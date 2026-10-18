Review: Natasha Castillo Charms in DARIN TO BE DIFFERENT at Don't Tell Mama

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With a passion for music and performing that matches Bobby Darin himself, MAC Award nominee Natasha Castillo gave audiences an in-depth look at one of the country’s most ambitious artists. Castillo, a proud member of the Bobby Darin fan club, spent years exploring Darin’s life to craft a show that is one of a kind. It’s rare to see a performer so invested in the source material making this show all the more special. Director Lennie Watts has constructed a lovely evening from start to finish. Castillo’s rich, alto suited Darin’s music catalog nicely, as her velvety voice entranced audiences right from the start. She was overflowing with charisma that would surely make a charmer like Bobby Darin proud.

From the moment you arrive at Don’t Tell Mama, you feel like you're in an exclusive club, making it an excellent venue for this experience. The four-person band made up of Music Director, Ted Stafford on backup vocals and guitar, Don Kelly on percussion, George Rush on Bass and Evelyn Sullivan on backup vocals created a unique and full sound that enhanced Castillo’s performance without overpowering the intimate space. The musical arrangements by Ted Stafford and Lennie Watts paid tribute to the iconic sounds of the 50’s and 60’s while still feeling modern. The song list alone gave a wide overview of Darin’s career as audiences heard crooner favorites like “Mack the Knife” and “Dream Lover” alongside the lesser known music from his later years such as “Me & Mr. Hohner” and “Sweet Reasons” among many others. In the songs where Stafford and Castillo sang together, their voices and chemistry blended splendidly bringing a fresh energy to songs like “Two of a Kind”.

As if the impressive list of Darin hits wasn’t enough, Castillo intrigued audiences with little-known facts about Darin’s life throughout show. We learned how Darin came up with his stage name, heard about his friendship with Dick Clark, as well as Darin’s work as an activist. Each fact was delightfully blended with Darin's music making the show both engaging and educational. Even the biggest Bobby Darin fans learned something new before the end of the evening.

One of the highlights of the night came when Castillo led the audience in a powerful singalong version of “Simple Song of Freedom”. The energy onstage was electric as Darin’s words ring just as true now as they did when the song was released more than five decades ago. It’s clear Castillo’s love for Bobby Darin goes far beyond just his music as there is a deep appreciation of the man behind it all in every moment of this show.

From the die-hard Bobby Darin fans who know every word to those hearing his music for the first time, audiences are sure to have a wonderful evening out at Darin to be Different. Castillo’s undeniable wit and charm are sure to capture the hearts and minds of all who come to see her. “Look out ol’ Macky is back!” and feeling brand new in the hands of Natasha Castillo.

Learn more about the artist at natasha-castillo.com

Find tickets to more shows at Don't Tell Mama on their website here.

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