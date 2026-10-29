Video: Watch Tyler Jordan Wesley Sing 'All That's Known' from the SPRING AWAKENING Revival





Last evening, the cast and creative team of the new Off-Broadway revival of Spring Awakening gathered at Bar Bas in midtown to introduce the production’s newest faces to industry members and New York audiences.

Remarks were given by Seaview producer Greg Nobile, director Danya Taymor, choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall and music supervisor Or Matias, followed by an acoustic performance of “All That’s Known” by cast members Tyler Jordan Wesley (‘Melchior') and Ryo Kamibayashi (‘Moritz’).

"What I really want to talk to you about, because I think it is the thing that will make our production is our company," said Taymor. "Spring Awakening is a play about young people in Germany in 1891 and it's also a play about young people now and always and in the future. And it's part of why it is so relevant is because it is just absolutely honest about what it is to be a teenager, what it feels like and what it feels like also to be a parent of those kids."

The complete cast for Spring Awakening includes George Abud as "The Adult Men," Jack Bateman as 'Georg,' Jada Simone Clark as 'Thea,' Leif Coomer as 'Ernst,' Lilli Cooper as "The Adult Women," Ryo Kamibayashi as 'Moritz,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Wendla,' Nando Morland as 'Otto,' Antonio Porciello as 'Hanschen,' Khadija Sankoh as 'Martha,' Grace Slear as 'Anna,' Tyler Jordan Wesley as 'Melchior,' and Amalia Yoo as 'Ilse' are joined by newly announced understudies and swings Frenie Acoba, Christiana Clark, Lilly David, Erik Houck, Hennessy Winkler, and Sam Yousuf. Lilly David, alongside the previously announced Bateman and Porciello, were among the cast members selected from the production's open casting call in July, through which 2,532 performers were seen.

This new production will bring Spring Awakening into an intimate Off-Broadway setting, returning the musical to the raw force and urgency of Frank Wedekind's once-banned 1891 play. Feral, honest, compassionate, and unflinching, the production will explore the experience of young people caught between desire, repression, fear, and discovery - then and now.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

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