a high-energy celebration for anyone who has ever survived a Purim shpiel, fasted on Yom Kippur, or wondered why there are so many Jewish holidays in the first place.

Music direction by Kevin F. Story. Featuring special guests Chesney Polis and Emmy Award winner Gary Schreiner. With backing vocalists Joelle Lurie, Jenny Pinzari, and Allison Posner. Also joined by Ronen Itzik on drums, Justin Rothberg on electric guitar, Matthew Tobin on synth, and Danny Weller on bass.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KEN ARD: THE CROONER – BALLADS, BLUES & COCKTAILS – NOVEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Broadway veteran Ken Ard, whose storied career includes CATS, Starlight Express, Smokey Joe’s Café, and the recent CATS: The Jellicle Ball, finally makes his 54 Below solo debut in Ken Ard: The Crooner — Ballads, Blues & Cocktails. Drawing from Broadway, jazz, blues, and the Great American Songbook and inspired by the elegance and storytelling of the great male vocalists from the golden age of song, Ard brings a seasoned baritone, sly humor, and unmistakable theatricality to the room.

The Crooner is an evening about more than looking back—it is a celebration of experience, becoming, and the exquisite pleasure of having arrived at your own voice.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver’S ACTOR THERAPY – NOVEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Hosted by Mat Armada with musical director Jason Wetzel at the piano. Featuring Samara Ariel, Jaylyn Tranice Bentley, Oliver Callahan, Jianna Caro, Katie Dinsmore, Sam Evans, Tori Greenlaw, Joomin Hwang, Samantha Levy, Emma List, Brielle Mae, Eva Marie Mastrangelo, Emerson McAlister, Delano Mendoza, Manny Milfort, Matiwonesa Munyaradzi, Anika Padwekar, Adrian Rivera, Allison Spann, Jeffrey Quintana Tapia, Jacquelyn vonAschwege, Tessa Washburn, and Katy Yeh.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

2026 WRAPPED – NOVEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

This event is being streamed online. To purchase tickets for the in-person event, click here.

With the end of the year around the corner, it’s time to celebrate the iconic and groundbreaking music of 2026! Join your favorite stars in Broadway’s basement to celebrate the songs, albums, and artists that changed the game this year. From Olivia Rodrigo and Bruno Mars to Ariana Grande and Noah Kahan, you won’t want to miss this unforgettable wrap-up of the year in music!

Produced by Molly Heller & Linnae Medeiros. Music direction by James Stryska. Featuring Aaron Alcaraz, Ethan Carlson, Nella Cole, Ava DeMary, Isabella Esler, Miguel Gil, Jessi Kirtley, Ángel Lozada, Nathan Lucrezio, Noah Marlowe, Erin L. Morton, Cade Ostermeyer, Hank Santos, Analise Scarpaci, Colin Trudell, and Valeria Yamin.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FALLING SLOWLY – NOVEMBER 24 AT 9:30PM

As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisp, FALLing Slowly brings an intimate evening of folk-inspired musical theatre and singer-songwriter classics to 54 Below. Featuring music from Once and Hadestown alongside songs by artists like Carole King and Joni Mitchell, the concert blends acoustic-inspired arrangements and storytelling that captures the warmth and nostalgia of autumn. From beloved classics to unexpected musical theatre favorites, FALLing Slowly celebrates the songs that make us feel at home. Featuring a cast of emerging musical theatre performers and special guests (with performers and creatives to be announced), this cozy evening of music is the perfect soundtrack for the changing season.

Produced and directed by Tori Cutalo and Bella Generazo. Music direction by Tyler Arle. Featuring Bella Brodine, Anthony Cangiamila, Tori Cutalo, Richard Diamond, Nicole Donato, Delaney Dorsey, Roy Gantz, Bella Generazo, Diana Martucci, Isha Narayanan, Erin Pellegrini, and Erin Rausch.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RYAN FOGLER: THE JOURNEY THROUGH THE AMERICAN SONGBOOK – NOVEMBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Ryan Fogler, star of NYC’s Nonna’s Supper Club, NYC Tada alumni, and Paper Mill Show Choir member makes his return to 54 Below in The Journey Through the American Songbook, a live musical journey through the crooners and 20th century songs that shaped American music. Featuring music from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, and so much more, Ryan creates an atmosphere that makes you feel like you’ve gone back in time to a place where swing ruled the landscape and big bands were the norm. Come out and experience a nostalgic yet energetic cabaret experience that journeys to connect classic music with modern audiences. If you love jazz and swing from Old Blue eyes and the whole gang, this show is for you!

Joined by Guy Coppers-Constantino on bass, Andrew Hulle on drums, and Jim Quinlan on piano.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RIGHT PERSON, WRONG TIME: MUSICAL THEATRE SONGS ABOUT MISSED CONNECTIONS – NOVEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Right Person, Wrong Time is an evening exploring the relationships that almost happened, happened at the wrong moment, or changed us long after they ended. Produced by Sophia D’Erasmo and Reilly Kearney and featuring a cast of emerging musical theatre performers, the concert weaves together contemporary musical theatre favorites and beloved classics through a dynamic mix of solos, duets, and ensemble numbers.

Audiences will experience an emotionally honest and entertaining journey through themes of missed connections, second chances, timing, and the complicated ways love unfolds, with songs including “Move On” from Sunday in the Park with George alongside other iconic and contemporary selections. Join us for a heartfelt celebration of love, loss, and the moments that shape us, proving that sometimes the right person arrives at the wrong time, and sometimes that’s exactly the story worth telling.

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Featuring Hashini Amarasinghe, Arianna Arocho, Talia Brandwein, Bella Brown, Aidan Cox, Abby DeGregory, Reilly Favacho, Nyla George, Lukas Hjerth, Sof Jimenez, Reilly Kearney, Grace Kennedy, Juliana LoPresti, Justin Lowenhar, Dayven Martinez, Maya McNair, Mason Naman, Quinn O’Brien, Maritina Sardis, Josiah Schmidt, Dominick Stern, and Eli Zimmerman.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea Salonga – NOVEMBER 29 & DECEMBER 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 – 10, 15, 16, & 19 AT 7PM

Ring in the holidays with one of Broadway’s biggest stars, Tony Award winner Lea Salonga. Best known for her leading roles in Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Once On This Island, and Allegiance, this global artist was bestowed the honor of “Disney Legend” for her signature singing roles in Aladdin and Mulan. Star of the 2023 PBS special ”Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” and acclaimed for her 2024 Christmas release “Sounding Joy,” Lea returns to 54 Below with a show for all ages sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

December 1 Benefit Performance

All tickets for the performance on Tuesday, December 1 include a tax-deductible $200 donation to benefit 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy program. Doors will open at 5pm and guests will be greeted with complimentary prosecco. The regular menu will be supplemented with festive specials exclusively available for this special evening.

For performances on Nov 29 & Dec 2, 4, 5, 8 – 10, 15, 16, & 19: $162.50 cover charge (includes $17.50 in fees). $208 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $223 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the benefit performance on Dec 1: $265 ($65 Ticket + $200 Donation) – $335 ($135 Ticket + $200 Donation). $390 premium seating ($190 Ticket + $200 Donation). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE ANTI-ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT – NOVEMBER 29 AT 9:30PM

“Giving Antigone a sense of possibility after all this time.”

Needs More Work Productions and their spicy, bold, and colorful ensemble are proud to celebrate the release of The Anti-Album at 54 Below! Featuring music from the beloved Anti-Gone (“Best Tragedy,” NYC Fringe Festival), come hear your favorite haunting harmonies and mystical melodies from this award-winning spin on the classic play. Directed and produced by Sivan Raz, The Anti-Album Release Concert is an evening of spellbinding theatrical folk sung by NYC’s best and brightest. Featuring exclusive orchestrations to original songs from The Bacchae as well as musical theater favorites from Hadestown, The Frogs, and The Golden Apple, mythology’s greatest heroes come to life in this one-night-only spectacle. Join us on a journey to the very origins of Western theater, and celebrate how far we’ve come since!

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Robbie Rozelle: DESPITE POPULAR DEMAND – NOVEMBER 30 AT 7PM

Bicentennial baby and cabaret icon Robbie Rozelle makes his return to the basement to celebrate his milestone 50th birthday with his new show Despite Popular Demand. A 54 Below mainstay, the celebrated raconteur jumps back into the saddle for another evening of carefully curated chaos. Frequently hailed as “well-written and reasonable tight” and “absolutely authentic, and absolutely enjoyable,” come see why one critic called him “a whirlwind flow of singular comedic afterbirth.” Featuring songs and stories from his nearly 30+ years in show business, and his requisite razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, snazzy special guests and his merry band The Two Drink Minimum, led by Drama Desk nominee Yasuhiko Fukuoka. The birthday party of the century? Who’s to say?

Written and performed by Robbie Rozelle. Music direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A GAY’S DREAM: BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES WITH A GENDER-BENT TWIST - GOLDEN EDITION – NOVEMBER 30 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Dolly Levi in Hello Dolly! was a man, or if Adelaide in Guys and Dolls was played by a drag queen? After the roaring success of A Gay’s Dream in February 2025, we are back with a second volume of the hit show! Join us for A Gay’s Dream: Broadway’s Leading Ladies with a Gender-bent Twist!, featuring male and non-binary performers and drag artists performing songs sung by female characters from the Golden Age of musical theater! Produced and directed by Toby Chernesky, this show celebrates the commonly felt desire to sing beloved female songs like “I Could Have Danced All Night” or “If I Were a Bell” in a dazzling evening of diverse performances of your favorite leading ladies like you’ve never seen before! Audiences can expect a community celebration of queerness, all types of voices, spectacle and authenticity, up-and-coming performers, and your favorite NYC drag artists, all wrapped up in a beautiful bow bound to leave you gagged!

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Tara Jackson: ALLOW ME TO INTRODUCE MYSELF November 1 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Nicolas King: NO BAD CHORDS – ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT November 3 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

54 SINGS Stevie Nicks November 5 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

John Barrowman November 7 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

PATHWAYS: A NEW MUSICAL BY ETHAN CLARK DAVIS AND RYAN P. KENNEDY November 11 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Ann Hampton Callaway: HERE’S TO LIFE November 14 at 7pm ET / Tickets 33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

54 CELEBRATES Dolly Parton November 16 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

2026 WRAPPED November 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

A GAY’S DREAM: BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES WITH A GENDER-BENT TWIST November 30 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 10 Hrs 07 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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