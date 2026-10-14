Video: Watch Performers Take on the Catalog of Bruno Mars at 54 Below

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Eight performers took on the catalog of Bruno Mars during 54 SINGS Bruno Mars, a show staged at 54 Below on August 25, 2026. The evening featured a live band led by James Stryska on piano and music direction, with Shane Corwin on drums, David Mayers on guitar, and Lindsay Rosenberg on bass, backed by Katryna Marttala and Maya Sharma on background vocals. The show was produced by Linnae Medeiros.

Joseph Torres performed "Locked Out of Heaven," followed by Syd Sider performing "Talking to the Moon." Kyla Stone took on "Just the Way You Are," while Eric May Liu delivered "Runaway Baby."

Later in the program, Gabriela Carrillo sang "It Will Rain" and Kiara Michelle Lee performed "I Just Might." Sara Al-Bazali took on "Grenade," and Camille Brooks closed out the lineup with "Count on Me." The songs spanned material from across Bruno Mars's catalog, with the band and backing vocalists supporting each soloist in turn.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 13 Hrs 34 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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