Review: Robert Driemeyer Boozes & Schmoozes in BROADWAY BARFLY LIVE! at The Beechman

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At the top of the evening, actor/comedian Robert Driemeyer said to the audience, “I promise you, this is going to be the best show you’ve ever drank.” Broadway Barfly Live! certainly delivers on that promise and much more. The wide variety of entertainment that is jam-packed into this 75-minute show is impressive to say the least. Combining his love of cocktails and musical theatre, Driemeyer has crafted a unique show that is both entertaining and educational.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is one of the swankiest cabaret clubs in town, with disco balls dangling on either side of the room and a stage wall filled with multicolored lights shining toward the audience. The cabaret spot created a relaxed, fun-loving environment that was well-suited for this charming cabaret.

Driemeyer's strong vocals evoke an old-school sound akin to Joel Grey, yet mixed with his high energy and quick wit, each number felt right at home in this modern show. The song list itself was advertised as a “concoction of tunes from Cole Porter and Katy Perry” and the wide variety of songs are strung together with expert precision. Though there are a few older tunes some audience members may not be familiar with, it was clear each number was chosen with careful consideration to create a well-rounded evening that is nonstop fun. As a seasoned comedian, Driemeyer’s punny jokes and observational humor kept audiences on their toes. Music Director Jesse Warkentin, who spent the evening on piano, moved the night along with his musical accompaniment not only during the musical numbers, but also with underscoring for Driemeyer's anecdotes. Together Driemeyer and Warkentin worked like a well-oiled machine while still managing to keep the show feeling cozy and deeply personal.

It wasn’t just the jokes and songs that made the evening special. Driemeyer spun stories of Broadway royalty throughout the night including tales about writing duo Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart as well as Broadway divas like Ethel Merman and Carol Channing. Though I consider myself quite the Broadway history fanatic, I was delighted at how much I learned. Woven within the lives of these Broadway legends were fascinating stories about several classy cocktails. Not only were audiences taught how to make four cocktails, complete with video visual aids and take-home instructions, but we were also walked through each cocktail’s rich history and their ties to the New York Theatre scene. If you’ve ever wanted to try a Cabaret Cocktail or learn what makes a Jerry Thomas Manhattan so special, this show gives you the chance to try them among others with a tasting flight of four cocktails available for purchase. Whether they were drinking or not, it was clear everyone in the house was enchanted by Driemeyer's stories. By the end of the night even the soberest audience members left with a newfound appreciation for classic cocktails.

In addition to Driemeyer's comedy, singing and storytelling, Broadway star Stephanie Pope joined the party as the night’s special guest star. Pope brought us back to her days in the National Tour of Thoroughly Modern Millie with a thrilling rendition of “Only in New York”. It’s clear why Pope is a MAC award nominee, as she seemed right at home on the Beechman stage. Her performance was a real treat for all.

As the evening came to a close, Driemeyer combined all of his talents to lead the audience in a sing-along of “Raise a Glass to the Leading Ladies” with music by Brad Vieth and lyrics by Michael Conley. It was a musical number that was both wildly entraining and surprisingly educational as each verse uncovered a little-known story about a well-known Broadway star. The camaraderie in the crowd by the end was something you can only find at a New York City cabaret, and no one knows how to work a room quite like Driemeyer.

So, if you’re looking for an evening of merriment filled with music, jokes, stories and alcohol, look no further than Broadway Barfly Live! It’s a show unlike anything else out there thanks to the brilliant mind of Robert Driemeyer. You’re sure to leave with a smile on your face, a song stuck in your head and maybe even a little buzz from the booze.

Broadway Barfly returns to the Beechman on November 17. Tickets are available here.

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