Step behind the curtain with Broadway theatre manager Dan Landon in this episode, talkback, as he discusses his memoir From the Back of the House. Spanning four decades and more than 50 shows, Landon shares backstage stories and encounters with Broadway legends, Hollywood icons, and even U.S.
Video: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at New York City Center
Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical returns to New York City for City Center's annual gala presentation.
A couple of days in the life of what it's like en Washington Heights! Watch a new preview of In the Heights at New York City Center, now in performances through November 15.
The new production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical stars Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Claudia), Jaci Calderon (Nina), Ashley De La Rosa (Vanessa), Linedy Genao (Daniela), Ishmael Gonzalez (Sonny), Ivan Hernandez (Kevin), Cedric Leiba Jr (Piragüero), Matte Martinez (Usnavi), Aaron James McKenzie (Benny), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Carla), and Veronica Vazquez-Jackson (Camila).
The cast also includes Gabi Campo, Adriel Flete, Amanda K. Lopez, Kate Louissaint, Ángel Lozada, Yani Marin, Alora Tonielle Martinez, Bianca Leticia Medina, Sael Antonio Nuñez, Cristian ''Chino'' Rodriguez, Kiki Rodriguez, SeQuoiia , Michael Anthony Sylvester, and Ricardo A. Zayas.
Featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights blends hip-hop, Latin rhythms, and traditional Broadway sounds to tell a multigenerational story about family, ambition, and belonging.
The 2008 Tony Award-winning musical unfolds over three hot July days in New York City's Washington Heights as bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors navigate the meaning of home in a rapidly changing neighborhood. Directed by David Mendizábal with Music Direction by Alejandro Senior and choreography by Mayte Natalio, this gala concert production underscores the show's lasting cultural resonance and introduces its story and score to a new generation of audiences.
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