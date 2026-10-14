Video: Watch Performers Take on the Catalog of Bruno Mars at 54 Below
Performers included Gabriela Carrillo, Joseph Torres, Kyla Stone, and more.
Eight performers took on the catalog of Bruno Mars during 54 SINGS Bruno Mars, a show staged at 54 Below on August 25, 2026. The evening featured a live band led by James Stryska on piano and music direction, with Shane Corwin on drums, David Mayers on guitar, and Lindsay Rosenberg on bass, backed by Katryna Marttala and Maya Sharma on background vocals. The show was produced by Linnae Medeiros.
Joseph Torres performed "Locked Out of Heaven," followed by Syd Sider performing "Talking to the Moon." Kyla Stone took on "Just the Way You Are," while Eric May Liu delivered "Runaway Baby."
Later in the program, Gabriela Carrillo sang "It Will Rain" and Kiara Michelle Lee performed "I Just Might." Sara Al-Bazali took on "Grenade," and Camille Brooks closed out the lineup with "Count on Me." The songs spanned material from across Bruno Mars's catalog, with the band and backing vocalists supporting each soloist in turn.
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